Peru

Collected by Melissa U
Bar Cordano

Jirón Carabaya 100, Cercado de Lima 15001, Peru
In a rush to make it to the Monastery of San Francisco in historic downtown Lima, I almost missed this place. The bar is located on a corner, behind wood and glass doors. "Hemingway" was my first thought as I passed in a rush—I knew I had to come...
Máncora

Máncora District, Peru
A true desert outpost, the Peruvian town of Mancora enjoys the most sunshine hours of anywhere in the country. Unlike the rest of Peru the water is warm enough to surf without a wetsuit, a welcome complement to an area already featuring some of...
Puno

Puno, Peru
About 2,000 people in the Uros tribe live on large floating islands made of reed in the middle of Lake Titicaca - the highest navigable lake in the world. Each island is controlled by a family with its own mayor. The lovely and gracious people...
Miraflores District

Miraflores, Peru
Many visitors to Peru stay in Miraflores, and for good reason: The neighborhood is where you’ll find most of the better hotels, as well as the top restaurants. Get off main streets to stroll the pretty side streets. Down by the...
Dédalo Arte y Artesanía

Jirón Sáenz Peña 295, Barranco 15063, Peru

A contemporary arts and crafts shop with an attached café in a lovely restored casona in Barranco. Dédalo, the brainchild of an artistic couple that studied arts and literature in Florence, features unique, carefully curated...

Casa Andina Classic – Cusco San Blas

Chihuampata 278, Cusco 08003, Peru
STAY During our stay in Cusco, Peru, we picked our hotel in the San Blas district of the city. I had read that this is where you could find great galleries, restaurants, and historical sites. They all proved to be true. Our hotel was the Casa...
Písac

Pisac, Peru
One of the best things to do while in Cuzco is to visit the Sunday farmer's market in the nearby Andean town of Pisac, taking either a taxi or a more economical bus to get there. The villagers surrounding Pisac come from miles around to sell their...
Pachapapa

Carmen Bajo 120, Cusco 08003, Peru
I planned on grabbing a quick lunch at Pacha Papa, located in San Blas Square, the heart of Cusco's artist and gallery neighborhood. But I ended up spending a couple of hours in the lovely outdoor courtyard, talking to my wonderful server, Ever,...
