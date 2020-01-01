Peru
Collected by Heather Wessels
Calle Huanacaure 105, Cusco, Peru
Aguas Calientes is packed with restaurants catering to tourists: the offerings are usually very similar, and the prices are often too high for the quality of the food. The Tree House, however, is worth a visit. This restaurant is known for using...
Aguas Calientes, Peru
Machu Picchu is located just fifty miles from Cusco. However, there is no direct road between the two cities. Unless you're walking the Inca Trail, you'll need to take a train from Cusco. The main operators are Peru Rail and Inka Rail, each of...
Cumbemayo, Peru
The Cumbemayo Stone Forest, which covers an area of 25,000 sq/mt, is the largest known megalithic building site in the Americas. There is plenty of space for you to get lost and feel as though you're going several thousand years back in time. The...
Cusco 08000, Peru
San Blas is the bohemian district of Cusco City. This picturesque and atmospheric corner of the city is a short but steep walk from the main square. This is where you can find artists' studios and artisans' workshops. Look out for Mérida and...
Santo Domingo s/n, Cusco 08000, Peru
This Cuzco corner presents a notable juxtaposition between ancient Incan and Spanish colonial architecture. Since the Incas worshipped their sun god, Inti, above all others, this temple in their imperial capital was the most important of the...
374, Procuradores, Cusco, Peru
Pizza is popular around the world, and it is by no means indigenous to the Andes. However, the pizza in Cusco is a must-eat for both locals and visitors. Many Peruvian pizza-mongers substitute Andean salty cheese for the traditional mozzarella,...
If you wander around the San Blas neighborhood of Cuzco, you're bound to stumble upon a few of the Tallers, or local artisan gallery and shops. Generally, you walk into a beautiful outdoor courtyard which various rooms open into. One of the rooms...
Cusco 08000, Peru
This is another Incan site outside of Cusco, known for its canals, waterfalls and aquaducts. The water from this fountain is as clean and delicious as you could ask for.
Sacsayhuaman is an impressive Inca fortress on a steep hill that overlooks all of Cusco. The ruins are humongous, but archeologists believe that the original site was as much as four times larger. What remains today are the impressive outer walls...
The stunning landscape of Salineras de Maras features salt pans that are still used exactly as they were at the time of the Incas. As you make your way through the region, you’ll see people doing the backbreaking work of harvesting salt on...
Calle Roca Fuerte 245, Urubamba, Peru
Let the Urubamba River set your course during a thrilling rafting adventure along the Ollantaytambo rapids, available through the Belmond. The river helped form what is now the Sacred Valley, and along the way you'll not only sense its power, but...
Ollantaytambo, Peru
Ollantaytambo’s namesake archaeological site is one of the best examples of Incan architecture in the region. It’s easy to spend a half day exploring the temples and other structures there, especially if you factor in time to hike...
Pisac, Peru
One of the best things to do while in Cuzco is to visit the Sunday farmer's market in the nearby Andean town of Pisac, taking either a taxi or a more economical bus to get there. The villagers surrounding Pisac come from miles around to sell their...
Av El Sol 395, Cusco 08002, Peru
La Catedral is actually three churches in one, each of which are exquisite. It is decorated in the Baroque style, with more gilt and gold trimming than you can imagine. In order to convert the Incan people to Catholicism, the Spanish used symbols...
Cusco's vibrant nightlife is no surprise given that it plays host to so many young tourists from all over the world. There are events happening every night of the week in this city, with enough variety to satisfy travelers of all stripes. The city...
Calle 26A, Bellavista 07011, Peru
For those of us used to seeing chicken cut into parts, wrapped in plastic, and cooling in supermarket refrigerators, a trip to a local Peruvian market is fascinating and a bit daunting. At the biggest market, San Pedro, just up the...
Zig Zag, a restaurant located in the city center of Arequipa, constitutes a harmony between nature and signature cuisine. The owners are both Peruvian and Swiss, and they've dubbed their cuisine "Alpandine": a combination between the Alps and the...
Av Piura 316, Máncora, Peru
Ceviche is generally considered to be the signature Peruvian dish: an exquisite combination of local seafood cured in Peruvian lemon juice with fresh coriander, aji pepper, and onions. The dish is usually served with corn and sweet potato to...
Jiron Arica 620, Urubamba, Peru
After a day exploring nature in the Sacred Valley, it's time for to treat yourself to delicious regional food. Huacatay is a favorite among locals in the Urubamba area. This charming restaurant serves fine Peruvian cuisine with fresh local...
Jr. Zepita 214, Barrranco, Lima 15063, Peru
The anticucho (Quechua for "cut stew meat") is a popular Limean street food. Anticuchos can be cut from any type of meat, but the most common version is "corazon": beef heart. This delicacy is usually marinated in lime juice, vinegar, and spices...
Yanahuara Leoncio Prado 122, Arequipa 04000, Peru
Arequipa is well-known for its delicious cuisine, which is traditionally served in restaurants called picanterías. La Nueva Palomino is a local favorite. Try the rocoto relleno: spicy Andean peppers stuffed with minced beef and vegetables. Order...
Choqechaka 384, Cusco 08000, Peru
If you are in Cusco, you can't miss the regional food. Head to the traditional "Quinta Eulalia," located inside a 19th-century house at the entrance of the San Blas neighborhood. The chefs here take full advantage of the local biodiversity, and...
