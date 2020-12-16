Places I Want To Explore
Collected by Kirsten Alana , AFAR Local Expert
A list of the places I have been to simply explore, or the places I want to go just to roam - without an agenda.
Vik, Iceland
Located in the not-so-easy-to-pronounce Mýrdalshreppur region, the small beachside town of Vík is bordered to the north by the immense (270-square-mile) Mýrdalsjökull, Iceland's fourth largest glacier, and to the south by the Atlantic Ocean and a...
Sunset beach, Jungutbatu, Nusapenida, Lembongan island, Bali 80771, Indonesia
Located just off the eastern shore of Bali, Indonesia, is a small island called Nusa Lembongan. It is a great place for a day trip if you're vacation in Bali, and it's only a 30-40min boat ride from Sanur. There is a boat that will take you...
21483, Duboka, Croatia
For our few days in Vis, a two-hour ferry ride from Split, we would drive our Vespa until we got to a beach—they are not hard to come by on this small island. This beach, right about in the middle of the south coast of the island, is mostly only...
Port Lands, Toronto, ON, Canada
It takes a Herculean effort to get out of bed at 4AM, work through the ferret warrens that claim to be Toronto's roads, and arrive in a place worth waiting for the sun. When the sun finally showed up and lifted the frigid blanket of a chilly May...
The Spice Market in the Sultanahmet should not be missed! The scents and colors astound. It's by the harbor and convenient to ferries on the Bosphorus.
Giant Rock, California 92285, USA
Joshua Tree in the Mojave Desert is as weird as the shapes of the trees that make it up. While beautiful in its sparse vastness, it is no surprise that alien enthusiasts have taken to the area. For a taste of this, try a rejuvenating soundbath at...
Pasar Open Air, 93000 Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia
After checking out the old outdoor market in Kuching (Sarawak, Maylasian Borneo), where the wares were mostly fish, eggs, produce, and other food staples (edible fare), we crossed a major street and entered the ground floor of a tall, modern...
Tungurahua, Ecuador
The little city of Banos is situated on the side of volcano Tungurahua and has gorgeous waterfalls like this one, the Pailon del Diablo or Devil's Cauldron. To get up this high the trail first drops about 1000 feet into the valley and then climbs...
Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
In the decade after the latest Balkan conflict, the Sarajevo-based outfitter Green Visions started leading safe and affordable trips through this hardscrabble corner of Europe. A four-day hike in the rustic Bjelasnica area passes local herdsmen,...
3251 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33129, USA
Completed in 1916, this Italian-inspired villa on Biscayne Bay was the home of the early 20th-century industrialist James Deering and is now a National Historic Landmark. The house was modeled after historic...
Peyto Lake, Improvement District No. 9, AB T0L, Canada
This is another good stop along the Icefields Parkway in Alberta. It's a short hike from the parking area to this lookout. (Not sure how long it is, but my 5-year-old son managed it, walking on top of snow the whole way.) In the summer, the lake...
Utah, USA
Utah's famous license plate landmark, Delicate Arch, sits on the edge of a spiral rock wishing well, a massive replica of those that you throw a coin into at the mall. Hike the 1.5 miles to the rim just before sunset to watch the orange sandstone...
Logon, Daanbantayan, Cebu, Philippines
Everything changed when I found the skull. Bobbing softly in the surf, nestled between two blackened boulders, the unmistakable visage of a bleached skull stared at me and I stared back. I thought it must be a monkey, or a canine or some unknown...
New Mexico, USA
White Sands, NM is a place that can't be explained without seeing it for yourself. The park opens at 7am and I would highly suggest you go that early. The sunrise against the white sand dunes is absolutely stunning. Absolutely. There are less...
Oia 847 02, Greece
This little private church is probably the most photographed stop in Oia. Our rented house was right next to it but lower on the steps so we could see lots of people getting lots of photos. Married couples would take their photos next to it,...
Calle Manuel Rojas Marcos, 3, 41004 Sevilla, Spain
Cristina Hoyos, probably the most famous flamenco dancer of all time (her image from the 1960s is often used to represent the iconic flamenco dancer, with a slicked-back raven-black chignon and a fiercely passionate demeanor), founded this museum...
