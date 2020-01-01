Philly 2015
Collected by Scott Birm
51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Never has a yummy treat been mired in such controversy as the Whoopie Pie. First, how did this burger-shaped cake with the sugary cream filling get its name? Does the name come from the exclamation that schoolchildren shouted upon opening their...
15 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
Located in Philly’s historic Old City neighborhood, on Third Street between Market and Chestnut, FARMiCiA Restaurant is focused on local, seasonal ingredients, and sustainable agriculture. From breakfast to brunch to dinner, the menu is full of...
39 E Oregon Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148, USA
No visit to Philadelphia is complete without savoring this classic American cultural and culinary icon. The neighborhood offering the best options for authentic steak sandwiches is South Philly, where some of the best cheesesteaks are served up at...
1219 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19121, USA
Federal Donuts, which sells wacky-flavored handmade doughnuts, coffee, and Korean-style twice-fried chicken, is just one example of how chefs in the City of Brotherly Love are pursuing their culinary obsessions. The original Center City shop has...
112 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
The Franklin Bar, a sort of modern speakeasy, peddles period-accurate cocktails (with a few inventive twists) served up by modish, bow-tied bartenders. Best to make a reservation to snag a spot.
1029 Race St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
There is much mystery surrounding Hop Sing Laundromat, an intimate take on the secret speakeasy. No sign marks the entrance, on Race Street in Philly's Chinatown, only a locked gate and a doorbell. This craft cocktail lounge is brimming with dark...
110 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
A candy store has occupied this building continuously since 1863. The current proprietors, the Berley brothers—who also own the Franklin Fountain ice cream parlor a few doors away on Market Street—are master confectioners. Even for...
264 S 16th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102, USA
Monk’s Cafe bills itself as “the soul of Belgium in the heart of Philadelphia.” My description of this neighborhood bar would be a crazy, packed joint that happens to offer the best beer selection around. In fact, the back bar has one of the best...
107 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Easily my favorite store in Philly to browse or “window shop”, Open House features such an entertaining assortment of interesting goods that it’s a challenge to walk out without buying something. There are great Philly-themed items and gifts,...
1421 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19102, USA
Whether it’s a big-name act or an up-and-coming band, the music is always good at Chris’ Jazz Cafe, a casual and comfortable venue on Sansom Street in Center City Philadelphia. There is a full restaurant, and the bar is known for its interesting...
121 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Eating at El Vez is an experience... People have been known to eat here simply because of the appealingly funky decor, the highlight of which is a rotating altar of tequila bottles, atop of which sits a shiny tricked-out lowrider bike. It can be...
