Peru 2014
Collected by Jordan
Ecuador hiking trail
Tungurahua, Ecuador
The little city of Banos is situated on the side of volcano Tungurahua and has gorgeous waterfalls like this one, the Pailon del Diablo or Devil's Cauldron. To get up this high the trail first drops about 1000 feet into the valley and then climbs...
Jr. Madre de Dios S/N, Cercado de Lima 15046, Peru
The fountains at the Magical Circuit of Water are not up to the standards of the Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas, but the choreographed jets of water, light, and music at the multiple fountains in the giant park are captivating. There are three...
Av. Petit Thouars 5245, Lima 15074, Peru
A must-stop on the traditional handicraft circuit, this massive market—stretching four city blocks in Miraflores!—is home to stall after stall of kitschy bric-a-brac, pre-Columbian–style pottery, alpaca everything and an endless...
Miraflores, Peru
Manyvisitors to Peru stay in Miraflores, and for good reason:The neighborhood is where you’ll find most of the better hotels, as well as the top restaurants. Get off main streets to strollthe pretty side streets. Downby the ocean, walk the Malecón...
Lima, Av. Pedro de Osma 301, Barranco 15063, Peru
A few years back, when Lima's Central Restaurante was closed because of zoning issues, Peru's celebrity chef, Gastón Acurio, was one of many who petitioned for it to be reopened. I knew that meant the young chef at Central, Virgilio Martinez, must...
Jirón de la Unión 224, Cercado de Lima 15001, Peru
You need to make an appointment to visit, but cannot leave Lima without seeing this stunning historic home near Lima's main square. What is most astonishing is that the home has been in the same family since 1535, when Francisco Pizarro founded...
Urubamba, Peru
Anyone can go to one of the markets selling woven alpaca goods to tourists—Urubamba is the farmers’ market where locals buy their groceries, the biggest of its kind in the Sacred Valley. On any given day, stalls sell fresh...
Av El Sol 395, Cusco 08002, Peru
La Catedral is actually three churches in one, each of which are exquisite. It is decorated in the Baroque style, with more gilt and gold trimming than you can imagine. In order to convert the Incan people to Catholicism, the Spanish used symbols...
PLAZA MAYOR CENTRO DE, Cusco 08000, Peru
Five minutes after settling into my hostel in Cusco and meeting up with an international contingent of newly found friends from the prior week in Lima, we made our way toward the Plaza de Armas, center of the gone but not forgotten Inca Empire. As...
Machu Pichu, 08680, Peru
This month marks the hundred-year-anniversary of the "re-discovery" of this Inca citadel by Hiram Bingham. Machu Picchu deserves its clichés--'place of a lifetime,' 'bucket-list destination'...'mystical'...'amazing'... Sometimes, it's okay...
Cusco, Peru
Nosh on some traditional aji de gallina and wash it all down with some Inca Cola at Los Candiles Restaurant in central Cusco before exploring all that this gorgeous mountain city has to offer. In the evening, weave your way through the maze of...
