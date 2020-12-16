Philadelphia for Anyone
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Home to Independence Hall, Philadelphia is among the most historically significant cities in the United States. It’s a diverse, culturally rich center that maintains a down-to-earth attitude, and boasts a budding foodie scene.
204 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
Voted Philly’s best French bakery, Miel is a charming and comfortable café that serves great coffee, inexpensive lunch options (hot and cold sandwiches, and soup), and of course, the best pastries. Get here early or the croissants will be gone!...
51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Visitors to Philadelphia should not miss out on an iconic local treat—the soft pretzel. Sure, you can find them pretty much everywhere in Philly, but the real deal is baked fresh daily. At the Reading Terminal Market, go to the place where...
130 S 19th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
Philly boasts many fine coffee shops, but La Colombe is actually a coffee shop and a roaster of premium coffees. In my humble opinion, their coffee blends are the best available anywhere. Founded in Philadelphia and strictly fair trade, La Colombe...
1623 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
Philadelphia has famous local restaurateur Stephen Starr and chef Douglas Rodriguez to thank for Alma de Cuba, a dark and atmospheric multilevel restaurant serving inventive Latin-fusion cuisine. The lounge of this beloved Philly spot...
1218 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
The AIA Bookstore, one of the most unique shops in the city, holds a million surprises. It stocks a vast selection of art, architecture, and design books, but also offers an amazing array of fun and creative toys, gifts, and novelty items, as well...
1727-29 Mt Vernon St, Philadelphia, PA 19130, USA
Philadelphia is an ideal destination for lovers of outdoor spaces and beautiful art. Combining the two is the city's Mural Arts Program, which was originally developed in 1984 as an anti-graffiti initiative and which has blossomed into one of...
124-126 Elfreth's Alley, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
Visitors seeking an immersive-history experience can get a chance to travel back in time and check out the homes, stories, and daily routines of early Philadelphians, from everyday citizens to the city’s better-known inhabitants from the...
51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
There is no better place for visitors interested in one-stop souvenir shopping than the Pennsylvania General Store, located inside the Reading Terminal Market. You'll find everything from Amish quilts to just-made fudge, as well as food items...
15 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
Located in Philly’s historic Old City neighborhood, on Third Street between Market and Chestnut, FARMiCiA Restaurant is focused on local, seasonal ingredients, and sustainable agriculture. From breakfast to brunch to dinner, the menu is full of...
941 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Sazon is a closely held local secret, cherished for its home-style cuisine as well as for the rich hot chocolate it serves. (Some even claim drinking the pure, thick stuff elicits an almost out-of-body experience.)...
