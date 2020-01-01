Peru last day
Collected by Derek Gerson
Jirón Sáenz Peña 204, Barranco 15063, Peru
In recent years, Lima’s dynamic restaurants have drawn visitors from around the globe. But the opening of Hotel B in July 2013 put a stake in the ground for the city’s art scene. The Belle Époque mansion in the bohemian Barranco neighborhood is...
Jirón Sáenz Peña 295, Barranco 15063, Peru
A contemporary arts and crafts shop with an attached café in a lovely restored casona in Barranco. Dédalo, the brainchild of an artistic couple that studied arts and literature in Florence, features unique, carefully curated...
Av. Petit Thouars 5245, Lima 15074, Peru
A must-stop on the traditional handicraft circuit, this massive market—stretching four city blocks in Miraflores!—is home to stall after stall of kitschy bric-a-brac, pre-Columbian–style pottery, alpaca everything and an endless...
Av. Pedro de Osma 409, Barranco 15063, Peru
“The small collection of Peruvian art includes works by the gallery’s founder, the international fashion photographer Mario Testino, a native of Peru whose subjects have included Princess Diana and Lady Gaga. The colonial building, redesigned as...
The Larco Museum is the starting point of your visit to Peru. It has the largest collection of pre-Columbian pieces in the Americas and tells the history of Peru without being tiresome. That’s a feat in itself, because we’re talking...
Nicolas de Rivera 142, Cercado de Lima 15022, Peru
Tanta is a bistrô, pâtisserie and rotisserie all in one, a great choice at any time during your trip to Lima. It has a laid back vibe and well-prepared, flavorful criolla food. There are several of them around the city and you’ll...
Av. Los Conquistadores 695, San Isidro 15073, Peru
Unlike most of the shops on upscale Avenida Conquistadores, Atomika caters to a younger crowd of fashionistas. Run by Peruvian designers, the boutique’s womenswear has a cool, urban, and very feminine style. This is where you want to shop before...
Pancho Fierro 115, San Isidro 15073, Peru
T’anta is the chain of bistros from the restaurant empire of celebrity chef Gaston Acurio. While you could order the tasting trio of his classic ceviche, calamari, and causa (a cylindrical layered potato salad with spicy seafood filling), which is...
