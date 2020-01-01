Pinterest-Worthy Hotel Rooms
Collected by Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor
From beach chic to artsy modern, we want to steal the looks of all of these fabulous hotel rooms.
Save Place
Baie des Flamands, Saint-Barthélemy 97133
The famous Hotel St-Barth Isle de France officially became a Cheval Blanc property in 2014, reopening as the Cheval Blanc St-Barth Isle de France. In 2018, after a renovation made necessary by Hurricane Irma, the property also debuted a design...
Save Place
79 Crosby St, New York, NY 10012, USA
In the heart of SoHo, the colorful Crosby Street Hotel is a boutique from the Firmdale Hotels group out of London. In 2009, owner and design director Kit Kemp opened this fresh, whimsical property, full of art, bold patterns, and a feminine touch...
Save Place
Malliouhana, Long Bay Village 2640, Anguilla
Located on a craggy cliff jutting between Meads Bay and Turtle Cove Beach, Malliouhana has views of the glittering aquamarine sea that will hypnotize guests from the moment they arrive to its chic porte cochere. The bright, cerulean...
Save Place
Näckströmsgatan 8, 111 47 Stockholm, Sweden
The Berns knows how to party. A Gilded Age palace of luxury and hospitality in the center of Stockholm, the opulent building began life in 1863 as a restaurant, before transforming into a hot nightlife spot. When it was reinvented as a decadent...
Save Place
Rua da praça do bosque 10 - Estr. de Trancoso, Porto Seguro - BA, 45810-000, Brazil
Morning's at Uxua hotel start with a breakfast feast of almost absurd proportions. First there is the fresh-squeezed juice of the day which might be watermelon, maracuja, or orange. There is always a pot of the excellent, super strong Brazilian...
Save Place
Piazza di Pasquino, 69, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
The newest addition to Rome’s growing number of boutique luxury accommodations opened in central Rome in March 2015 on a square just off the exuberantly Baroque Piazza Navona. The suites-only hotel is the work of hoteliers Emanuele Garosci and...
Save Place
403 Rue de La Kasbah، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
The tiny coastal village of Oualidia’s low-key vibe makes it a popular retreat from Marrakech as well as the go-to spot for surfers—novice or otherwise. La Sultana, set against the flamingo-dotted Oualidia lagoon, has 11 rooms and suites that...
Save Place
Sardar Patel Marg, C Scheme, Shivaji Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302001, India
If this hotel looks like it’s fit for a king, that’s because it is: Housed in one of the region’s oldest palaces, the boutique property is owned by Jaipur’s royal family and is one of the most romantic places to stay in the...
Save Place
210 Main Road, Joe Batt's Arm, NL A0G 2X0, Canada
Fogo Island Inn sits at the very edge of the north Atlantic on isolated Fogo Island in Newfoundland. Designed by internationally renowned architect Todd Saunders, the inn's arrestingly modern appearance is meant to call to mind the shape of an...
