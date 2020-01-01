Pigging out on Pork
The other white meat. Around the world people do the most interesting things with this food product.
1912 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Salt & Time in Austin offers a variety of beautifully presented meats from Texas ranches, as well as fabulous baguettes. I was impressed with their proper Italian labeling of all the different parts of the pork, many of which aren't well known...
Guavate, Cayey, Puerto Rico
Guavate, a section of Cayey better known as the Ruta del Lechon ("Pork Highway"), bursts into a rush of food-infused ecstasy every Friday and Saturday. People from all parts of the island come to watch someone roast a whole pig over the open fire...
3721 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, QC H4C 1P8, Canada
Better than Momofuku's—there, I said it! Everything they make here is delicious! Ready my full review here: http://willtravelforfood.com/2012/07/23/satay-brothers-montreal/
544 Clinton Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Brooklyn is full of hipster eateries, so it's no surprise to see what appears to be one more opening on Clinton Avenue, in Clinton Hill. What is surprising is just how delicious the barbecue is from a place that essentially looks like someone's...
863 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90005, USA
Palsaik Samgyupsal, which means, "Eight Colors of Pork," is a divine discovery for a bacon lover like myself. Seriously, what can be better than a restaurant that specializes in flavored bacon? You can't help but salivate as marinated slices of...
Baxter St, New York, NY 10013, USA
Flee the crowds in central Chinatown for an authentic and inexpensive Vietnamese or Thai meal on Baxter Street, which is lined with several eateries. Here on this quiet side street, no-frill restaurants are filled with locals enjoying flavorful...
San Francisco, CA, USA
Consistently rated one of the best food trucks in San Francisco, The Chairman is a culinary delight! They have a small menu of steamed and baked buns with exotic fillings (including a great vegetarian offering), but everything is unique,...
251 E 13th St, New York, NY 10003, USA
Momofuku Milk Bar is one of those places in NYC that's always being raved about. Its desserts are incredible, it's worth the wait in line, best place to get your sugar fix...... It's all true! Ok, maybe not the 'best' part because I still haven't...
