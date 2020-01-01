Peru April 2015
Collected by K Kranzer Schmittler
Jirón Sáenz Peña 295, Barranco 15063, Peru
A contemporary arts and crafts shop with an attached café in a lovely restored casona in Barranco. Dédalo, the brainchild of an artistic couple that studied arts and literature in Florence, features unique, carefully curated...
Av. Petit Thouars 5245, Lima 15074, Peru
A must-stop on the traditional handicraft circuit, this massive market—stretching four city blocks in Miraflores!—is home to stall after stall of kitschy bric-a-brac, pre-Columbian–style pottery, alpaca everything and an endless...
Av. Pedro de Osma 409, Barranco 15063, Peru
“The small collection of Peruvian art includes works by the gallery’s founder, the international fashion photographer Mario Testino, a native of Peru whose subjects have included Princess Diana and Lady Gaga. The colonial building, redesigned as...
The Larco Museum is the starting point of your visit to Peru. It has the largest collection of pre-Columbian pieces in the Americas and tells the history of Peru without being tiresome. That’s a feat in itself, because we’re talking...
Jr. Madre de Dios S/N, Cercado de Lima 15046, Peru
The fountains at the Magical Circuit of Water are not up to the standards of the Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas, but the choreographed jets of water, light, and music at the multiple fountains in the giant park are captivating. There are three...
Barranco District, Peru
Barranco, one of the city’s most beautiful neighborhoods, awash in character, is known for an artsy vibe and gorgeous colonial buildings. Cross the Puente de los Suspiros (Spanish for “Bridge of Sighs”) and follow the Bajada de los...
cuadra S/n, Calle General Borgoño 8, Miraflores 15074, Peru
Huaca Pucllana, a restored centuries-old adobe ceremonial temple, has remarkably and defiantly sat right in the heart of Miraflores since 400 C.E. The temple complex includes a Wari (or Huari) cemetery, where four preserved mummies were discovered...
Cruz, Distrito de Chorrillos 15064, Peru
Galeria Delbarrio is an extraordinary place to see Peruvian pop art. The gallery mixes the old and new, modern and traditional, in a very fun way. They have paintings, comics and an extensive collection of rustic-pop furniture spread throughout a...
esquina con avenida El Rosario y, Av. Nicolas de Rivera 201, Distrito de San Isidro 15073, Peru
Explore the burial temple of the Hualla tribe, a pre-Incan group that inhabited Lima from the sixth to the 15th century. The name of the temple comes from the Quechua dialect and means “home of the Hualla tribe.” Though theoretically open 9 a.m....
Jirón de la Unión 224, Cercado de Lima 15001, Peru
You need to make an appointment to visit, but cannot leave Lima without seeing this stunning historic home near Lima's main square. What is most astonishing is that the home has been in the same family since 1535, when Francisco Pizarro founded...
The olive grove at Parque El Olivar is a breath of fresh air in muggy Lima. The park is a national monument that represents the colonial history of the city and is surrounded by a lagoon, an art gallery, and mansions from the early 1900s. Stop by...
Bread-lovers call EPdC the best place for breakfast in Miraflores. Former actor and model Jonathan Day now helms a cozy, all-natural option for early morning, with excellent coffee and rich croissants, caprese sandwiches and a dazzling array of...
