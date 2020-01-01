Peru
Collected by Ana Luisa Cafezinho
Hot chocolate may not sound like a Peruvian classic. However, this country grows some of the best cacao in the world, and sampling the local chocolate can be an exquisite experience. Be sure to visit the ChocoMuseo, a Latin American chocolate...
Jirón Ucayali 201, Cercado de Lima 15001, Peru
Pisco, a distilled grape brandy, is the Peruvian national liquor. Arguably the most popular way to drink pisco is mixed into a Pisco Sour, the famous national cocktail. The most classic version of this drink combines pisco with key lime juice,...
Jr. Madre de Dios S/N, Cercado de Lima 15046, Peru
The fountains at the Magical Circuit of Water are not up to the standards of the Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas, but the choreographed jets of water, light, and music at the multiple fountains in the giant park are captivating. There are three...
Before embarking on the Salkantay Trek with PureQuest Adventures and Lima Tours, get to know the city of Lima like a local with a Peruvian Market Tour. Enter a world of color, and discover fruits and vegetables that you've never seen before.
Benavides 1566, Cercado de Lima 15082, Peru
Driving along the beautiful Lima coastline recently, our view was accented with this incredible sunset.
Jirón Lampa, Cercado de Lima 15001, Peru
Centuries-old catacombs decorated with human bones pepper the crypts at this Franciscan monastery dating to 1774. Decked out in impressive Spanish Baroque architecture, the canary-yellow church and monastery also house a remarkable library with...
esquina con avenida El Rosario y, Av. Nicolas de Rivera 201, Distrito de San Isidro 15073, Peru
Explore the burial temple of the Hualla tribe, a pre-Incan group that inhabited Lima from the sixth to the 15th century. The name of the temple comes from the Quechua dialect and means “home of the Hualla tribe.” Though theoretically open 9 a.m....
The olive grove at Parque El Olivar is a breath of fresh air in muggy Lima. The park is a national monument that represents the colonial history of the city and is surrounded by a lagoon, an art gallery, and mansions from the early 1900s. Stop by...
Barranco District, Peru
Barranco, one of the city’s most beautiful neighborhoods, awash in character, is known for an artsy vibe and gorgeous colonial buildings. Cross the Puente de los Suspiros (Spanish for “Bridge of Sighs”) and follow the Bajada de los...
Surquillo, mercado 1, tercer piso , entre la Via Expresa con el, Av. Ricardo Palma, Surquillo 15047, Peru
Just a few blocks from the hotel, the Surquillo Market bustles with daily life, as locals shop the stands for their fresh groceries. You’ll find stalls selling a bounty of seafood, vegetables, fruits, meat, herbs, and many surprising and...
Av. la Paz 463, Miraflores 15074, Peru
When it opened in 1996, the Belmond Miraflores Park was the first hotel in Lima to take advantage of the city’s Pacific Ocean views. Set along the Miraflores malecón, the 82-room property offers some of the most privileged panoramas...
