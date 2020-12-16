Places to Reflect on Veterans Day
Collected by Bryan Kitch , AFAR Contributor
A few places to remember, reflect, and honor the men and women who have served, or are serving in the armed forces.
Save Place
1750 Independence Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024, USA
National World War II memorial honors the hundreds of thousands who fought and who died during World War II. I snapped this photograph of the Freedom Wall, which contains 4,000 gold stars to honor the over 400,000 Americans who died during World...
Save Place
I lived in Indianapolis for the better part of 20 years before I discovered the small, well curated war museum below the Indiana War Memorial. Admission is free, and the museum includes, among other things, an impressive collection of...
Save Place
4820 Leonard St, Cape Coral, FL 33904, USA
The Southwest Florida Military Museum & Library in Cape Coral includes thousands of items donated by local veterans, from as early as WWI and WWII to the present day. Gallery tours are available as well as open discussions with veterans concerning...
Save Place
5 Henry Bacon Dr NW, Washington, DC 20245, USA
One of the most humbling spots—the seemingly endless names that reflect back into the countenance of the visitor—puts a solemn sense of humanity into the memorial.
Save Place
1 Lincoln Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94129, USA
Located in the Presidio, the San Francisco National Cemetery was the first national cemetery established on the west coast. It is the final resting spot for over 30,000 soldiers, family members, and other notable figures. A walk among the white...
Save Place
14710 Colleville-sur-Mer, France
The cemetery site is a memorial to those whom lost their lives in the D-Day landings and ensuing operations. The spot sits on a cliff overlooking Omaha Beach and the English Channel and it quite beautiful. You can't help to feel drawn in by the...
Save Place
180 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10007, USA
We were lucky enough to book tickets to see the Memorial right after it opened in September 2011, at the end of a day filled with Occupy Wall Street drumming several blocks away, which seemed to keep the rest of the area relatively quiet....
Save Place
1 Wilson Ave, Fort Myer, VA 22211, USA
Inside Arlington Cemetery and standing on a hill overlooking D.C., the tomb was dedicated in 1921. It originally contained the remains of four unknown soldiers, each one representing the thousands of unknown soldiers from World War I, World War...
Save Place
11 Arizona Memorial Dr, Honolulu, HI 96818, USA
The USS Bowfin earned the nickname "The Pearl Harbor Avenger" when it started service one year after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Now docked in the harbor as a museum, visitors can walk through the attack submarine and imagine what events...
Save Place
Arlington, VA 22209, USA
Commonly referred to as the Iwo Jima Memorial, the world's tallest standing bronze statue honors the Marines who have defended the United States since November 10, 1775 with every major battle campaign inscribed at its base. The 32-foot-high...
Save Place
1 Air Force Memorial Dr, Arlington, VA 22204, USA
Overlooking the Pentagon, Arlington Cemetery, the Potomac River, and Washington D.C., this memorial was dedicated in 2006 to the men and women who have served in the Air Force and its predecessor organizations. The three 270-foot stainless steel...
