Philadelphia
Collected by Heather Murphy
51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
There is no better place for visitors interested in one-stop souvenir shopping than the Pennsylvania General Store, located inside the Reading Terminal Market. You'll find everything from Amish quilts to just-made fudge, as well as food items...
117 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
When you enter the store, the combined aromas of all the scented soaps, candles and other products is a lovely surprise. You’ll also be surprised by some of the inventive soap “flavors” – salted caramel, for example, and Yard’s (a local brewery) ...
139 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
Whenever I’m in Philly’s Old City neighborhood, I love to visit the Clay Studio. Its gallery is one of the best places to browse or shop in the city, with gorgeous artist made creations in all price ranges. The Clay Studio is also a teaching...
901 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Standard Tap in Northern Liberties has been pouring locally brewed craft beers since 1999, earning it the title of the first gastropub in Philly. Its large and comfortable corner location offers seating on the first two floors as well as on a...
1136 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Visitors to the Reading Terminal Market will find dozens of choices for a quick and inexpensive lunch. My favorite is the 12th Street Cantina which offers outstanding Mexican food and also sells Mexican cheeses and other groceries. The guacamole...
208 W Washington Square, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
An offshoot of the highly acclaimed restaurant Talulah's Garden, this neighboring cafe and market offers a casual spot for eating in and gourmet foods and treats for taking out. Located directly on Washington Square park, the cafe serves wine and...
1901 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19130, USA
As relaxed as a beach side shack in Baja Mexico, Buena Onda (translation: good vibes) offers up creative tacos and a limited cocktail menu at affordable prices. Another Latin-themed eatery from Iron Chef Jose Garces, this taqueria is located a few...
719 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
During the height of the Hostess "will they close or won't they" debates, Green Eggs Cafe stepped in to prove they could make a better Twinkie than Hostess. Then they deep-fried it. This cream-filled sponge cake delight has a crunchy outside, a...
Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA, USA
One of the five original public squares in Philadelphia planned by William Penn, Rittenhouse Square was originally called Southwest Square and was later renamed after David Rittenhouse, a Philadelphia astronomer, inventor, and clockmaker. Although...
2027 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130, USA
What do Al Capone and Bruce Willis have in common? They both did time here at Eastern State Penitentiary. (OK, Willis wasn't an inmate, but he did shoot the film 12 Monkeys here.) The facility's first inmate was brought through these doors in...
39 E Oregon Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148, USA
No visit to Philadelphia is complete without savoring this classic American cultural and culinary icon. The neighborhood offering the best options for authentic steak sandwiches is South Philly, where some of the best cheesesteaks are served up at...
15 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
Located in Philly’s historic Old City neighborhood, on Third Street between Market and Chestnut, FARMiCiA Restaurant is focused on local, seasonal ingredients, and sustainable agriculture. From breakfast to brunch to dinner, the menu is full of...
124-126 Elfreth's Alley, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
Visitors seeking an immersive-history experience can get a chance to travel back in time and check out the homes, stories, and daily routines of early Philadelphians, from everyday citizens to the city’s better-known inhabitants from the...
1218 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
The AIA Bookstore, one of the most unique shops in the city, holds a million surprises. It stocks a vast selection of art, architecture, and design books, but also offers an amazing array of fun and creative toys, gifts, and novelty items, as well...
112 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
The Franklin Bar, a sort of modern speakeasy, peddles period-accurate cocktails (with a few inventive twists) served up by modish, bow-tied bartenders. Best to make a reservation to snag a spot.
126 S 19th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
If you can’t land a reservation at Vedge, one of Philly’s highest rated restaurants, consider dining at V Street, a street food bar created by Vedge chefs Rich Landau and Kate Jacoby. Both Vedge and V Street are vegan restaurants and adored by...
130 S 19th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
Philly boasts many fine coffee shops, but La Colombe is actually a coffee shop and a roaster of premium coffees. In my humble opinion, their coffee blends are the best available anywhere. Founded in Philadelphia and strictly fair trade, La Colombe...
117 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
Kimpton Hotels’ first foray into Philadelphia breathed fresh life into a 1929 tower that once housed the American Institute of Architects. The art deco building was transformed into the hip, LEED Gold-certified Hotel Palomar in 2009, setting the...
1219 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19121, USA
Federal Donuts, which sells wacky-flavored handmade doughnuts, coffee, and Korean-style twice-fried chicken, is just one example of how chefs in the City of Brotherly Love are pursuing their culinary obsessions. The original Center City shop has...
51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Visitors to Philadelphia should not miss out on an iconic local treat—the soft pretzel. Sure, you can find them pretty much everywhere in Philly, but the real deal is baked fresh daily. At the Reading Terminal Market, go to the place where...
2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130, USA
Philadelphia is a great escape for me because it is an easy train ride from NYC, and most of my favorite destinations can be reached on foot. My favorite activities here include browsing among the incredible art collections at The Barnes...
51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
This historic market has been in operation since 1892, and is beloved by locals as a destination for lunch, grocery shopping, or buying regional gifts at the Pennsylvania General Store. More than 70 businesses sell fresh wares here, including ice...
1727-29 Mt Vernon St, Philadelphia, PA 19130, USA
Philadelphia is an ideal destination for lovers of outdoor spaces and beautiful art. Combining the two is the city's Mural Arts Program, which was originally developed in 1984 as an anti-graffiti initiative and which has blossomed into one of...
520 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
Prior to being rechristened as Independence Hall, this building was used and known as the Pennsylvania State House. The founding fathers of the United States met here in the Assembly Room to debate and adopt both the Declaration of Independence...
1020 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147, USA
No photograph can capture this extraordinary art space created by mural artist Isaiah Zagar down at the quiet end of South Street in Philadelphia's Center City—you have to see it to believe it. It's also not easy to describe: an...
