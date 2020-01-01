places to visit
Collected by Connie J. Tritt
Vienna, Austria
Mirabellplatz, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
Follow the sound of music to the iconic Mirabell Palace and Gardens, where Fräulein Maria and the von Trapp children delightfully sang "Do-Re-Mi." Mirabell has become a dream destination for marriage ceremonies, boasting what some call the...
Mönchsberg 34, 5020 Salzburg, Austria
As the largest fully preserved fortress in central Europe, the more-than-900-year-old Hohensalzburg has long been the medieval crown above an elegantly baroque city. Its current appearance dates back to the 1495–1519 reign of...
Incheba Expo Bratislava, 851 01 Petržalka, Slovakia
Located somewhere in the old city center of Bratislava, there is the greatest little toy shop that sells nothing but cars. I was walking through the old part of town, and happened to look down a tiny alley. There was a little sign that said 'toy...
1, Rybárska brána 217, 811 01 Bratislava-Staré Mesto, Slovakia
Someone else posted a photo of a street performer imitating this iconic figure in Slovak folklore. Peeping Tom is as he's named. A mischievous sewer worker who sneaked peeks under the dresses of unsuspecting women.
Pribinova 8, 811 09 Bratislava, Slovakia
In an effort to bring Bratislava up as its own tourist destination, the Slovakian government poured money into a revitalization of the shoreline by the Danube River. A large shopping mall and pedestrian walkway filled with cafes and restaurants...
1060 Vienna, Austria
The Naschmarkt is absolutely one of the things you have to experience during your stay in Vienna! Locals call Vienna’s largest inner-city market the “city’s stomach." The market is a unique place for strolling, admiring, discovering, and sampling....
Gimmelwald, 3826 Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland
Gimmelwald is a tiny farm community in the mountains above the Lauterbrunnen Valley. Hiking from here begins on nearly vertical trails along grassy pastureland. I've never hiked in a more beautiful place than this, where the view across the narrow...
Hiking down the Schilthorn may be hard on your toes, but it's a high-altitude feast for the rest of your senses...From the Lauterbrunnen valley south of Interlaken, you can take a cable-car up to the summit and then hike down to Mürren, across...
Neckar, Germany
Tübingen is a town straight out of a Grimm's fairy tale. I loved it here because set against a backdrop of rich history student life makes this a busting modern town. I really enjoyed strolling along the Neckar river watching boats punt along and...
