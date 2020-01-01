phoenix
Collected by Paula Fugett
List View
Map View
Save Place
4402 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012, USA
Lux has the best vibe in town. Jeff built the coffee shop in such a central location to be near the soul of creative Phoenix. The coffee is hand-roasted in house, and you can pair it with a seasonal pie or a bear claw, or even a full-fledged meal....
Save Place
6335 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA
I've been going to Richardson's as my favorite neighborhood local since they opened over 20 years ago. Great southwestern food, seafood and margaritas. They opened a sister restaurant a few blocks away called Rokerij a few years ago. It was really...
Save Place
525 S Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA
Want to hang where the locals do? Come to The Duce. This place has everything you could possibly want, including a soda pop fountain, a bar serving Prohibition-era cocktails, an old-school clothesline, a boxing ring, hula hoops, a coffee stand,...
Save Place
5200 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018, USA
The 90-year-old orange tree grove at Royal Palms Resort and Spa predates the property. Now, the hotel’s Alvadora Spa pays homage to the fruit with citrus facials, exfoliations, and massages. This appeared in the January/February 2013 issue.
Save Place
2006, 812 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA
Songbird Coffee & Tea House offers a selection of locally roasted coffees along with black, green, white, and herbal teas—any of which can be iced for a refreshing pick-me-up during the hot summer months. They also display the work of local...
Save Place
810 S Ash Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281, USA
Cartel Coffee is a growing establishment in Arizona, with a hip, edgy feel and a deep knowledge of the craft. While the coffee is consistently rated as among the best in Phoenix, the baked goods are anything but ordinary as well—try a bacon...
Save Place
810 N 2nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA
Angels Trumpet Ale House boasts a rotating roster of 36 beers and 6 wines on tap. Their building design is centered around beer, so patrons are served only the freshest, coolest beer. Committed to encouraging craft brewing, their beer knowledge...
Save Place
Phoenix, AZ, USA
There are few places where you can better learn about the beauty and complexity of desert ecology than the Desert Botanical Garden, not far from downtown Phoenix. Check out the Desert Discovery Loop Trail for a look at local flora, go for a...
Save Place
15205 N Kierland Blvd Suite 150, Scottsdale, AZ 85254, USA
The Queen Creek Olive Mill is a local, sustainable farm that produces some of Arizona’s best olive oil. Oils &Olives by Queen Creek, situated in Kierland Commons, allows you to shop local when you visit the region. Sample itssignature...
Save Place
10 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013, USA
Frances Vintage has secured itself as a local gem. By bringing in local designers for special events and partnering up with their neighboring shops, they have been known as a Phoenix staple for over five years. The studio space features an...
Save Place
14 E Pierce St, Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA
The Phoenix Public Market is committed to bringing healthy, fresh food options to the community while helping farmers and small businesses. Every day something is going on here: the cafe is open daily, their open-air market runs Saturdays from 8...
Save Place
333 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA
From the moment you see it, you can sense that Jobot has a grassroots edge. The coffeehouse and eatery is located in a converted house built in the craftsman style, and there are picnic tables out front, where you can sip at your cuppa to your...
Save Place
501 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85012, USA
I've been coming to this local restaurant for four years now and it never fails to satisfy my craving for tacos. I usually order three at a time at $2 each and have at least one left over for lunch the next day. They are huge tacos that look like...
Save Place
3146 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA
Rated A+ by Phoenix Magazine for best burgers. These are worth going out of your way to check out, and carry out is a very good option. There is a small patio eating area that looks out on a shopping center parking lot. The inside is cool blue....
Save Place
603 N 5th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003, USA
If you'll excuse the pun, CIBO bring a lot to the table—this italian eatery goes well beyond the typical pizza and pasta, offering hot and cold saltimbocca during lunch hours along with freshly grilled bread, as well as a large variety of pizza...
Save Place
5200 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018, USA
The Mix Up Bar is from Kim Haasarud, founder of beverage consulting company Liquid Architecture, and Paul McCabe, the new executive chef at Royal Palms Resort’s T. Cook’s restaurant. Most of their ingredients are locally sourced for a...
Save Place
1101 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA
Restaurants with seasonal menus are all the rage now, and cocktail menus are getting in on the trend, too. Such is the case at The Local, a Phoenix restaurant that opened in spring of 2014. Summer's cocktail lists feature fruit-forward drinks like...
Save Place
800 E Mineral Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85042, USA
Save Place
8000 Arizona Grand Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ 85044, USA
This is one of the most stunning spa resorts I have ever seen in my life. From the lush greenery to the amazing water park with cascading waterfalls. You can spend your time by the pool and enjoying waterslides, trying for that hole in one or...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever