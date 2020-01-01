Peru
Collected by Carolyn Ramsey
Machu Pichu, 08680, Peru
This month marks the hundred-year-anniversary of the "re-discovery" of this Inca citadel by Hiram Bingham. Machu Picchu deserves its clichés--'place of a lifetime,' 'bucket-list destination'...'mystical'...'amazing'... Sometimes, it's okay...
Peru
The reason most come to Aguas Calientes, or maybe even Peru at all, is Machu Picchu. The world-renowned Incan site, perched high above town amid dramatic mountains, is one of the best ways to appreciate the Quechua people’s greatness, since the...
Huayna Picchu, 08680, Peru
Huayna Picchu is the landmark peak at Machu Picchu from which the classic, shot-from-above postcard photos are typically taken. While the views are spectacular, of course, the trail is not easy, studded with precarious, sometimes uneven stone...
Sacsayhuaman, Peru
Cap your trip to Machu Picchu with a pisco sour on the Orient-Express train ride back to Cuzco. After boarding this luxury train for dinner and the return journey, everyone meets in the bar car for a drink. Live music, the rocking of the train,...
Av El Sol 395, Cusco 08002, Peru
La Catedral is actually three churches in one, each of which are exquisite. It is decorated in the Baroque style, with more gilt and gold trimming than you can imagine. In order to convert the Incan people to Catholicism, the Spanish used symbols...
Sacsayhuaman is an impressive Inca fortress on a steep hill that overlooks all of Cusco. The ruins are humongous, but archeologists believe that the original site was as much as four times larger. What remains today are the impressive outer walls...
Santa Catalina Ancha 398, Cusco 08000, Peru
There's not a drink more Peruvian than a Pisco Sour. Where better to learn about -- and taste! -- Pisco than the Museo del Pisco? I initially thought that Museo del Pisco was an actual museum recounting the history of Pisco in Peru, but instead,...
If you wander around the San Blas neighborhood of Cuzco, you're bound to stumble upon a few of the Tallers, or local artisan gallery and shops. Generally, you walk into a beautiful outdoor courtyard which various rooms open into. One of the rooms...
The Centro Historico de Cusco, Cusco's City Square, is continually ranked as one of the most beautiful squares in the world. It's no wonder why, with layers of rich Spanish colonial architecture atop Incan walls and ruins. Each Sunday in the...
km 23, a, Pisac, Cusco, Peru
Here's where I wish I had extra money to spend with the gorgeous blankets and housewares made by local women. Don't miss all the potatoes piled up - the region is known for potato dishes and there are about 100 different varieties on display....
Cusco 08000, Peru
This is another Incan site outside of Cusco, known for its canals, waterfalls and aquaducts. The water from this fountain is as clean and delicious as you could ask for.
