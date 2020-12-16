Places I want to visit
Collected by Margaret Smith
A collection of places I want to go and things I want to experience.
Save Place
United States
Yellowstone National Park is no secret by any stretch of the imagination. Yellowstone is one of America's most popular tourist destinations, and with good reason; there few places in the country where you can rub shoulders with grizzlies, smack...
Save Place
California, USA
A World Heritage site since 1980
This California state and national park contains the world’s biggest coastal redwood forest, with some of the planet’s oldest and tallest trees. With 200 miles of hiking trails, it’s perfect for...
This California state and national park contains the world’s biggest coastal redwood forest, with some of the planet’s oldest and tallest trees. With 200 miles of hiking trails, it’s perfect for...
Save Place
800 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
Café Du Monde is always open; it’s the clientele that changes—from visiting families and local pensioners early in the morning, to couples in the evening, to Bourbon Street refugees looking for coffee and ballast in the...
Save Place
307 Exchange Pl, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
How to choose between sweet potato biscuits, truffle grits, and the free-range lamb meatloaf sandwich? Try them all! (Just kidding) As a solo diner, I skipped the sweet potato biscuits (sadly). The grits and sandwich looked and tasted like...
Save Place
813 Bienville St, New Orleans, LA 70112, USA
The French 75 is attached to historic Arnaud’s Restaurant, founded in 1918 and located just off Bourbon Street. Once you get through the doors, you’ll feel miles away from the crass college-age drinkers and luridly colored beverages a...
Save Place
3322 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115, USA
The Garden District has a lot of things going for it but I'd put Slim Goodies at the top of the list. They're renowned for their sweet potato pancakes (light, fluffy, amazing) and clever names for their breakfast mashups like the above Jewish...
Save Place
536 Frenchmen St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
The amazing music and cool vibe on Frenchman Street is irresistible. Some of the world’s best musicians are playing there every night of the week—just one of the many extraordinary things about New Orleans. While you are feeding your soul, don’t...
Save Place
1418 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
From the Cuban Sandwich to the Bananas Foster French Toast we hands-down loved our meals here. Surrey's had great food and a relaxed local feel. I would happily return to this cafe on my next visit to New Orleans.
Save Place
718 St Peter, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
No trip to New Orleans would be complete without a visit to Pat O'Briens for a Hurricane. The story goes that in the 1940s, because it was difficult to import scotch during WWII, bar owners were forced to buy large amounts of rum and the...
Save Place
2027 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
After I had finished my shopping in the charming boutiques on Magazine Street, I came to Mayas for their famous mojitos, then decided to stay for dinner. It was early enough that the sidewalks were still uncrowded and I was able to sit outside at...
Save Place
French Quarter Fest is billed as the largest free concert in the South and features local musicians of varied genres. Over the course of four days in April, you can experience all kinds of music, by over 100 performers scattered throughout the...
Save Place
I forgave the service (slow as molasses) at Donald Link's newest seafood spot, Peche, where highlights included crab-and-chilies capellini, fried bread, and fish sticks. Go with a crowd and order everything.
Save Place
813 Bienville St, New Orleans, LA 70112, USA
Arnaud's Restaurant has been serving classic Creole cuisine in the French Quarter since 1918. After having a craft cocktail in their French 75 vintage lounge (once an all-gentleman's club when it first opened), head into their main dining room to...
Save Place
600 Poland Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117, USA
Why is a wine shop in a raggedy building at the far edges of a downriver Bywater neighborhood such a buzzed-about stop? Step out the back door and you’ll get your answer. The spacious if scruffy backyard—festooned with string lights...
Save Place
144 Bourbon St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Bourbon House is one of New Orleans' best restaurants, serving fresh seafood (oysters topped with caviar!) and dishes made with local ingredients. In fact, over 70% of ingredients are sourced within 150 miles. Moreover, Bourbon House is passionate...
Save Place
Collins Diboll Cir, New Orleans, LA 70124, USA
Located in the New Orleans Museum of Art, this Ralph Brennan Restaurant features light, artisanal meals made with local ingredients. Some choices include house-cured salmon bruschetta, turkey bacon panini, roasted chicken salad, homemade chicken...
Save Place
Located in a warehouse in New Orleans' Ninth Ward, the Old New Orleans Rum Distillery was the brainchild of a local artist in 1999. The distillery survived the devastation of Hurricane Katrina and is still going strong and are now being...
Save Place
900 Dumaine St, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
Here, you'll enjoy authentic Creole and Cajun cuisine made with fresh, local ingredients. Everything on the menu is made from scratch except for the French bread, and even that has a local twist, as the restaurant grills it to give it a nice...
Save Place
1 French Market Pl, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
Pepper Palace is home to more than 1,000 hot sauces, including the Hottest Sauce In The Universe: The 2nd Dimension. You can try the extremely spicy sauce for free as long as you're over 18 and sign a waiver. Moreover, Pepper Palace features a...
Save Place
144 W Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80202, USA
Over 100 years ago what is now the McNichols Building was a Carnegie Library, complete with shushing librarians. Today, quite the opposite is true, with staff encouraging interactive and boisterous reactions to art and music on display. This...
Save Place
1001 16th St Mall, Denver, CO 80265, USA
Architect I.M. Pei's firm designed the 16th Street Mall so that, when seen from the air, the repeating pattern of red, white, and gray stone that makes up the pavement would resemble the markings on a diamondback rattlesnake. At ground level,...
Save Place
1701 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
Known for hosting readingsby big stars in theliteraryfirmament,Tattered Cover Book Store originallyopened in 1971 in a mere950 square feet of space in the Cherry Creek North area. The enterprise has grown to include six additional outposts around...
Save Place
1365 Osage St, Denver, CO 80204, USA
Did you know it’s rude to put soy sauce on food in Japan? They’ll teach you the finer ways of Japanese cooking at Domo, a hidden treasure in downtown Denver. And while the restaurant’s exterior looks like an industrial warehouse, the interior...
Save Place
17155 W 44th Ave, Golden, CO 80403, USA
If you're into trains (or your kids are) this museum is a ferroequinologist's (a person who studies trains) paradise. This museum houses over 100 steam and diesel locomotives, passenger cars, and cabooses as well as a G-scale model railroad in its...
Save Place
10422 Town Center Dr, Westminster, CO 80021, USA
Hacienda Colorado is so unique that it has created its own kind of food. They call it “Mountain Mex,” which is based on traditional Mexican cuisine, but with a Rocky Mountain twist. By the way, the flour tortillas are homemade—that’s always a good...
Save Place
4800 W 92nd Ave, Westminster, CO 80031, USA
City Hall's Bell Tower provides the best view in Westminster of the surrounding plains, nearby cities and the Front Range. That’s, of course, after you climb the 180 steps. The top of the tower is 5,655 feet above sea level. But there’s a catch....
Save Place
2124 14th St, Boulder, CO 80302, USA
Far from New Orleans in foodie Boulder, Colorado is a little spot called Lucile's that has to-die-for beignets!
Save Place
I always take visitors to Boulder on the Banjo Billy's Bus Tours, one of the funnest, funkiest, funniest city tours I've ever been on. Storytelling, ghost stories, mysterious hotel rooms, and all the quirky Boulder facts you could want. The bus...
Save Place
180 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Save Place
Old Port, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Portland, Maine is one of the oldest cities in the United States and the Old Port is where it shows. The waterfront in the Old Port continues to be a working waterfront with ferries, fishing boats, and lobster boats coming and going daily. This...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25