Collected by Katie Stansell
Calle 34, Centro, Gonzalo Guerrero, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
This Playa del Carmen restaurant takes its name from a traditional Mexican dish known as aguachile: chili-marinated shrimp with lime juice, onion, and sometimes other ingredients that lend it a strong, spicy-citrus flavor. With its open-air...
Playacar, 77717 Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico
It's hard to find a little bit of solace in Playa del Carmen's tourist mayhem, but if you leave Quinta Avenida behind and keep walking another 15 minutes or so south-west, you'll stumble across a small park with Mayan ruins. The scale is of course...
Coba, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Cobá holds what remains of a large pre-Colombian Maya civilization located on the Riviera Maya. Lesser known than Tulum, the name Cobá means turbid (cloudy) waters—probably having to do with the five cenotes (underground...
10 Avenida Norte, Xamanha, Gonzalo Guerrero, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Another top choice from Playa's Japanese-Mexican fusion restuarants. Nikkori is the choice if you're looking for Playa's freshest, highest quality fish.
Local 7 Calle 10 Norte SN Entre Av 15 y 20 Avenues Mz 105 Lote 8, Centro, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
This is a great little joint tucked away off a side street in Playa del Carmen. Owned by a Venezuelan family, they make great food with several vegetarian options. The sandwiches made with plantain bread are outstanding.
Head here for sushi with a very big, and spicy, Mexican twist. Make sure to try something with their flagship Tampico sauce, a mouth-watering combination of crab, Kewpie mayo and serrano pepper.
Avenida Constituyentes, Quintas del Carmen, Gonzalo Guerrero, 77720 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
A Playa del Carmen mainstay, El Fogón is an open-air taquéria off the beaten path of bustling Quinta Avenida. If you're in the mood for authentic Mexican dishes and drinks, this is the place. Tacos al pastor (served only at night), chorizo,...
Av Benito Juárez Mz 217 Lt2, Ejidal, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Named after the mythical Alux drawn from Maya lore, this unusual restaurant is located inside a naturally formed cave. According to legend, Aluxes are the guardians of property and only appear at night. Born in the moonlight, they seek magical...
Calle 10 Nte, Gonzalo Guerrero, 77720 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
A local favorite, Bar La Ranita (Little Frog) is attached to the Hotel Rana Cansada (Tired Frog) and has been around since 1984. The ambiance is laid back, but the prices are affordable and the margaritas pack a powerful punch.
