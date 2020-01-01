Philadelphia
Collected by Jenn Young
941 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Sazon is a closely held local secret, cherished for its home-style cuisine as well as for the rich hot chocolate it serves. (Some even claim drinking the pure, thick stuff elicits an almost out-of-body experience.)...
1029 Race St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
There is much mystery surrounding Hop Sing Laundromat, an intimate take on the secret speakeasy. No sign marks the entrance, on Race Street in Philly's Chinatown, only a locked gate and a doorbell. This craft cocktail lounge is brimming with dark...
124-126 Elfreth's Alley, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
Visitors seeking an immersive-history experience can get a chance to travel back in time and check out the homes, stories, and daily routines of early Philadelphians, from everyday citizens to the city’s better-known inhabitants from the...
640 Waterworks Dr, Philadelphia, PA 19130, USA
For anyone interested in history, engineering, architecture, or even the importance of clean water, the Fairmount Water Works is an informative (and free) attraction. Philadelphia was the first large American city to deem the delivery of safe...
1727-29 Mt Vernon St, Philadelphia, PA 19130, USA
Philadelphia is an ideal destination for lovers of outdoor spaces and beautiful art. Combining the two is the city's Mural Arts Program, which was originally developed in 1984 as an anti-graffiti initiative and which has blossomed into one of...
51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Visitors to Philadelphia should not miss out on an iconic local treat—the soft pretzel. Sure, you can find them pretty much everywhere in Philly, but the real deal is baked fresh daily. At the Reading Terminal Market, go to the place where...
Penn's Landing, Philadelphia, PA, USA
In warm-weather months, the Penn’s Landing waterfront area along the Delaware River is always busy with activity. On the Great Plaza there are ongoing free festivals, summer concerts, a movie series, and Fourth of July fireworks. Other attractions...
2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130, USA
Philadelphia is a great escape for me because it is an easy train ride from NYC, and most of my favorite destinations can be reached on foot. My favorite activities here include browsing among the incredible art collections at The Barnes...
1219 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19121, USA
Federal Donuts, which sells wacky-flavored handmade doughnuts, coffee, and Korean-style twice-fried chicken, is just one example of how chefs in the City of Brotherly Love are pursuing their culinary obsessions. The original Center City shop has...
2501 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
Philadelphia is home to many wonderful outdoor parks and spaces. One of the newest is Schuylkill Banks, a wonderful green space on the riverfront with a popular recreational path used by joggers, pedestrians, dog walkers, and cyclists. Just...
Chinatown, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Visitors should make time to visit Philly's Chinatown, a charmingly small neighborhood that offers dozens of outstanding restaurants, bakeries, and tea shops. The Shanghai Bazaar department store at 1016 Race Street is well worth browsing for its...
118-128 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102, USA
The Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts is the nation's first museum and school of fine arts, and home to an outstanding permanent collection of American art, including Thomas Eakins’ medical painting “Gross Clinic”. Throughout the year, PAFA...
15 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
Located in Philly’s historic Old City neighborhood, on Third Street between Market and Chestnut, FARMiCiA Restaurant is focused on local, seasonal ingredients, and sustainable agriculture. From breakfast to brunch to dinner, the menu is full of...
39 E Oregon Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148, USA
No visit to Philadelphia is complete without savoring this classic American cultural and culinary icon. The neighborhood offering the best options for authentic steak sandwiches is South Philly, where some of the best cheesesteaks are served up at...
Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA, USA
One of the five original public squares in Philadelphia planned by William Penn, Rittenhouse Square was originally called Southwest Square and was later renamed after David Rittenhouse, a Philadelphia astronomer, inventor, and clockmaker. Although...
301 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
Easily one of the most popular outdoor attractions in Philly, Spruce Street Harbor Park was originally created as a pop-up park and quickly became a blockbuster hit with locals and visitors alike. Situated along the Delaware River waterfront just...
1020 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147, USA
No photograph can capture this extraordinary art space created by mural artist Isaiah Zagar down at the quiet end of South Street in Philadelphia's Center City—you have to see it to believe it. It's also not easy to describe: an...
1218 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
The AIA Bookstore, one of the most unique shops in the city, holds a million surprises. It stocks a vast selection of art, architecture, and design books, but also offers an amazing array of fun and creative toys, gifts, and novelty items, as well...
820 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Welcome to the largest indoor/outdoor flea market in Center City Philadelphia. It is so much fun wandering through this market on Spring Garden Street. In the warmer months, the same organization that sponsors this location takes the flea market...
919 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147, USA
Vendors first set up shop at the Italian Market in the mid-to-late 1880s, and today, the spread of stalls, stores, and eateries runs all along Ninth Street in Philadelphia's residential Bella Vista neighborhood. A trip here involves...
3822 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19132, USA
Laurel Hill Cemetery is a hidden gem that many locals don't know about, and those who do have put it on their bucket list of places to go. The cemetery is also on many “first” lists: The first planned rural cemetery for the city. The first...
200 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102, USA
An earlier incarnation of this hotel, the Bellevue-Stratford, opened its doors in 1904 and was known worldwide as Philadelphia’s preeminent hotel. Designed in the French Renaissance style, the Bellevue features Gilded Age architectural flourishes...
2501 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
One of the most unique and interesting experiences available to Philadelphia visitors is a boat tour of the Schuylkill River. There are several tours available from May through October, the most enjoyable of which is the tour that visits Bartram’s...
5400 Lindbergh Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19143, USA
Bartram’s Garden is a unique and worthwhile attraction in southwest Philadelphia. Its location on beautiful riverfront land is known to have been occupied seasonally by Native Americans as early as 3,000 BCE. The tract of land that includes...
1 Boathouse Row, Philadelphia, PA 19130, USA
Tucked in between Boathouse Row and the Fairmount Water Works, and just a short walk from the Art Museum, the Cosmic Cafe at Lloyd Hall is a great place to enjoy breakfast, which is served all day. The cafe also serves excellent coffee and baked...
One Logan Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
Philly has many fine bars, brewpubs and cocktail lounges. It’s worthwhile to drop by the cozy Swann Lounge to enjoy the creative and original cocktails. It's in the Four Seasons Hotel, so comfort and ambience are included, with a large fireplace...
910 Christian St, Philadelphia, PA 19147, USA
Sabrina's Café operates several locations in and around Philly, including one at the Italian Market, one in the Fairmount section, and one in Powelton Village near the Drexel campus. Its outpost in the Italian Market is always busy,...
1421 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19102, USA
Whether it’s a big-name act or an up-and-coming band, the music is always good at Chris’ Jazz Cafe, a casual and comfortable venue on Sansom Street in Center City Philadelphia. There is a full restaurant, and the bar is known for its interesting...
1 N 19th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
It may seem superfluous to list the reasons why a traveler might consider a stay at the Four Seasons, the epitome of 5-star luxury, but for those unfamiliar with Philadelphia, let’s make a list. Reason one: the unrivaled location on Logan Circle...
