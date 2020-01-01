Playa
Collected by Carol
List View
Map View
Save Place
Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Wonderful catamarans that you can rent right off the beach.
Save Place
Calle 34, Centro, Gonzalo Guerrero, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
This Playa del Carmen restaurant takes its name from a traditional Mexican dish known as aguachile: chili-marinated shrimp with lime juice, onion, and sometimes other ingredients that lend it a strong, spicy-citrus flavor. With its open-air...
Save Place
Playacar, 77717 Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico
It's hard to find a little bit of solace in Playa del Carmen's tourist mayhem, but if you leave Quinta Avenida behind and keep walking another 15 minutes or so south-west, you'll stumble across a small park with Mayan ruins. The scale is of course...
Save Place
1 avenida entre 30 y 32, Gonzalo Guerrero, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Mexico
One of Playa's newest hotels, Cacao is being touted as a "kicked-back, relaxed 'hippie chic' boutique, 60-room hotel. Conveniently situated on Playa del Carmen's 5th Ave. in the heart of the destination’s fashionable restaurant, club and boutique...
Save Place
Carretera Federal Chetumal-Puerto Juarez KM 287, Lote 13 Sur, Ejido Sur, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
AllTournative off-track adventures get you up close and personal not only with nature, but with the ancient Maya culture. Several tours are available, which may include a bike ride through jungle paths, exploring ancient archaeological sites;...
Save Place
Calle 10 Nte, Gonzalo Guerrero, 77720 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
A local favorite, Bar La Ranita (Little Frog) is attached to the Hotel Rana Cansada (Tired Frog) and has been around since 1984. The ambiance is laid back, but the prices are affordable and the margaritas pack a powerful punch.
Save Place
Av 38 Norte Mz. 4 Lote 3, Zazil-ha, Gonzalo Guerrero, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
When visiting Playa del Carmen, La Cueva del Chango (Monkey's Cave) is an especially good choice for breakfast. Nestled in a jungle setting with Maya gods peeking through the patio décor, breakfast favorites include fresh papaya, huevos a la...
Save Place
Av. Benito Juárez, Centro, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
While planning a solo trip to Mexico, one is generally warned, "Don't talk to strangers." The truth of the matter is that the "strangers," or locals as I like to call them, know all the details of what to do, and most importantly, what to eat. So...
Save Place
Local 7 Calle 10 Norte SN Entre Av 15 y 20 Avenues Mz 105 Lote 8, Centro, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
This is a great little joint tucked away off a side street in Playa del Carmen. Owned by a Venezuelan family, they make great food with several vegetarian options. The sandwiches made with plantain bread are outstanding.
Save Place
Quinta Avenida Manzana 71 Lote 1, Centro, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Owned by arguably Mexico's most famous chef, Enrique Olvera of Pujol in Mexico City, Maiz de Mar marries traditional Mexican with modern flavours for the perfect balance of flavours. You will not get a bad meal here.
Save Place
If the logistics of taking advantage of all that Riviera Maya offers in terms of activities feels daunting, Alltournative takes care of all the details. They will pick you up at your hotel and take you on either a half- or full-day excursion....
Save Place
10 Avenida Norte, Xamanha, Gonzalo Guerrero, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Another top choice from Playa's Japanese-Mexican fusion restuarants. Nikkori is the choice if you're looking for Playa's freshest, highest quality fish.
Save Place
Calle 34 Norte & Calle Quinta Avenida, Centro, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Run by a French expat, this place is the real deal. Just take a look at the imported French ovens in the kitchen. Head here for baguettes, bread, pastries or their absolutely incredible almond croissant. Be prepared to wait in line as this place...
Save Place
Quinta Avenida Esq. Calle 30 Loc. 8 y 9, Centro, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Playa's premier Argentinian restaurant. With over 10,000 Argentinians permanently living here, 10 delivers the real deal if you're looking for a delicious, authentic Argentinian steak.
Save Place
Gonzalo Guerrero, 77720 Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico
A very-laid back street-side stand the serves up tasty Argentenian food made with an authentic touch. Many say that La Porteña is the home of Playa's best steak.
Save Place
Av. 1era. Norte Bis, Mz. 22, Lote 3, Centro, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Set in the heart of Playa, Lido's attracts a younger crowd and always has a great atmosphere. More affordable than other nearby beach clubs.
Save Place
26 Av. Nte LB, Centro, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
You can't get much cheaper for delicious, filling, authentic Mexican food. A whole chicken with salsa, marinated onions and corn torillas will cost you little more than 100 pesos.
Save Place
Av. 10 Norte entre calle 14 y 14 bis, Solidaridad, Gonzalo Guerrero, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
You know you've got a good chance for authentic thai when the head chef is Thai. And that is the case at Po Thai, where the food is incredibly authentic, full of flavour and spicy.
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever