philly
Collected by Rob Mathis
List View
Map View
Save Place
51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
This historic market has been in operation since 1892, and is beloved by locals as a destination for lunch, grocery shopping, or buying regional gifts at the Pennsylvania General Store. More than 70 businesses sell fresh wares here, including ice...
Save Place
1219 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19121, USA
Federal Donuts, which sells wacky-flavored handmade doughnuts, coffee, and Korean-style twice-fried chicken, is just one example of how chefs in the City of Brotherly Love are pursuing their culinary obsessions. The original Center City shop has...
Save Place
39 E Oregon Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148, USA
No visit to Philadelphia is complete without savoring this classic American cultural and culinary icon. The neighborhood offering the best options for authentic steak sandwiches is South Philly, where some of the best cheesesteaks are served up at...
Save Place
264 S 19th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
Since 1993, Philadelphians Wendy Born and James Barrett have shown a deft hand in the kitchens of their multi-location Metropolitan Bakery. Artisanal breads – able to rival any venerated loaf from Europe– are their claim to fame but their cookies,...
Save Place
1136 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Visitors to the Reading Terminal Market will find dozens of choices for a quick and inexpensive lunch. My favorite is the 12th Street Cantina which offers outstanding Mexican food and also sells Mexican cheeses and other groceries. The guacamole...
Save Place
N 6th St & Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
The Liberty Bell, long associated with the American Revolution, actually predates the conflict. It arrived in Philadelphia in 1752 at Independence Hall, then known as the Pennsylvania State House. The bell was inscribed with a Bible verse:...
Save Place
1599 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19102, USA
A visit to Philadelphia is just not complete without a stop at LOVE Park, to pose for pictures in front of Robert Indiana's iconic LOVE sculpture. Although the park's official name is John F. Kennedy Plaza, everyone uses its nickname. If you visit...
Save Place
1740 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
Slice offers an imaginative new take on plain old cheese and tomato sauce. Its menu is jam-packed with inventive combinations of ingredients that even the pickiest foodie would love. Sold by the slice or by the pie. Truffle pizza anyone? Besides...
Save Place
1 Boathouse Row, Philadelphia, PA 19130, USA
Imagine yourself behind the wheel of this five-seater with your kids buckled in the child seats up front. Oh wait, someone has to pedal? Wheel Fun operates several locations in Philly, but the one located on Boathouse Row is directly on the bike...
Save Place
51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Visitors to Philadelphia should not miss out on an iconic local treat—the soft pretzel. Sure, you can find them pretty much everywhere in Philly, but the real deal is baked fresh daily. At the Reading Terminal Market, go to the place where...
Save Place
Penn's Landing, Philadelphia, PA, USA
In warm-weather months, the Penn’s Landing waterfront area along the Delaware River is always busy with activity. On the Great Plaza there are ongoing free festivals, summer concerts, a movie series, and Fourth of July fireworks. Other attractions...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever