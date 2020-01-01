Where are you going?
Places I've lived: Georgia

Collected by Dwiveck Custodio , AFAR Local Expert
Gibbs Gardens

1987 Gibbs Dr, Ball Ground, GA 30107, USA
Every month, I take a trip to Gbbs and spend anywhere from three to seven hours admiring the 16 gardens in one. The whimsical sculptures of owner Jim Gibbs' grandchildren play beautifully with the fields of daffodils, roses, hydrangeas, and other...
Cali N Tito's

1427 S Lumpkin St, Athens, GA 30605, USA
Cali N Tito's is even more of a hot spot than the name suggests. (If you pronounce the words without pausing, you'll get "calientitos," the Spanish word for warm.) The trailer and its patio make a pastiche out of those nostalgia-inducing pieces of...
Sandy Creek Park

400 Bob Holman Rd, Athens, GA 30607, USA
Sandy Creek is relaxing by day, but almost spectral by night. Sandy Creek Park is a beautiful place in which to spend a relaxing day, be it by yourself or with a group. One of its best features is Lake Chapman, which surrounds the park with...
Buford Highway Farmer's Market

5600 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta, GA 30340, USA
Need some boba for bubble tea? Done. Seafood that's alive and kicking? No problem. Fancy Russian chocolate? Easy. Dragon fruit? Cactus (edible cactus, of course)? Seven different kinds of eggplants? Frying cheese, Parmigiano Reggiano (not the...
Cavender Creek Vineyards

Try the the Dulcinea White for sweet floral notes or the Cabernet Sauvignon for a bolder flavor at this little winery in Dahlonega, Georgia. After you're done tasting, get a glass of wine and a cheese plate to go sit out on the terrace overlooking...
Habersham Winery

7025 S Main St, Helen, GA 30545, USA
I've never gone to Helen, GA without stopping by Habersham Winery. They offer free tastings and lately, they've been selling a wonderful port in a little chocolate cup. It's to die for. Besides, it's on the way to the center of town, so you really...
Madison Tea Room and Gardens

200 W Washington St, Madison, GA 30650, USA
In downtown Madison, a historic town in Georgia, you'll find tons of antique shops, a number of coffee shops and restaurants, and—best of all—the Madison Tea Room. My boyfriend knows how much I love tea and we had sometimes tried to get...
1050 North Highland Ave NE

1050 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
I lived in Italy for a while and now that I'm in Georgia, Toscano and Sons Italian Market is an Italian mecca and my saving grace. It's owned by an Italian-American family who truly have a passion for Italian food. The walls are decorated with...
Urban Sanctuary Spa

810 N Chase St, Athens, GA 30601, USA
As soon as I entered the rustic little spa, I was offered tea and water and a hot neck pillow while I waited (five minutes, even though I got there 15 minutes early). I'd had several swedish massages before (at other places), so I wanted to try...
