Philly Eats
Collected by AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor
3636 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19104, USA
Located at 36th and Sansom Streets in Philly’s University City neighborhood, POD serves up contemporary Pan Asian cuisine in a sleekly modern dining room with futuristic lighting. A television above the sushi bar plays Japanese “Astro Boy”...
1500 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19102, USA
That the Mad Men-esque Butcher & Singer has landed on Philadelphia Magazine's 50 Best Restaurants list for two consecutive years speaks volumes about serial restaurateur Stephen Starr's keen design sense and unparalleled stagecraft. Although the...
1623 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
Philadelphia has famous local restaurateur Stephen Starr and chef Douglas Rodriguez to thank for Alma de Cuba, a dark and atmospheric multilevel restaurant serving inventive Latin-fusion cuisine. The lounge of this beloved Philly spot...
1009 S 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147, USA
No need to jet to France for French bistro fare—holding court a stone’s throw from the famed 9th street Italian market, French husband-and-wife duo Charlotte and Pierre Calmels (formerly of Le Bec Fin fame) regale locals at Bibou with a masterful,...
39 E Oregon Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148, USA
No visit to Philadelphia is complete without savoring this classic American cultural and culinary icon. The neighborhood offering the best options for authentic steak sandwiches is South Philly, where some of the best cheesesteaks are served up at...
1219 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19121, USA
Federal Donuts, which sells wacky-flavored handmade doughnuts, coffee, and Korean-style twice-fried chicken, is just one example of how chefs in the City of Brotherly Love are pursuing their culinary obsessions. The original Center City shop has...
1740 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
Slice offers an imaginative new take on plain old cheese and tomato sauce. Its menu is jam-packed with inventive combinations of ingredients that even the pickiest foodie would love. Sold by the slice or by the pie. Truffle pizza anyone? Besides...
204 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
Voted Philly’s best French bakery, Miel is a charming and comfortable café that serves great coffee, inexpensive lunch options (hot and cold sandwiches, and soup), and of course, the best pastries. Get here early or the croissants will be gone!...
2043 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
In a city where hoagies are everywhere, how can a visitor know which is the best? Ask a local where they buy their hoagies, and chances are their answer will be Primo. The Primo Italian hoagie, for anyone new to these signature Philadelphia foods,...
208 W Washington Square, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
An offshoot of the highly acclaimed restaurant Talulah's Garden, this neighboring cafe and market offers a casual spot for eating in and gourmet foods and treats for taking out. Located directly on Washington Square park, the cafe serves wine and...
51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Never has a yummy treat been mired in such controversy as the Whoopie Pie. First, how did this burger-shaped cake with the sugary cream filling get its name? Does the name come from the exclamation that schoolchildren shouted upon opening their...
1009 Christian St, Philadelphia, PA 19147, USA
Nearly everyone in Philly has enjoyed a treat from Isgro’s at one time or another. This family-owned bakery on Christian Street near the Italian Market has a longstanding and glowing reputation. “The best cannoli.” “The best cookies.” It would be...
941 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Sazon is a closely held local secret, cherished for its home-style cuisine as well as for the rich hot chocolate it serves. (Some even claim drinking the pure, thick stuff elicits an almost out-of-body experience.)...
121 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Eating at El Vez is an experience... People have been known to eat here simply because of the appealingly funky decor, the highlight of which is a rotating altar of tequila bottles, atop of which sits a shiny tricked-out lowrider bike. It can be...
15 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
Located in Philly’s historic Old City neighborhood, on Third Street between Market and Chestnut, FARMiCiA Restaurant is focused on local, seasonal ingredients, and sustainable agriculture. From breakfast to brunch to dinner, the menu is full of...
