Places I'd like to go in Asia
Collected by Greg Sullivan , AFAR Founder
I'm lucky to have been to Japan, China, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and Hong Kong. I'm planning to go back to Asia this year, but not sure where i will go. These are some good prospects!
Tonlé Sap, Cambodia
Boys playing volleyball in the Tonle Sap River, Kampung Phluk stilt village, Cambodia.
1121 Ninotaira, Hakone, Ashigarashimo-gun, Kanagawa 250-0407, Japan
This is the view inside the Symphonic Sculpture by Gabriel Loire at the Hakone Open Air Museum (彫刻の森 in Japanese) in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan. The museum opened in 1969 as the first open-air art museum in Japan. The spectacular grounds,...
390 Moo 2, Ao Nang Beach, Muang, Krabi 81000 Tambon Ao Nang, Amphoe Mueang Krabi, Chang Wat Krabi 81180, Thailand
This is where to go. You will need to get yourself to Krabi, Au Naug or Phuket on the south western coast and then take a boat. There is no other way to get here.
Sawah, Majaksingi, Kec. Borobudur, Magelang, Jawa Tengah 56553, Indonesia
The resort’s 36 limestone-clad suites were inspired by Borobudur, Java’s famous Buddhist sanctuary two miles away, and face the surrounding rice paddies. Don’t miss the Grain of Rice experience, which starts with a visit to...
Borobudur, Magelang, Central Java, Indonesia
Visiting the newly reopened top level of Borobudur at sunrise is worth everything it takes to get there. I imagine people who scale a mountain feel much the same, and symbolically, the summit of this 8th century Buddhist shrine is the mountaintop....
Boracay, Malay, Philippines
Even during the low season White Beach on Boracay Island is full on. Dance music blares out of clubs and bars. Restaurant hawkers shout out their daily deals in front of massive seafood buffets. Korean tour groups block the beach path and touts...
Koh Phi Phi Le Ko Phi Phi Phi Phi Island, ตำบล อ่าวนาง อำเภอเมืองกระบี่ กระบี่ 81000, Thailand
Maya Bay is no real secret - Leonardo DiCarprio's The Beach took care of that - but it is still one of the most naturally stunning places on earth. The old Thai longboats that settle in on the beach help add to the atmosphere too. As far as pure...
Words can do little justice to the scenery that awaits travelers to Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Hundreds of forested limestone karst formations rise from emerald-green waters, looking like slumbering creatures ready to stir. The...
South East Asia
From the Kumai harbor, Kalimantan, Borneo. The massive concrete buildings in the background are for harvesting swiftlet nests for birds' nest soup. Loudspeakers on the roofs broadcast bird calls to attract the real birds into the buildings. Once...
Phaknam Bay, Phi Phi Island Tambon Ao Nang, Muang Chang Wat Krabi 81210, Thailand
On the island of Kho Phi Phi, there is the usual town that greets you with bars, restaurant and easy-to-get lodging if you didn't plan ahead. However, if you are so inclined, on the far side of the island there is a veritable Smurf village that...
Arashiyama Genrokuzancho, Ukyō-ku, Kyoto, Kyoto Prefecture 616-0007, Japan
In western Kyoto, there is a very large forest of bamboo. As you can see in the photo, the shoots grow very tall, making those who stroll by look quite small. I'm sure there are times when this road is crowded, but when we were there, people were...
Airport Blvd, Singapore
About the only place this butterfly might be able to camouflage itself would be against a Tiffany glass window. But it is safe from predators in the Butterfly Garden -- http://bit.ly/HbrVTY -- tucked into a corner of Terminal 3 in the Changi...
Khoroo 1, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
I wanted to go on a trip that was off the beaten path and so I picked Mongolia. I knew it was going to be quite an effort to get there so I wanted to make the most of it. I timed my trip to coincide with the Naadam Festival which is three day...
27 Kuanxiangzi, Kuan Zhai Xiang Zi Te Se Shang Ye Jie, Qingyang Qu, Chengdu Shi, Sichuan Sheng, China
The Chinese take their tea seriously. A meal at Zifei, a courtyard restaurant on Wide Street in Chengdu, begins with an acrobatic tea ceremony.
Ujeongguk-ro, Jongno 1(il).2(i).3(sam).4(sa), Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
You don't need to go to back alleys or historic markets (although those are great!) to sample traditional snacks in Korea; almost all the major boulevards in the center sprout mini-kitchens, set up on the sidewalk even across from chic...
135-1 Gye-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
A flagstone courtyard under a persimmon tree, lattice-doors under an upswept tile roof...on my last night in Seoul, I stayed in these traditional surroundings in the city's Bukchon neighborhood. Twenty million people live in the South Korean...
1-3 Maojiayuan Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200010
Situated east of the city’s old town, in an area known as Shiliupu—the focal point for shipping and trading activities in the 1800s—this converted 1930s army barrack opened as a hotel in 2010. The design blurs internal and...
Harbin, Heilongjiang, China
My ideal habitat is a warm day on a tropical beach. I'm also a sucker for beauty in all its most unusual forms (part of the reason I'm on the Board of Burning Man). So, when I heard about the Harbin International Ice & Snow Festival in northeast...
42 Đường Phan Bội Châu, Cẩm Châu, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
Tetsugaku-no-michi, Jōdoji Ishibashichō, Sakyō-ku, Kyōto-shi, Kyōto-fu 606-8406, Japan
When we arrived in Kyoto in mid-April, most of the cherry blossoms were no longer coloring the trees but sprinkled on the ground. We got lucky, though, spotting a few along the Philosopher’s Path (Tetsugaku no michi) still afluff with pink...
Bangkok, Thailand
I had already begged a woman to write down the name of her ground—what, pork?—dish that first melted my brain. She scratched a couple Thai words on my notepad. Later, I learned she’d written “lunch.” Bangkok’s...
