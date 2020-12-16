Where are you going?
Philadelphia for Families

Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Home to Independence Hall, Philadelphia is among the most historically significant cities in the United States. It’s a diverse, culturally rich center that maintains a down-to-earth attitude, and boasts a budding foodie scene.
The Magic Gardens

1020 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147, USA

No photograph can capture this extraordinary art space created by mural artist Isaiah Zagar down at the quiet end of South Street in Philadelphia's Center City—you have to see it to believe it. It's also not easy to describe: an...

Beiler's Bakery

51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Never has a yummy treat been mired in such controversy as the Whoopie Pie. First, how did this burger-shaped cake with the sugary cream filling get its name? Does the name come from the exclamation that schoolchildren shouted upon opening their...
The Franklin Institute

222 N 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
Philly visitors, don't miss a stop at Pennsylvania’s most-visited museum, the Franklin Institute. Allow ample time to make your way through its multiple floors, where entertaining and hands-on educational displays await....
Independence Hall

520 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
Prior to being rechristened as Independence Hall, this building was used and known as the Pennsylvania State House. The founding fathers of the United States met here in the Assembly Room to debate and adopt both the Declaration of Independence...
Italian Market

919 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147, USA
Vendors first set up shop at the Italian Market in the mid-to-late 1880s, and today, the spread of stalls, stores, and eateries runs all along Ninth Street in Philadelphia's residential Bella Vista neighborhood. A trip here involves...
Elfreth's Alley

124-126 Elfreth's Alley, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
Visitors seeking an immersive-history experience can get a chance to travel back in time and check out the homes, stories, and daily routines of early Philadelphians, from everyday citizens to the city’s better-known inhabitants from the...
Bibou

1009 S 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147, USA
No need to jet to France for French bistro fare—holding court a stone’s throw from the famed 9th street Italian market, French husband-and-wife duo Charlotte and Pierre Calmels (formerly of Le Bec Fin fame) regale locals at Bibou with a masterful,...
AIA Bookstore

1218 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
The AIA Bookstore, one of the most unique shops in the city, holds a million surprises. It stocks a vast selection of art, architecture, and design books, but also offers an amazing array of fun and creative toys, gifts, and novelty items, as well...
