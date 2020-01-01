Philly
Collected by Katrina Liao
List View
Map View
Save Place
1727-29 Mt Vernon St, Philadelphia, PA 19130, USA
Philadelphia is an ideal destination for lovers of outdoor spaces and beautiful art. Combining the two is the city's Mural Arts Program, which was originally developed in 1984 as an anti-graffiti initiative and which has blossomed into one of...
Save Place
520 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
Prior to being rechristened as Independence Hall, this building was used and known as the Pennsylvania State House. The founding fathers of the United States met here in the Assembly Room to debate and adopt both the Declaration of Independence...
Save Place
51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Visitors to Philadelphia should not miss out on an iconic local treat—the soft pretzel. Sure, you can find them pretty much everywhere in Philly, but the real deal is baked fresh daily. At the Reading Terminal Market, go to the place where...
Save Place
1599 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19102, USA
A visit to Philadelphia is just not complete without a stop at LOVE Park, to pose for pictures in front of Robert Indiana's iconic LOVE sculpture. Although the park's official name is John F. Kennedy Plaza, everyone uses its nickname. If you visit...
Save Place
Penn's Landing, Philadelphia, PA, USA
In warm-weather months, the Penn’s Landing waterfront area along the Delaware River is always busy with activity. On the Great Plaza there are ongoing free festivals, summer concerts, a movie series, and Fourth of July fireworks. Other attractions...
Save Place
1219 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19121, USA
Federal Donuts, which sells wacky-flavored handmade doughnuts, coffee, and Korean-style twice-fried chicken, is just one example of how chefs in the City of Brotherly Love are pursuing their culinary obsessions. The original Center City shop has...
Save Place
2501 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
Philadelphia is home to many wonderful outdoor parks and spaces. One of the newest is Schuylkill Banks, a wonderful green space on the riverfront with a popular recreational path used by joggers, pedestrians, dog walkers, and cyclists. Just...
Save Place
1 Boathouse Row, Philadelphia, PA 19130, USA
Anyone visiting Philadelphia who plans to include the Museum of Art and/or the Fairmount Water Works in their itinerary should consider taking a little extra time to stroll along nearby Boathouse Row. The adventurous who have a bit more time can...
Save Place
Chinatown, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Visitors should make time to visit Philly's Chinatown, a charmingly small neighborhood that offers dozens of outstanding restaurants, bakeries, and tea shops. The Shanghai Bazaar department store at 1016 Race Street is well worth browsing for its...
Save Place
51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
This historic market has been in operation since 1892, and is beloved by locals as a destination for lunch, grocery shopping, or buying regional gifts at the Pennsylvania General Store. More than 70 businesses sell fresh wares here, including ice...
Save Place
124-126 Elfreth's Alley, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
Visitors seeking an immersive-history experience can get a chance to travel back in time and check out the homes, stories, and daily routines of early Philadelphians, from everyday citizens to the city’s better-known inhabitants from the...
Save Place
39 E Oregon Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148, USA
No visit to Philadelphia is complete without savoring this classic American cultural and culinary icon. The neighborhood offering the best options for authentic steak sandwiches is South Philly, where some of the best cheesesteaks are served up at...
Save Place
Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA, USA
One of the five original public squares in Philadelphia planned by William Penn, Rittenhouse Square was originally called Southwest Square and was later renamed after David Rittenhouse, a Philadelphia astronomer, inventor, and clockmaker. Although...
Save Place
1623 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
Philadelphia has famous local restaurateur Stephen Starr and chef Douglas Rodriguez to thank for Alma de Cuba, a dark and atmospheric multilevel restaurant serving inventive Latin-fusion cuisine. The lounge of this beloved Philly spot...
Save Place
2027 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130, USA
What do Al Capone and Bruce Willis have in common? They both did time here at Eastern State Penitentiary. (OK, Willis wasn't an inmate, but he did shoot the film 12 Monkeys here.) The facility's first inmate was brought through these doors in...
Save Place
221 Church St, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
One of my favorite coffee shops in Old City Philadelphia. Coffee is micro roasted and fresh! It is in a nice road off the beaten path, but well worth it.
Save Place
1900 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19145, USA
Probably one of my favorite coffee shops to go to in Philadelphia. A little far from center city, but well worth the visit for the coffee and great customer service! They also sell craft beer too, so if you like great coffee and beer, this place...
Save Place
1001 Longwood Rd, Kennett Square, PA 19348, USA
When Philadelphia's battered asphalt and noise begin to tire, head for an afternoon at Longwood Gardens, a verdant hamlet 35 miles West of the city in the Brandywine Valley. 1,077 acres of horticultural magnificence occupy one of Pierre S. du...
Save Place
1020 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147, USA
No photograph can capture this extraordinary art space created by mural artist Isaiah Zagar down at the quiet end of South Street in Philadelphia's Center City—you have to see it to believe it. It's also not easy to describe: an...
Save Place
217 W George St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
A little off the beaten path in Philadelphia is one of the best coffee houses in the area! One Shot Coffee & Cafe offers fresh Stumptown brew coffee in a cozy interior.
