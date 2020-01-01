Photography HAUNTS

Where are you going?
Save Place

Catacombs of Paris

1 Avenue du Colonel Henri Rol-Tanguy, 75014 Paris, France
In the 14th district of Paris are the Catacombs, also known as the underground ossuary (or l'Ossuaire Municipal) where 6 million skeletons are stacked in an orderly fashion and date back several centuries ago. This was done because Paris...
More Details >
Save Place

Lafayette Cemetery No. 1

1400 Washington Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
New Orleans' cemeteries are part of the city's culture as well as its landscape—and St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 is the oldest and most famous. Opened in 1789 on the edge of the French Quarter, the cemetery is home to the tomb of Marie Laveau, a...
More Details >
Sedlec Ossuary

Sedlec Ossuary

Zámecká, 284 03 Kutná Hora, Czechia
Always wanted to visit a bone ossuary. Not really sure why, except they just seem so bizarre. Finally got to Sedlec at Kutna Hora, Czech Republic. It didn't disappoint in the bizarre factor. I was so fascinated by how carefully arranged the bones...
More Details >
Lorrha cemetery

Lorrha cemetery

Lorrha, Co. Tipperary, Ireland
Call me morbid but I have a fascination with cemeteries. I love the silence and contemplating the former lives of the people buried there. In Ireland there is not shortage of old cemeteries and Abbeys with hundreds of years old graves. I cannot...
More Details >
Save Place

Highgate Cemetery

Swain's Ln, Highgate, London N6 6PJ, UK
Dating back to the 1800's, Highgate was a fashionable place for burials and was much admired and visited. The Victorian attitude to death and its presentation led to the creation of a wealth of Gothic tombs and buildings. It occupies a spectacular...
More Details >
Save Place

MUHBA Via Sepucral Romana Plaça Vila de Madrid

Plaça de la Vila de Madrid, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
In the middle of a fairly ordinary looking plaza en Cuitat Vella, savvy visitors can spot evidence of Barcelona's Roman history. Once a road with funerary monuments on either side, gradually the road was surrounded by the city. You can see the...
More Details >
Save Place

Boothill Cemetery

408 AZ-80, Tombstone, AZ 85638, USA
Wander around the Boothill Graveyard and you will see famous Westerners wherever you turn. The tombstones are really interesting to read, some of the nicknames will have you rolling! It will also illustrate just how dangerous the wild, wild west...
More Details >
Père Lachaise

Père Lachaise

Père-Lachaise, 75020 Paris, France
This beautiful Parisian cemetery is on the Boulevard de Menilmontant and next to the Metro station Philippe August, in the 20th arrondissement. Upon entrance to the main gate, grab a map so not to get too lost. The art work on the memorials and...
More Details >
Save Place

Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum

59200 Museum Dr, Hatteras, NC 27943, USA
Even with miles of beautiful coastline and beaches stretching from Corolla south to Ocracoke, the waters of the Outer Banks remain the most treacherous. For over 400 years, the "Graveyard of the Atlantic" has been the final resting place of over...
More Details >
Save Place

Catacombs at the Catedral de Lima

Jirón Carabaya, Cercado de Lima 15001, Peru
A city tour of Lima isn't complete without visiting the catacombs of the Monastery of San Francisco. The basement of the working monastery reveals the bones of wealthy Limeños who believed they would be the last to rest in their expensive plots....
More Details >
Zentralfriedhof

Zentralfriedhof

Simmeringer Hauptstraße 234, 1110 Wien, Austria
You might think of Vienna's Zentralfriedhof (Central Cemetery) as a Mittteleuropa Walk of Fame. Some of the city's most important figures are buried in this graveyard that opened in 1874, from Beethoven (his remains were moved here in 1888) to...
More Details >
Save Place

St Andrews Cathedral

The Pends, St Andrews KY16 9QL, UK
Often called, "Scotland's Greatest Cathedral" the now-ruined medieval St. Andrews, overlooking the North Sea in its namesake town, is a splendid sight any time of day or night. However, in my several days of residence in the town made famous by...
More Details >
Save Place

St. Louis Cemetery No. 1

1000 Howard Ave, New Orleans, LA 70113, USA
Discover a history that can be felt and a little local flavor with one of the many tours available or explore it all on your own. The beauty of this cemetery is a reflection of it's location. Worn and unkempt, its air of mysterious romanticism can...
More Details >
Tower of London

Tower of London

St Katharine's & Wapping, London EC3N 4AB, UK
Visitors to this turreted riverside castle enter a thousand years of history filled with cultural significance (but go early to avoid lines to see the crown jewels). Tudor fans can view the spot where Anne Boleyn was beheaded and the kinds of...
More Details >
Auberge Flora

Auberge Flora

44 Boulevard Richard Lenoir, 75011 Paris, France
Flora Mikula, one of France's rare female top chefs, has given up her gastronomic restaurant Les Saveurs de Flora to open her dream Paris place, a small urban auberge in the 11th arrondissement where travelers can mingle with les citoyens over...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

First Hotel Grims Grenka

Kongens gate 5, 0153 Oslo, Norway
From the subtle lighting in the lobby to the seven-story central atrium featuring works by contemporary Russian artist Ekaterina Ganchukova, First Hotel Grims Grenka has a chic, edgy vibe that contrasts nicely with the neighborhood's Old...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

InterContinental Amstel Amsterdam

Professor Tulpplein 1, 1018 GX Amsterdam, Netherlands
An Old World grande dame of the 19th-century tradition, the InterContinental Amstel Amsterdam presides over the Amstel River from its waterfront perch at the eastern edge of the original city. An imposing example of a Dutch take on French...
More Details >
Check Availability >
The Merrion

The Merrion

Merrion Street Upper, Dublin 2, Ireland
A Georgian grand dame just off St. Stephens Green in downtown Dublin, the Merrion has been around in one form or another since 1760, when it was a set of four stately homes owned by English nobility. Today, it is elegance incarnate. An excellent...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Nordnes Park

Nordnes Park

Nordnesparken, 5005 Bergen, Norway
It was August, so it seemed a perfectly sensible idea. I'm in Norway, land of the fjords—let's go for a splash in one! Bergen has a lovely little lido that offers you just that opportunity. Sure, you can swim in its heated outdoor pool, but the...
More Details >

