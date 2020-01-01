Places to Check Out!
Collected by Patrick Bennett , AFAR Ambassador
My favorite experience in Turks and Caicos was going out in the ocean with a guide to catch conch. Once the spot was chosen, we jumped overboard and dove into the blue water. My friends and I were not able to dive down deep enough, but the guide...
Malecón, La Habana, Cuba
The malecon (boardwalk), that spans for over 4.5 kms along the coast of Havana, it's a gathering place for people as the sun sets down. The breeze (which combats the otherwise overwhelming heat of the city), the fishing and not least important the...
267 Agramonte, La Habana, Cuba
Havana, Cuba is a living, breathing piece of art. The sky and sea battle daily for the most brilliant, striking shades of blue, and the decay on the buildings creates a contrasting natural canvas with varying hues of rust and oxidation. As the...
Playa Maderas Maderas, Nicaragua
We had an unforgettable experience staying at Buena Vista Surf Club, while visiting San Juan del Sur. The eco-lodge is set into a hill overlooking the jungle and Playa Maderas with a giant sundeck where guests could enjoy the view. It was a great...
1 Redonda Bay, Tola, Nicaragua
Seclusion and tranquility are the new forms of luxury in a world that is so accessible and plugged in. Aqua Wellness Resort successfully marries contemporary luxury accommodations with serene surroundings, providing a memorable and rejuvenating...
