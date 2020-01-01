Where are you going?
Philly Wedding Trip

Collected by Anna Reed
City of Philadelphia Mural Arts Program

1727-29 Mt Vernon St, Philadelphia, PA 19130, USA
Philadelphia is an ideal destination for lovers of outdoor spaces and beautiful art. Combining the two is the city's Mural Arts Program, which was originally developed in 1984 as an anti-graffiti initiative and which has blossomed into one of...
The Magic Gardens

1020 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147, USA

No photograph can capture this extraordinary art space created by mural artist Isaiah Zagar down at the quiet end of South Street in Philadelphia's Center City—you have to see it to believe it. It's also not easy to describe: an...

The Fabric Workshop and Museum

1214 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Any visitors to Philadelphia who are checking out the contemporary art scene should include a visit to the Fabric Workshop and Museum in Center City. The words “fabric” and “workshop” may be somewhat misleading—although its innovative founders...
AIA Bookstore

1218 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
The AIA Bookstore, one of the most unique shops in the city, holds a million surprises. It stocks a vast selection of art, architecture, and design books, but also offers an amazing array of fun and creative toys, gifts, and novelty items, as well...
FARMiCiA Restaurant

15 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
Located in Philly’s historic Old City neighborhood, on Third Street between Market and Chestnut, FARMiCiA Restaurant is focused on local, seasonal ingredients, and sustainable agriculture. From breakfast to brunch to dinner, the menu is full of...
Philadelphia History Museum

15 S 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
The recently renovated and reopened Philadelphia History Museum showcases an impressive collection of art, objects, and artifacts spanning 330 years of the city's history. Dating back to 1826, the building itself plays into the journey through the...
Federal Donuts

1219 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19121, USA
Federal Donuts, which sells wacky-flavored handmade doughnuts, coffee, and Korean-style twice-fried chicken, is just one example of how chefs in the City of Brotherly Love are pursuing their culinary obsessions. The original Center City shop has...
Pizza Brain

2313 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125, USA
Pizza Brain, located on Frankford Avenue in Fishtown, bills itself as the world’s first pizza museum and restaurant. With pizza-related toys, artwork, and memorabilia on display around the eatery, fine dining becomes fun dining. An added...
Mütter Museum

19 S 22nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
There’s truly no other place in the world like this unique and disturbing museum. It’s probably best that photography is strictly prohibited inside, because that might spoil the bizarre surprises that wait for those who haven't been...
Philadelphia City Hall Observation Deck

1400 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Philadelphia’s City Hall is the largest and tallest city hall in the US, and for locals, the midpoint for all things Center City. Designed by architect John McArthur, Jr., it was completed in 1901 and originally designed to be the world's tallest...
Little Baby's Ice Cream

2311 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125, USA
Little Baby's sells super-premium ice cream that's handmade in small batches; the flavors are unique and they always offer vegan/non-dairy options. These are not your grandmother's ice cream flavors! Yes, the list of flavors does include Pizza. I...
Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site

532 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
The Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site is a quick and worthwhile stop for anyone interested in one of literature’s most enigmatic authors. It doesn’t take much time to tour the house and it provides a revealing glimpse into Poe’s life during...
MeltKraft and Valley Shepherd Creamery

51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
When I was a kid eating my favorite comfort food, Campbell’s tomato soup with a grilled cheese sandwich, I could never have imagined anything better. But the future is here, and there is MeltKraft, a sandwich shop that has taken the grilled...
Sabrina's Café

910 Christian St, Philadelphia, PA 19147, USA
Sabrina's Café operates several locations in and around Philly, including one at the Italian Market, one in the Fairmount section, and one in Powelton Village near the Drexel campus. Its outpost in the Italian Market is always busy,...
Bassett's Ice Cream

45 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Bassetts is America’s oldest ice cream company … so they must be doing something right! This is a story about longevity … and ice cream. In 1892, Lewis D. Bassett moved his ice cream operation to the newly built Reading Terminal Market in Center...
Open House Store

107 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Easily my favorite store in Philly to browse or “window shop”, Open House features such an entertaining assortment of interesting goods that it’s a challenge to walk out without buying something. There are great Philly-themed items and gifts,...
Schuylkill Banks

2501 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
Philadelphia is home to many wonderful outdoor parks and spaces. One of the newest is Schuylkill Banks, a wonderful green space on the riverfront with a popular recreational path used by joggers, pedestrians, dog walkers, and cyclists. Just...
