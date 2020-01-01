Where are you going?
Pizza ! Pizza !

Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
Pizza is one of the most beloved foods all over the world. There are lots of arguments: thin crust, thick crust, lots of cheese, no cheese....but that is what makes the exploring a joy!
Pizza Foundation

305 S Spring St, Marfa, TX 79843, USA
I just got back from Marfa, Texas and I can't stop thinking about this pizza. It's a problem. I mean I lived in New York where you have access to some pretty amazing pizza. It's been almost a week and I still can't get the margherita pizza from...
Pizzeria Bianco

623 E Adams St, Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA
This place always has a wait (though reservations are available for a party of six or more). Thankfully, the bar across the street makes waiting a little easier, and when you taste the pizza, you'll know why Pizzeria Bianco has...
Ca' Momi Enoteca

610 1st St #9, Napa, CA 94558, USA
I have a thing for authentic Italian food, and this place quickly won me over. Ca' Momi is housed in the foodie lover's Oxbow Public Market just across the river from Downtown Napa. It's a combination of winbar, where you can get small plates and...
L'antica Pizzeria Da Michele

Via Cesare Sersale, 1, 80139 Napoli NA, Italy
A Naples legend well before Julia Roberts (in Eat, Pray, Love) gave it celebrity sheen, Da Michele was opened by the Condurro family in 1930. The only pizzas are marinara and margherita, and they are pure classics. 39/081-553-9204. Read Tom...
Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana

Via Capodimonte, 19a, 80131 Napoli NA, Italy

This summer Eddy Bourdages, 33, and his mother, Mireille Anderson, 57, made their first trip to Italy. “We wanted to open an authentic Neapolitan wood oven pizzeria, so we went to the source,” says Bourdages. Anderson has owned L’Odyssée Bistro &...

Cotogna

490 Pacific Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Cotogna is dangerously close to the AFAR Media offices. This rustic sister restaurant to Quince opened last year, and the roomy bar is a cozy place to sit mid-day with a double espresso served neat in a Heath Ceramics cup. The pastas are all...
La Notizia

Via Michelangelo da Caravaggio, 53, 80126 Napoli NA, Italy

New York, Tokyo, and other major cities are home to startling numbers of authentic Neapolitan pizzerias, many with ovens handmade by Neapolitan craftsmen. In those places, pizza making is definitely considered an elevated craft. Perhaps...

Cheese Board Pizza

1512 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA 94709, USA
When my friends came to visit from abroad this was the first place I had to take them. Bay Area locals can't get enough of this co-op run, cheap, gourmet pizza! This particular pizza was a delicious combo of gruyere cheese, cilantro, garlic, corn...
Delfina

3611 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
There's nothing more San Fransisco (or hipster) than buying a margharita (with pepperoni) and taking it to Dolores Park for some prime people watching. It may be easier than getting a seat in the restaurant. Don't forget the chilli flakes! How I...
Harvest Pizzeria

940 S Front St, Columbus, OH 43206, USA
Local and organic eateries are plentiful nowadays. This delicious hand-crafted pizza uses cheeses, flour, and veggies from local farmers to make a perfect pizza you won't want to stop eating.
Giordano's

6836 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL 60626, USA
Ask any local where to try your first real deep-dish pizza and they'll say "Giordanos." It's obviously the best in town. Chicago-style pizza is unique and totally different than what you'll find in Italy. More like a pie, the crust is tall and...
Park Boulevard Wine and Pizza

4615 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92116, USA
If you're looking for a chill place to enjoy a glass of wine and a gourmet pizza, the Park Blvd Wine & Pizza bar is the perfect stop! My husband and I enjoy coming here after a long hike. Pictured here is a glass of pinot with an organic apple,...
Tirgoņu iela

Tirgoņu iela, Jūrmala, LV-2015, Latvia
My mouth is watering just looking at this picture. If you had told me that one of the most enjoyable pizzas I would eat would be cooked in the rear of a bus and eaten on its upper deck, well, frankly, I wouldn't have believed you. But Jurmala, the...
La Gatta Mangiona

Via Federico Ozanam, 30-32, 00152 Roma RM, Italy
Monteverde's vibrant pizzeria and trattoria is an enclave of local flavor—from its excellent menu of fritti (fried starters), sfizi (delicious antipasti), and pizzas to its busy clientele. Owner Giancarlo Casa is a pizza perfectionist, and...
Camsur Watersports Complex

Provincial Capitol Complex Cadlan, Pili, Camarines Sur, Philippines
Had the tastiest Laing Pizza during a trip to CamSur (Camarines Sur), Bicol Region, Philippines. This is a great example of fusion food which combines an Italian pizza with a very local Filipino dish called Laing. Laing is a dish made of gabi...
W – Der Imbiss

Kastanienallee 49, 10119 Berlin, Germany
Blink and you’ll miss this tiny Indian-run eatery serving eclectic international fare between Mitte and Prenzlauer Allee along the trendy Kastanienallee. Notable for its upside-down McDonald’s sign (hence the "W" in the name; Der...
Datli Maya

