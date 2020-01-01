Places To Go
Collected by Josh Johnston
301 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84108, USA
This museum on the campus of the University of Utah is home to more than 1.5 million artifacts that delve into the state's rich history. From the American Indians who inhabited this land for centuries before any European explorer to the...
677 S 200 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101, USA
This place is awesome. If you are looking for free pool and wi-fi during the day, go there. If your looking for bar food and beer it's great for that too. And you can do all that and watch movies in their private cinema, which shows movies old and...
Utah, USA
As its biblical name implies, Zion National Park has the appeal of a place out of time. Established on November 19, 1919, the canyon and its surrounding landscape feel like a natural temple, full of arches, hoodoos, and imposing walls, some of...
2227 14th Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960, USA
A terrific restaurant/wine bar one block from the ocean. Very friendly staff who were generous with tastings. Decor is thrift store comfortable and there's a lovely outdoor patio. I highly recommend the pulled pork and chicken sliders. The jazz...
French Quarter, New Orleans, LA, USA
You don't need to work hard to explore New Orleans' diverse architecture. Take a walk around the French Quarter and you'll see Creole cottages and pre-Civil War townhouses with wrought-iron balconies. Hop on a street car and take in the antebellum...
514 Chartres St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Little-known fact: New Orleans was the first place in North America to license pharmacists (starting in 1769, when the city was still under Spanish rule). After Louisiana became a territory, the U.S. governor extended the requirement, also...
Black Rock City, NV, USA
Burning Man conjures up all kinds of images for those who’ve never been. Naked new agers dancing till dawn. Polyamorous pursuers fueled by ecstasy. Yes, the Playa (the desert stage where the Man, the temple, and much of the art is located) is a...
El Bolsón, Río Negro, Argentina
I never felt such good vibes as I did in El Bolson/Lago Puelo. One of the best places I have ever been. Days spent hiking in the mountains, drinking craft beers and hanging in the park, eating at the artisans market, or chillin' at Lago Puelo....
