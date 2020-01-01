Peru
Collected by Esther Deena
Sacsayhuaman, Peru
Cap your trip to Machu Picchu with a pisco sour on the Orient-Express train ride back to Cuzco. After boarding this luxury train for dinner and the return journey, everyone meets in the bar car for a drink. Live music, the rocking of the train,...
Ica 11000, Peru
The pisco sour cocktail, made with a grape brandy called pisco, egg whites, lime juice, ice, simple syrup, and bitters, is now served by mixologists around the globe. In the Ica region of Peru, about 180 miles south of Lima along the Pan American...
Puno, Peru
About 2,000 people in the Uros tribe live on large floating islands made of reed in the middle of Lake Titicaca - the highest navigable lake in the world. Each island is controlled by a family with its own mayor. The lovely and gracious people...
Lampa 21801, Peru
While visiting Peru in 2011, my husband and I spent some time with a local guide exploring the lesser-known towns around Lake Titicaca, one of which was the beautiful Lampas. I was struck by Lampas' beauty, not least of which was this splendid...
Pisac, Peru
One of the best things to do while in Cuzco is to visit the Sunday farmer's market in the nearby Andean town of Pisac, taking either a taxi or a more economical bus to get there. The villagers surrounding Pisac come from miles around to sell their...
Lares, Peru
As popular as the Inca Trail is, I never considered it. If I'd wanted to share a trail with 500 hikers and porters, I would have signed up for the Inca Trail. But I prefer the road less traveled, whenever possible. So I was the only person in our...
The Larco Museum is the starting point of your visit to Peru. It has the largest collection of pre-Columbian pieces in the Americas and tells the history of Peru without being tiresome. That’s a feat in itself, because we’re talking...
Peru
The reason most come to Aguas Calientes, or maybe even Peru at all, is Machu Picchu. The world-renowned Incan site, perched high above town amid dramatic mountains, is one of the best ways to appreciate the Quechua people’s greatness, since the...
Los Andes, Valparaíso, Chile
Calle PV. # 12 Tibilo Villa, Lagunas 16551, Peru
Piranha fishing...pink dolphin sightings...holding a caimen...beautiful day explorations by skiff and canoe along the Ucayali River and in the Pacaya Samiria National Reserve. Add to jaw-dropping explorations, the 5-star comfort of the Aqua Amazon...
