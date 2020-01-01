Places to Lounge Around
Collected by Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor
Pamalican Island, Sulu Archipelago, Agutaya, Palawan, Philippines
Amanpulo occupies its own island in the Cyuo Archipelago, where members of the animal kingdom outnumber humans by some comical order of magnitude. Adding to the resort’s castaway cred is the private airstrip, where guests land after a quick...
Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Just when it seemed like the Riviera Maya Riviera had become nothing but a sea of all-inclusive beach resorts, you stumble upon the quaint little Mexican village of Puerto Morelos. There are almost no huge developments, no shopping outlets, and no...
Kendwa, Tanzania
Visiting Zanzibar during the "long rain" month of May means a few things: less tourists; lower rates; and, yeah, occasional downpours. My friend and I were enjoying a leisurely walk down the pristine beach at Kendwa, on the north coast of...
El Nido, Palawan, Philippines
I’ve always wondered what it would be like to explore far-flung islands and experience life as a castaway or something like it. My fantasies became reality when I discovered Tao, an organization in the Philippines offering adventures to the remote...
210 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
For much of its history, the western edges of Manhattan neighborhoods like the West Village and Chelsea consisted of small manufacturing buildings and warehouses that served the piers on the Hudson River. Over time, those factories were replaced...
Coron, Palawan, Philippines
Discovering shells on the beach made me realize that I'm just another tiny puzzle piece in the universe.
Cataboo, Jamaica
Bypass the roadside watering holes and take a boat ride to Floyd's Pelican Bar, instead. This thatched hut stands on stilts out in the water, making it a dreamy spot for an afternoon of swimming and shooting the breeze, solo or...
Oaxaca de Juárez, Oax., Mexico
The natural fresh-water springs at Hierve el Agua were incredible (and cold!). The water is very high in calcium carbonate, and the minerals have formed these natural pools and crazy waterfall-like rock formations. The dusty road was somewhat...
264 Route des Plages, 64500 Saint-Jean-de-Luz, France
If you've ever been to--or have seen photographs of--San Sebastian during the summer, you know that the perfectly crescent-shaped white-sand beach in this Basque seaside town never looks like this. It would be packed with sunbathers cheek by jowl....
Tonga
On the tiny island of Eua, part of the Kingdom (yes it's a Kingdom) of Tonga, there are plenty of beaches to choose from. Taking a walk from the Hideaway hostel I came across this sign to aide my search for the sand.
Nordurljosavegur 9, 240 Grindavík, Iceland
Iceland’s largest and most famous geothermal spa lies around an hour outside Reykjavik, quite close to Keflavik Airport. With a dramatic setting amidst large black lava boulders, the steam-filled, creamy-blue pool area is a striking and...
Porto da Barra Beach, Salvador - State of Bahia, Brazil
In the days before and after new years in Salvador, this is what the beach looked like.
