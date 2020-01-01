Pictures To Save
Collected by Shoaib Ayubi
1000 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028, USA
The Metropolitan Museum of Art—or, commonly, the Met—is one of the world's great museums, alongside the Louvre, the British Museum, and a handful of others. It would be easy to devote an entire week's visit to the museum alone, and realistically...
100 Frederick Law Olmsted Way, Asheville, NC 28806, USA
The North Carolina Arboretum is located in Asheville, NC and offers some scenic strolls through gardens and wooded trails. The bonsai exhibit garden takes an unexpected twist on the traditional Japanese art form by interpreting it with a Southern...
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30346, USA
This bakery has been listed as having the best croissants in the city, and you will likely agree. Pastry chef Alon Balshan opened in 1994 in Virginia Highland selling baked goods and artisan food and wine products. The Perimeter location is an...
Domhof 1, 52062 Aachen, Germany
The Cathedral of Aachen is one of the most famous examples of occidental architecture. It is the coronation church of more than 30 German kings, burial site of Charlemagne, major pilgrimage church and cathedral church of the Aachen diocese since...
Fiji
Bula! Welcome to Fiji! At the heart of the South Pacific, Fiji is blessed with 333 tropical islands that are home to happiness. Famous for its soft coral diving, white sand beaches, and pristine natural environment, Fiji is a leader in...
Maroon-Snowmass Trail, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
Aspen is a playground for the active traveler. No matter how many times I visit, I always set aside time to bike to Maroon Bells. Rent a bike from the Hub, a cycling store in town, and be sure to bring a water bottle and even some snacks for...
5505 Rose Garden Rd, Cape Coral, FL 33914, USA
Explore the gorgeous landscape of the west coast of Florida at the Rotary Park Environmental Center by walking the 97-acre Nature Trail. You'll see a variety of native animals and wildlife, right along the Gulf Coast. The 4,200-square-foot...
Pamukkale, 20190 Pamukkale/Denizli, Turkey
Stroll barefoot past the cotton castles of Pamukkale, then wander the ancient ruins of the Hierapolis, before finishing the day soaking your cares and wrinkles away in Cleopatra’s thermal pool. It’s all possible in a long day trip from Istanbul....
