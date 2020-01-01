Philly
1020 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147, USA
No photograph can capture this extraordinary art space created by mural artist Isaiah Zagar down at the quiet end of South Street in Philadelphia's Center City—you have to see it to believe it. It's also not easy to describe: an...
2027 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130, USA
What do Al Capone and Bruce Willis have in common? They both did time here at Eastern State Penitentiary. (OK, Willis wasn't an inmate, but he did shoot the film 12 Monkeys here.) The facility's first inmate was brought through these doors in...
1009 S 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147, USA
No need to jet to France for French bistro fare—holding court a stone’s throw from the famed 9th street Italian market, French husband-and-wife duo Charlotte and Pierre Calmels (formerly of Le Bec Fin fame) regale locals at Bibou with a masterful,...
51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Visitors to Philadelphia should not miss out on an iconic local treat—the soft pretzel. Sure, you can find them pretty much everywhere in Philly, but the real deal is baked fresh daily. At the Reading Terminal Market, go to the place where...
520 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
Prior to being rechristened as Independence Hall, this building was used and known as the Pennsylvania State House. The founding fathers of the United States met here in the Assembly Room to debate and adopt both the Declaration of Independence...
1214 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Any visitors to Philadelphia who are checking out the contemporary art scene should include a visit to the Fabric Workshop and Museum in Center City. The words “fabric” and “workshop” may be somewhat misleading—although its innovative founders...
51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
There is no better place for visitors interested in one-stop souvenir shopping than the Pennsylvania General Store, located inside the Reading Terminal Market. You'll find everything from Amish quilts to just-made fudge, as well as food items...
1218 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
The AIA Bookstore, one of the most unique shops in the city, holds a million surprises. It stocks a vast selection of art, architecture, and design books, but also offers an amazing array of fun and creative toys, gifts, and novelty items, as well...
1219 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19121, USA
Federal Donuts, which sells wacky-flavored handmade doughnuts, coffee, and Korean-style twice-fried chicken, is just one example of how chefs in the City of Brotherly Love are pursuing their culinary obsessions. The original Center City shop has...
919 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147, USA
Vendors first set up shop at the Italian Market in the mid-to-late 1880s, and today, the spread of stalls, stores, and eateries runs all along Ninth Street in Philadelphia's residential Bella Vista neighborhood. A trip here involves...
124-126 Elfreth's Alley, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
Visitors seeking an immersive-history experience can get a chance to travel back in time and check out the homes, stories, and daily routines of early Philadelphians, from everyday citizens to the city’s better-known inhabitants from the...
2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130, USA
Philadelphia is a great escape for me because it is an easy train ride from NYC, and most of my favorite destinations can be reached on foot. My favorite activities here include browsing among the incredible art collections at The Barnes...
2313 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125, USA
Pizza Brain, located on Frankford Avenue in Fishtown, bills itself as the world’s first pizza museum and restaurant. With pizza-related toys, artwork, and memorabilia on display around the eatery, fine dining becomes fun dining. An added...
51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
This historic market has been in operation since 1892, and is beloved by locals as a destination for lunch, grocery shopping, or buying regional gifts at the Pennsylvania General Store. More than 70 businesses sell fresh wares here, including ice...
264 S 19th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
Since 1993, Philadelphians Wendy Born and James Barrett have shown a deft hand in the kitchens of their multi-location Metropolitan Bakery. Artisanal breads – able to rival any venerated loaf from Europe– are their claim to fame but their cookies,...
1029 Race St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
There is much mystery surrounding Hop Sing Laundromat, an intimate take on the secret speakeasy. No sign marks the entrance, on Race Street in Philly's Chinatown, only a locked gate and a doorbell. This craft cocktail lounge is brimming with dark...
3822 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19132, USA
Laurel Hill Cemetery is a hidden gem that many locals don't know about, and those who do have put it on their bucket list of places to go. The cemetery is also on many “first” lists: The first planned rural cemetery for the city. The first...
19 S 22nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
There’s truly no other place in the world like this unique and disturbing museum. It’s probably best that photography is strictly prohibited inside, because that might spoil the bizarre surprises that wait for those who haven't been...
1400 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Philadelphia’s City Hall is the largest and tallest city hall in the US, and for locals, the midpoint for all things Center City. Designed by architect John McArthur, Jr., it was completed in 1901 and originally designed to be the world's tallest...
110 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
A candy store has occupied this building continuously since 1863. The current proprietors, the Berley brothers—who also own the Franklin Fountain ice cream parlor a few doors away on Market Street—are master confectioners. Even for...
532 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
The Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site is a quick and worthwhile stop for anyone interested in one of literature’s most enigmatic authors. It doesn’t take much time to tour the house and it provides a revealing glimpse into Poe’s life during...
51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
When I was a kid eating my favorite comfort food, Campbell’s tomato soup with a grilled cheese sandwich, I could never have imagined anything better. But the future is here, and there is MeltKraft, a sandwich shop that has taken the grilled...
Penn's Landing, Philadelphia, PA, USA
In warm-weather months, the Penn’s Landing waterfront area along the Delaware River is always busy with activity. On the Great Plaza there are ongoing free festivals, summer concerts, a movie series, and Fourth of July fireworks. Other attractions...
820 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Welcome to the largest indoor/outdoor flea market in Center City Philadelphia. It is so much fun wandering through this market on Spring Garden Street. In the warmer months, the same organization that sponsors this location takes the flea market...
107 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Easily my favorite store in Philly to browse or “window shop”, Open House features such an entertaining assortment of interesting goods that it’s a challenge to walk out without buying something. There are great Philly-themed items and gifts,...
7 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
I’ve enjoyed shopping at the Book Trader for as long as I can remember. The Book Trader is a popular used book store located on Second Street in Philly’s Old City neighborhood. Originally located on South Street, the store has been in operation...
2501 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
Philadelphia is home to many wonderful outdoor parks and spaces. One of the newest is Schuylkill Banks, a wonderful green space on the riverfront with a popular recreational path used by joggers, pedestrians, dog walkers, and cyclists. Just...
255 S 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
For an interesting noodle shop in center city Philadelphia, head over to Cheu.
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002, USA
You may already look pretty fabulous, but there’s no overestimating the importance of a well-chosen accessory. If you’re looking to complete an ensemble, Cranky’s in Cherry Hill has a well-curated selection of women’s handbags, clutch purses,...
Jr. Madre de Dios S/N, Cercado de Lima 15046, Peru
The fountains at the Magical Circuit of Water are not up to the standards of the Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas, but the choreographed jets of water, light, and music at the multiple fountains in the giant park are captivating. There are three...
5000 E Flat Rock Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19127, USA
The Manayunk neighborhood is a great place to spend the day, with charming Main Street shops, restaurants, and bars. Often overlooked by visitors is the scenic towpath along the canal, a wonderful spot for a leisurely walk or bike ride. The...
Atlantic City, NJ, USA
Yes, many consider Atlantic City to be the Las Vegas of the East Coast. But instead of sandy desert, you’ll be greeted by sandy beaches, the Atlantic Ocean’s lovely coastal scenery, and one of the best boardwalks to be found anywhere. I'm not a...