Firuzağa Mah., Cihangir, Türkgücü Cad. 59/A, 34425 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
After a morning of wandering Istanbul's winding streets, it is a treat to find a delicious eatery like Datli Maya, ready to welcome you with brick-oven baked bites in the form of lahmacun (similar to a thin-crust pizza) and other delicious menu...
521 north lake blvd tahoe city

prosciutto and fig pizza, Carbonara, rosa sauce veggie bake, butternut squash ravioli, Italian wines, strawberry port ice cream... I don't have a favorite but I am always happy with my meal at Zia Lina.
Antica Pizzeria Da Michele

Via Cesare Sersale, 1, 80139 Napoli NA, Italy
Naples is known for its pizza. No wonder Julia Roberts went all the way to Naples to have a relationship with her pizza it in the movie ‘Eat, Pray, Love’. If you want to see the location of the scene, visit L’Antica Pizzeria Da Michele. This place...
Pizzarium

Via della Meloria, 43, 00136 Roma RM, Italy
Gabriele Bonci's famous pizza-by-the-slice joint serves some of the best pizza in town. The slow-leavened dough is made from organic stoneground flour, and toppings change throughout the day. Pizzarium also sells excellent bread and supplì (fried...
Pizzeria Biga

29110 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI 48034, USA
What sets Pizzeria Biga apart from other Italian restaurants and pizza parlors is the care that goes into their menu and the daily creation of the dishes and pizzas that exit their kitchen. Yet that same care starts long before the wood fired...
Rojo Beach Bar and Lounge

The long trek miles north is definitely worth it for a day at Rojo Beach Bar. This swanky yet casual beach bar is easily one of my favorite spots in Belize and I’m obviously not alone. Rojo has received a lot of international acclaim and was...
We, The Pizza

305 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington, DC 20003, USA
If you’re looking a place for wood-fired pizza topped with seasonal, artisanal ingredients, then We, The Pizza is not the spot for you. On the other hand, if you want a place to go to for a quick lunch of thick crust pizza, topped with simple,...
RedRocks Firebrick Pizzeria

1036 Park Rd NW, Washington, DC 20010, USA
RedRocks is a small eatery in the Columbia Heights neighborhood in Washington, D.C. It’s located just a couple blocks off the main commercial area hugging 14th Street. While there are plenty of chain restaurants peppering 14th Street, it’s worth...
Li Rioni

Via dei Santi Quattro, 24, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
This busy pizzeria in the Celio, the neighborhood adjacent to the Colosseum, is decked out in kitschy Roman decor. The dining room resembles a piazza of sorts, surrounded by old school storefronts anchored to the walls. Six nights a week, Li Rioni...
Pizzeria da Remo

Piazza di Santa Maria Liberatrice, 44, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Arrive at this classic Roman pizzeria before 8pm or be prepared to queue for its scrocchiarella (crispy thin crust) Roman style pizza. Start with a few fritti (fried starters) and a plate of beans, the traditional starters to Roman pizza meals....
Birba

622 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262, USA
Local restaurateurs, Tara Lazar and Marco Rosetti, have the brunch business on lock down with Cheeky’s and in 2011 expanded into dinner by opening the outdoor pizzeria Birba just next door. The wood-fired pizzas are a delicious combination of...
Buddy's Pizza

22148 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, MI 48124, USA
Behold a pizza place worth the wait—Buddy’s Pizza is praised for its take on Detroit-style pizza: a square-shaped, deep-dish pie topped with marinara, and cooked to chewy perfection. Health-watchers rejoice—their pizza also comes gluten-free. With...
Pizza Chic

13 Rue de Mézières, 75006 Paris, France
Owned by Julien Cohen, son of Marie-France Cohen, founder of iconic upscale shops Bonpoint, Merci and Bonton, Pizza Chic oozes cool minimalism: large accordion windows that give the impression of a terrace in the warmer months, black and white...
Aldo's Pizza Pies

100 S Main St #101, Memphis, TN 38103, USA
Memphis is known for barbecue and good Southern cooking, but a number of pizza restaurants have come on the scene recently to add to the mix. Aldo’s was opened in the summer of 2012 by Aldo Dean, the man who brought Bardog Tavern to Downtown and...
Azzurro Pizzeria e Enoteca

1260 Main St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
A Main Street mainstay, this bustling pizza palace has been tossing dough since 2001. Owned by the same family as nearby local favorite Norman Rose Tavern, it has a dedicated following and the pizza and pasta is consistent and satisfying if not...
Tony's Pizza Napoletana

1570 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
There's no need to fly all the way to Italy to try the pie that earned first place at the 2007 World Pizza Cup. Just head to North Beach and Tony's Pizza Napoletana, where chef-owner Tony Gemignani was the first American to win the...