Av Mariscal La Mar 456, Miraflores 15074, Peru
Seafood is a huge part of Peruvian culture. The Pacific Ocean provides a great variety of fresh ingredients, and the creativity of the local chefs transforms them into amazing dishes. You'll find "rice and seafood" (tasty, spicy orange rice with...
Av. Camino Real 101, San Isidro 15073, Peru
Voted one of the top restaurants in Lima, chef Pedro Miguel Schiaffino’s modern Amazonian restaurant, Malabar, is worthy of the praise. From the à la carte menu, order the river snails with chorizo sausage and exotic, sweet-and-sour aguaje fruit,...
Calle Manuel Bañón 260, San Isidro 15073, Peru
Not many know that Matsuei was the first restaurant with the great Nobu of international sushi fame at the helm. Back when he had both a first and last name, he met a man while working in a sushi bar in Japan who offered to stake his solo business...
Av. Petit Thouars 5245, Lima 15074, Peru
A must-stop on the traditional handicraft circuit, this massive market—stretching four city blocks in Miraflores!—is home to stall after stall of kitschy bric-a-brac, pre-Columbian–style pottery, alpaca everything and an endless...
Paigah Tombs, Owaisi Nagar, Hasnabad, Santosh Nagar, Hyderabad, Telangana 500059
One of Hyderabad's lesser-known gems: the Paigah Tombs are intricate, ornate, and often deserted. Members of the noble Paigah class are buried here, and a visit is peaceful and haunting — and beautiful. A photographer's dream.
Al Bairat, Al Qarna, Luxor Governorate, Egypt
Without the crowds busling through, we have access to compose some phenomenal shots and take advantage of the perfect light. Here, at Medinet Habu, Temple of Ramses III, we captured the detailed reliefs and vibrant color remaining on the columns...
Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Crowds may swarm upon it daily from sunrise onwards, but exposure hasn’t dulled the impact of the largest religious monument in the world. Commissioned by King Suryavarman II in the 12th century as the centerpiece of the mighty Khmer empire,...
Acropolis District, Athens 105 58, Greece
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. According to legend, the ancient gods battled it out to become Athens' patron deity. The showdown came after the Phoenicians founded a city at a giant rock near the Aegean some two and a half million years...
Piazza del Colosseo, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
No matter how many postcards you've seen of Rome's iconic Colosseum, you just don't get it until you pass beneath its crumbling arches. Built by Emperor Vespasian in 72 C.E., the huge amphitheater held 50,000 spectators and marked its...
Sultan Ahmet, Ayasofya Meydanı No:1, 34122 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
Walk into Hagia Sophia (Aya Sofya) and look up to the heavens to see why so many conquerors and their respective religions claimed this basilica turned mosque turned museum as their own. Visitors will swoon over the Byzantine gilded mosaics,...
Mathura Road Opposite, Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah, Nizamuddin, Nizamuddin East, New Delhi, Delhi 110013, India
Look familiar? The Taj Mahal continued the tradition of architecture that began largely with Humayan's Tomb in Delhi. Made from red sandstone (like much of Delhi's famous landmarks), the tomb was built in 1562. Go inside the tomb for a look at the...
Siwa Oasis, Siwa, Matrouh Governorate, Egypt
Siwa is a desert oasis in the heart of Egypt's Great Sand Sea, just 30km east of the Libyan border. Traditionally constructed of sand, salt and mud, many of the town's buildings literally melted away in the torrential rains of 1926, leaving behind...
Piazza della Rotonda, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
This 1st-century wonder will take your breath away. Not only is it one of the city's most ancient sites, it's been in continuous use for centuries. Originally built as a private temple, today it is a Catholic church and the resting place of...
Carretera Merida-Campeche Km. 78, 97890 Uxmal, Yuc., Mexico
Overshadowed by its larger and more well-known cousins, Palenque and Chichén-Itzá, Uxmal ("Oosh-mahl") is the ruins of an ancient Maya city located near present-day Campeche. In its heyday, Uxmal was one of the largest cities of the...
Dharmapuri, Forest Colony, Tajganj, Agra, Uttar Pradesh 282001, India
The Taj Mahal is referred to as "the jewel of Muslim art in India,” by UNESCO in its listing on the World Heritage Site registry. The Mughal ruler Shah Jahan had the truly magnificent white marble...
Calle Real de la Alhambra, s/n, 18009 Granada, Spain
A visit to Granada, Spain isn't complete without a stop at the Alhambra. The Moorish architecture, robust gardens, and stunning views of Granada combine to make a truly memorable experience. Start your day with a tour of the Generalife Gardens....
Machu Pichu, 08680, Peru
This month marks the hundred-year-anniversary of the "re-discovery" of this Inca citadel by Hiram Bingham. Machu Picchu deserves its clichés--'place of a lifetime,' 'bucket-list destination'...'mystical'...'amazing'... Sometimes, it's okay...
Wadi Musa, Jordan
Petra flourished more than 2,000 years ago, trading with Rome as an equal before being abandoned after a series of earthquakes in the 4th and 6th centuries C.E. It wasn’t until the 19th century, when European explorers...
