Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Peru 2016

Collected by Andrea Phillips
List View
Map View
Save Place

Cusco

Cusco, Peru
Nosh on some traditional aji de gallina and wash it all down with some Inca Cola at Los Candiles Restaurant in central Cusco before exploring all that this gorgeous mountain city has to offer. In the evening, weave your way through the maze of...
More Details >
Save Place

Cusco Cathedral

Av El Sol 395, Cusco 08002, Peru
La Catedral is actually three churches in one, each of which are exquisite. It is decorated in the Baroque style, with more gilt and gold trimming than you can imagine. In order to convert the Incan people to Catholicism, the Spanish used symbols...
More Details >
Save Place

Pachapapa

Carmen Bajo 120, Cusco 08003, Peru
I planned on grabbing a quick lunch at Pacha Papa, located in San Blas Square, the heart of Cusco's artist and gallery neighborhood. But I ended up spending a couple of hours in the lovely outdoor courtyard, talking to my wonderful server, Ever,...
More Details >
Save Place

San Pedro Market

Calle 26A, Bellavista 07011, Peru
For those of us used to seeing chicken cut into parts, wrapped in plastic, and cooling in supermarket refrigerators, a trip to a local Peruvian market is fascinating and a bit daunting. At the biggest market, San Pedro, just up the...
More Details >
Save Place

Sacsayhuaman

Sacsayhuaman is an impressive Inca fortress on a steep hill that overlooks all of Cusco. The ruins are humongous, but archeologists believe that the original site was as much as four times larger. What remains today are the impressive outer walls...
More Details >
Save Place

Urubamba

Urubamba, Peru
Anyone can go to one of the markets selling woven alpaca goods to tourists—Urubamba is the farmers’ market where locals buy their groceries, the biggest of its kind in the Sacred Valley. On any given day, stalls sell fresh...
More Details >
Save Place

Lares

Lares, Peru
As popular as the Inca Trail is, I never considered it. If I'd wanted to share a trail with 500 hikers and porters, I would have signed up for the Inca Trail. But I prefer the road less traveled, whenever possible. So I was the only person in our...
More Details >
Save Place

L’Atelier By Grid

Calle Carmen Alto 227, Cusco 08000, Peru
This store is just a little ways off the main street of the San Blas arts district in Cusco, but definitely worth the diversion. Inside, funky, modern jewelry and handbags are mixed with neatly hung vintage dresses, shirts, and jackets. The walls...
More Details >
Save Place

Peru in Photos

Latin America
Surfers from around the world come to northern Peru to ride the waves, some of the planet’s longest. But many Peruvian communities lack the facilities and skills to benefit from surf tourism. In the small fishing village of Lobitos, Waves for...
More Details >
Save Place

Machu Pichu

Machu Pichu, 08680, Peru
This month marks the hundred-year-anniversary of the "re-discovery" of this Inca citadel by Hiram Bingham. Machu Picchu deserves its clichés--'place of a lifetime,' 'bucket-list destination'...'mystical'...'amazing'... Sometimes, it's okay...
More Details >
Save Place

Belmond Hotel Monasterio

Plazoleta Nazarenas 337, Cusco 08000, Peru
A dedicated national monument dating back to 1592, this former monastery sits on Inca stone foundations, which were later topped by plenty of Spanish colonial flourishes. Evidence of the hotel’s history is everywhere you look, from the rich...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Mercado Indio

Av. Petit Thouars 5245, Lima 15074, Peru

A must-stop on the traditional handicraft circuit, this massive market—stretching four city blocks in Miraflores!—is home to stall after stall of kitschy bric-a-brac, pre-Columbian–style pottery, alpaca everything and an endless...

More Details >
Save Place

Convento De San Francisco

Jirón Lampa, Cercado de Lima 15001, Peru

Centuries-old catacombs decorated with human bones pepper the crypts at this Franciscan monastery dating to 1774. Decked out in impressive Spanish Baroque architecture, the canary-yellow church and monastery also house a remarkable library with...

More Details >
Save Place

Huaca Huallamarca

esquina con avenida El Rosario y, Av. Nicolas de Rivera 201, Distrito de San Isidro 15073, Peru
Explore the burial temple of the Hualla tribe, a pre-Incan group that inhabited Lima from the sixth to the 15th century. The name of the temple comes from the Quechua dialect and means “home of the Hualla tribe.” Though theoretically open 9 a.m....
More Details >
Save Place

Cuerpo y Alma

Av. Pardo y Aliaga 652, San Isidro 15073, Peru
Cuerpo y Alma is a soap and body products boutique with all handmade products. From lotions, shampoos, and scrubs to incense, pot pourri, and cologne, the two shop owners know how to make life smell good. Their Cuerpo y Alma (body and soul) line...
More Details >
Save Place

Catedral de Lima

Jirón Carabaya, Cercado de Lima 15001, Peru
The Basilica Cathedral of Lima stands on the Plaza Mayor and its contruction started in 1535. It also hosts the remains of Francisco Pizarro, the Spanish conquistador of Peru.
More Details >
Save Place

Plaza de Armas de Lima

Lima District 15001, Peru
Every day at noon at the Plaza de Armas (also called Plaza Mayor), trumpets blare, drums pound, and cymbals crash as the guard changes outside the presidential palace. Enjoy the Spanish fanfare like a local: from a plaza bench with an ice cream...
More Details >
Save Place

Písac

Pisac, Peru
One of the best things to do while in Cuzco is to visit the Sunday farmer's market in the nearby Andean town of Pisac, taking either a taxi or a more economical bus to get there. The villagers surrounding Pisac come from miles around to sell their...
More Details >
Save Place

Sacred Valley

Calle Roca Fuerte 245, Urubamba, Peru
Let the Urubamba River set your course during a thrilling rafting adventure along the Ollantaytambo rapids, available through the Belmond. The river helped form what is now the Sacred Valley, and along the way you'll not only sense its power, but...
More Details >
Save Place

Lake Titicaca

Lake Titicaca
Legend has it that the first Incas, children of the sun, set down on earth at Lake Titicaca, making this a sacred place, the cradle of life itself.Travelerswithmore than a week to spend in Peru should plan to visit the beautiful and enormous...
More Details >
Save Place

Nazca Lines

The Nazca Lines are massive geometric and zoomorphic designs laid out in the middle of the coastal desert of the Ica region. These 2500 year old sand etchings are so big that you can only see them from the air. Their origin is a mystery....
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World