Peru
Collected by Tomas
Machu Pichu, 08680, Peru
This month marks the hundred-year-anniversary of the "re-discovery" of this Inca citadel by Hiram Bingham. Machu Picchu deserves its clichés--'place of a lifetime,' 'bucket-list destination'...'mystical'...'amazing'... Sometimes, it's okay...
Urubamba, Peru
Anyone can go to one of the markets selling woven alpaca goods to tourists—Urubamba is the farmers’ market where locals buy their groceries, the biggest of its kind in the Sacred Valley. On any given day, stalls sell fresh...
Calle Roca Fuerte 245, Urubamba, Peru
Let the Urubamba River set your course during a thrilling rafting adventure along the Ollantaytambo rapids, available through the Belmond. The river helped form what is now the Sacred Valley, and along the way you'll not only sense its power, but...
Pisac, Peru
One of the best things to do while in Cuzco is to visit the Sunday farmer's market in the nearby Andean town of Pisac, taking either a taxi or a more economical bus to get there. The villagers surrounding Pisac come from miles around to sell their...
Chihuampata 278, Cusco 08003, Peru
STAY During our stay in Cusco, Peru, we picked our hotel in the San Blas district of the city. I had read that this is where you could find great galleries, restaurants, and historical sites. They all proved to be true. Our hotel was the Casa...
Cusco 08000, Peru
In the San Blas area of Cusco, Peru, it can get quite steep. This is one of many streets that is all stairs. Cusco is a magical place!
The stunning landscape of Salineras de Maras features salt pans that are still used exactly as they were at the time of the Incas. As you make your way through the region, you’ll see people doing the backbreaking work of harvesting salt on...
Amantaní, Peru
When going to Amantani, a small island on Lake Titicaca in Peru, the last thing we expected was a massive party in the town square, but that is exactly what we got. My husband and I walked to the dock at Puno and spoke with some of the boat...
Latin America
Lake Titicaca is the largest navigable lake in the world. It's worth taking advantage of it's navigability to find your way onto a boat to Isla Taquile from Puno. The island is inhabited by a cooperative society of people who welcome travelers to...
Cusco 08000, Peru
This is another Incan site outside of Cusco, known for its canals, waterfalls and aquaducts. The water from this fountain is as clean and delicious as you could ask for.
Camino Inca, 08680, Peru
We made it to camp after a really long day of hiking. Our guide asked if wanted to be in awe a bit more that day. We obviously wanted to! We trekked through the camp and a little out of the way to arrive at the amazing Winay Wayna. It ended up...
Peru
The Inca Trail is perhaps the most famous trek in Peru. This is the road to Machu Picchu, an ancient route that leads from the Sacred Valley into the heart of the Andes. You must obtain a permit and hire an official guide in order to hike the Inca...
Peru
The reason most come to Aguas Calientes, or maybe even Peru at all, is Machu Picchu. The world-renowned Incan site, perched high above town amid dramatic mountains, is one of the best ways to appreciate the Quechua people’s greatness, since the...
Sacsayhuaman is an impressive Inca fortress on a steep hill that overlooks all of Cusco. The ruins are humongous, but archeologists believe that the original site was as much as four times larger. What remains today are the impressive outer walls...