Save Place
Congress Hall, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
The guide called this the "kindergarden of the United States." He meant it to describe where and when the U.S. political system was created and where the founding fathers learned to govern. I wondered if that phrase couldn't also describe the...
Save Place
1305 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
One of a couple Nomad shops in Philadelphia that offer really good pizza. This pizza was a thin crust. There is another Nomad pizzaria off on South street which is more of a Neapolitan type crust. Fresh ingredients and all baked in a wood oven...
Save Place
112 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
The Franklin Bar, a sort of modern speakeasy, peddles period-accurate cocktails (with a few inventive twists) served up by modish, bow-tied bartenders. Best to make a reservation to snag a spot.
Save Place
2002 Smallman St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
21st Street Coffee and Tea is a great slice of contemporary, careful coffee culture in the Strip District. The shop has a garage door that can be opened to provide a welcome breeze, and lends the interior an airy feeling when you're hanging...
Save Place
19 S 22nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
There’s truly no other place in the world like this unique and disturbing museum. It’s probably best that photography is strictly prohibited inside, because that might spoil the bizarre surprises that wait for those who haven't been...
Save Place
919 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147, USA
Vendors first set up shop at the Italian Market in the mid-to-late 1880s, and today, the spread of stalls, stores, and eateries runs all along Ninth Street in Philadelphia's residential Bella Vista neighborhood. A trip here involves...
Save Place
1400 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
It's remarkable to see so many old people flocking the historical sites, trying to recollect the incidences they or their parents might have gone through. At the same time, a young breed of individuals with nothing but curiosity on their faces are...
Save Place
941 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Sazon is a closely held local secret, cherished for its home-style cuisine as well as for the rich hot chocolate it serves. (Some even claim drinking the pure, thick stuff elicits an almost out-of-body experience.)...
Save Place
222 N 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
Philly visitors, don't miss a stop at Pennsylvania’s most-visited museum, the Franklin Institute. Allow ample time to make your way through its multiple floors, where entertaining and hands-on educational displays await....
Save Place
N 6th St & Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
The Liberty Bell, long associated with the American Revolution, actually predates the conflict. It arrived in Philadelphia in 1752 at Independence Hall, then known as the Pennsylvania State House. The bell was inscribed with a Bible verse:...
Save Place
3822 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19132, USA
Laurel Hill Cemetery is a hidden gem that many locals don't know about, and those who do have put it on their bucket list of places to go. The cemetery is also on many “first” lists: The first planned rural cemetery for the city. The first...
Save Place
1029 Race St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
There is much mystery surrounding Hop Sing Laundromat, an intimate take on the secret speakeasy. No sign marks the entrance, on Race Street in Philly's Chinatown, only a locked gate and a doorbell. This craft cocktail lounge is brimming with dark...
Save Place
45 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Bassetts is America’s oldest ice cream company … so they must be doing something right! This is a story about longevity … and ice cream. In 1892, Lewis D. Bassett moved his ice cream operation to the newly built Reading Terminal Market in Center...
Save Place
1 Schenley Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15213, USA
Not to be trite, but the Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Pittsburgh are an absolute must-see. The approach is made up of sustainable, perennial gardens, framing the beautiful conservatory building at center, which houses the...
Save Place
539 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
Not that one ever needs an excuse to have an ice cream cone, but Dream Cream provides a reason beyond simple pleasure—the 'Dream team' (see what I did there?) has a very unusual business model, which is based on funding community projects. They do...
Save Place
255 S 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
For an interesting noodle shop in center city Philadelphia, head over to Cheu.
Save Place
1214 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Any visitors to Philadelphia who are checking out the contemporary art scene should include a visit to the Fabric Workshop and Museum in Center City. The words “fabric” and “workshop” may be somewhat misleading—although its innovative founders...
Save Place
5000 E Flat Rock Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19127, USA
The Manayunk neighborhood is a great place to spend the day, with charming Main Street shops, restaurants, and bars. Often overlooked by visitors is the scenic towpath along the canal, a wonderful spot for a leisurely walk or bike ride. The...
Save Place
2311 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125, USA
Little Baby's sells super-premium ice cream that's handmade in small batches; the flavors are unique and they always offer vegan/non-dairy options. These are not your grandmother's ice cream flavors! Yes, the list of flavors does include Pizza. I...
Save Place
1400 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Philadelphia’s City Hall is the largest and tallest city hall in the US, and for locals, the midpoint for all things Center City. Designed by architect John McArthur, Jr., it was completed in 1901 and originally designed to be the world's tallest...
Save Place
532 N 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
The Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site is a quick and worthwhile stop for anyone interested in one of literature’s most enigmatic authors. It doesn’t take much time to tour the house and it provides a revealing glimpse into Poe’s life during...
Save Place
5400 Lindbergh Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19143, USA
Bartram’s Garden is a unique and worthwhile attraction in southwest Philadelphia. Its location on beautiful riverfront land is known to have been occupied seasonally by Native Americans as early as 3,000 BCE. The tract of land that includes...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever