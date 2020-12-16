Where are you going?
Perth on my mind

Collected by Clare Olivares , AFAR Local Expert
Hope to travel to Perth in next few years to visit family
Save Place

Greenhouse

100 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000, Australia
A little out of place in Perth’s St. Georges Terrace business strip, Greenhouse Restaurant is a delicious dining experiment, built with 100 percent recyclable materials. Beat the crowds and arrive for breakfast, when executive chef Matt Stone...
More Details >
Save Place

Print Hall

Print Hall. Brookfield Place. 125 St George's Terrace, Perth WA 6000, Australia
The old print house for The West Australian newspaper has been reborn as the ambitious multi-venue Print Hall Bar & Dining Room. The printing presses are long gone, but the space’s soaring columns and intricate art deco details remain. The ground...
More Details >
Save Place

Perth

Perth WA, Australia
Cinema go-ers of Perth get particularly excited when the days become longer and the sun becomes stronger because the start of summer signals the start of the outdoor cinema season. Pack up a picnic, select a nice bottle of wine, gather some...
More Details >
Save Place

Mechanics Institute

REAR, 222 William St, Northbridge WA 6000, Australia
Bringing two of Perth’s current obsessions—rooftop bars and throwback cocktails—together, the Mechanics Institute exudes old-school industrial cool. Look for the laneway entrance next to the beloved burger joint Flipside (order from the bar and...
More Details >
Save Place

Cottesloe Beach Hotel

104 Marine Parade, Cottesloe WA 6011, Australia
Situated across the road from Perth's most famous stretch of sand, the Cottesloe Hotel inherited a classic Aussie address. The downstairs pub is more than a century old, but the patio has been reinvented as the Beach Club, a sprawling beer garden...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Little Creatures

40 Mews Rd, Fremantle WA 6160, Australia
The Little Creatures microbrewery, housed in a converted shed overlooking the waters of Fishing Boat Harbour, was founded in 2000. After a morning spent exploring historic Fremantle, repair to the brewery’s convivial outdoor terrace and order one...
More Details >
Save Place

Cottesloe Beach

104 Marine Parade, Cottesloe WA 6011, Australia

One of Australia's most famous beaches, Cottesloe is a popular place for locals to go jogging, play beach cricket and bask beside the Indian Ocean. The landmark Cottesloe Beach Hotel across the street features the Beach Club, Cott & Co. Fish...

More Details >
Save Place

Fremantle Markets

South Terrace &, Henderson St, Fremantle WA 6160, Australia
This is a fairly large market with treats galore. Lots of artisanal products and artwork as well. Highly recommended that you take a walk about and perhaps stop for a drink like I did, at this cafe at one of the exits of this market. More...
More Details >
Save Place

Rottnest Island

Rottnest Island WA 6161, Australia
There's not too much to do on Rottnest Island, just off the coast of Perth in Western Australia, unless you want there to be! Since there aren't cars on the island, excepting the off maintenance vehicle and one bus, visitors use their two feet or...
More Details >
Check Availability >

