Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Philadelphia for Couples

Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Home to Independence Hall, Philadelphia is among the most historically significant cities in the United States. It’s a diverse, culturally rich center that maintains a down-to-earth attitude, and boasts a budding foodie scene.
Save Place

LOVE Park (JFK Plaza)

1599 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19102, USA
A visit to Philadelphia is just not complete without a stop at LOVE Park, to pose for pictures in front of Robert Indiana's iconic LOVE sculpture. Although the park's official name is John F. Kennedy Plaza, everyone uses its nickname. If you visit...
More Details >
Save Place

Reading Terminal Market

51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
This historic market has been in operation since 1892, and is beloved by locals as a destination for lunch, grocery shopping, or buying regional gifts at the Pennsylvania General Store. More than 70 businesses sell fresh wares here, including ice...
More Details >
Save Place

The Franklin Bar

112 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
The Franklin Bar, a sort of modern speakeasy, peddles period-accurate cocktails (with a few inventive twists) served up by modish, bow-tied bartenders. Best to make a reservation to snag a spot.
More Details >
Save Place

Philadelphia History Museum

15 S 7th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
The recently renovated and reopened Philadelphia History Museum showcases an impressive collection of art, objects, and artifacts spanning 330 years of the city's history. Dating back to 1826, the building itself plays into the journey through the...
More Details >
Save Place

Butcher and Singer

1500 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19102, USA
That the Mad Men-esque Butcher & Singer has landed on Philadelphia Magazine's 50 Best Restaurants list for two consecutive years speaks volumes about serial restaurateur Stephen Starr's keen design sense and unparalleled stagecraft. Although...
More Details >
Save Place

The Fabric Workshop and Museum

1214 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Any visitors to Philadelphia who are checking out the contemporary art scene should include a visit to the Fabric Workshop and Museum in Center City. The words “fabric” and “workshop” may be somewhat misleading—although its innovative founders...
More Details >
Save Place

FARMiCiA Restaurant

15 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
Located in Philly’s historic Old City neighborhood, on Third Street between Market and Chestnut, FARMiCiA Restaurant is focused on local, seasonal ingredients, and sustainable agriculture. From breakfast to brunch to dinner, the menu is full of...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without