Perfect Portland
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
I am enamored with the Pacific Northwest and Portland is in the heart of it. A total foodie town with some of the best wine in the world (at least I think so) and a laid back attitude, it is a perfect weekend jaunt for me from San Francisco.
Save Place
1243 SW Jefferson St, Portland, OR 97201, USA
Having the best Thai joint in Portland so close to home is a blessing and a curse. Thai Chili Jam always serves fresh, authentic meals with comfortable surroundings that make me feel at home, even when I "eat in." Start with the fresh salad rolls;...
Save Place
36 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204, USA
Right beside Voodoo Doughnuts, this modern, sleek restaurant has some really kick-ass pizza. We had the Margharita. It was simple but so right. The crust was perfect—thin but not too thin (this is also how I like my men). The cheese was gooey and,...
Save Place
215 SE 9th Ave, Portland, OR 97214, USA
I love love love Biwa. I came here twice, that’s how much I loved it. Not even a five minute walk from the Jupiter Hotel, this place has one of the best happy hours I’ve ever had. Not on their website, their happy hour consists of pork, chicken...
Save Place
417 SW 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
There's a reason Nong's has been getting a lot of publicity. Her one dish of chicken and rice is so simple, so fresh, and so delicious—wrapped in butcher paper and served with soup and an addictive sauce that you'll be able to get in a bottle. She...
Save Place
3226 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202, USA
On a blistering hot day, I had to get a cab back to my hotel, so I didn’t get to explore Southeast Division very much. But make Pok Pok your destination. I was lucky I didn’t have to wait in line (it was 3 pm and HOT). It’s all about Ike’s wings....
Save Place
310 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214, USA
Northwest 23rd offers an array of fine dining and casual fare for the PDX food scene. Bamboo Sushi is a transplant from the Eastside and is a bustling sushi bar destined to grow more outlets. The fish and philosophy drive the menu at Bamboo, and...
Save Place
701 SW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
We all love a free tour and this introduction to Portland was a perfect one. What’s the tour, you ask? Well, it’s the Secrets of Portlandia tour of course! The walk covers all of the weird facts, sites, and signs that make Portland the crazy fun...
Save Place
807 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209, USA
Mingo has been a stalwart in Italian cuisine here in Portland for decades. Small, intimate, homey, it's like my grandmother's kitchen growing up. But grandma didn't have the level of sophistication the chefs at Mingo bring to the table every...
Save Place
835 SW 2nd Ave, Portland, OR 97204, USA
This tucked away bistro, hardly one of PDX's best kept secrets, is a no-frills, saddle-up-to-the-bar-to-order kind of place. Mains range from traditional Pho to the inventive Luc Lac stir fry. Cocktails with names like Summer in Saigon, Pretty...
Save Place
1038 SW Harvey Milk St, Portland, OR 97205, USA
OK, we didn't exactly go far for dinner. We were staying in the Ace Hotel, just two doors down, but we were jet-lagged and hungry. We had seen many people hunched over enormous sandwiches through the window of this traditional-style deli at...
Save Place
2035 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211, USA
Save Place
1022 SW Stark St, Portland, OR 97205, USA
The second Ace Hotel and the first step in the oh-so-cool brand’s expansion, the Ace Hotel Portland can arguably claim to have launched the current boutique hotel craze. Though it sounds like a cliché in this age of thoughtfully designed hotels,...
Save Place
1339 NW Flanders St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
One of my favorite ways to sample a city is to taste its micro-brews. So when I'm in Portland, my number-one stop is the Rogue Distillery and Public House. The beer is so spectacular I lugged home several pints. With so many to choose from, I...
Save Place
400 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205, USA
I wouldn't normally visit a hotel restaurant just for the purpose of having a sandwich. But this is the second restaurant by Vitaly Paley, one of Portland's most beloved chefs, and I'd been told it was a good place for lunch. I hadn't guessed that...
Save Place
800 NW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97209, USA
Because you won't regret it. Whatever Amtrak's reputation, this has to be one of the best train rides - and the best train services - in the USA. We actually started our rail journey in Vancouver and made our way, haltingly, down the West coast...
Save Place
22 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204, USA
Best doughnuts ever! Really. The cultish doughnut shop in the city of Portland is a must-eat. It's really gained some fame over the past few years since appearing on TV, so expect a 25-50 minute wait. And make sure to bring others so that you can...
Save Place
621 SE Morrison St, Portland, OR 97214, USA
For several years, I've been reading about Bunk Sandwiches in Portland, Oregon. There are now two locations of the casual breakfast- and lunch-only spot (one close to the Pearl District; the original on the SE side of town). My dining companions...
Save Place
609 SW Washington St, Portland, OR 97205, USA
For a fun (and manly) experience in Portland, save your haircut for your trip and get it cut—and throw in an old-style shave—at Y Chrome and total man cave just for the guys. Play a game of pool, have a beer, or check out ESPN while you wait for...
Save Place
1752 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214, USA
If you are looking for locally-sourced Pacific Northwest cuisine in a beautiful room, then look no further than Castagna. Order off the menu or try the 10-course tasting menu for a sampling of all the Pacific Northwest has to offer. Everything...
Save Place
515 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205, USA
With 30 or more Oregon pinot noirs open for tasting at any given time (plus other wines to boot) you can really sink your teeth into the local speciality. The bartenders are experts on everything they've got, and once they get a sense of what you...
Save Place
1100 SE Division St #100, Portland, OR 97202, USA
If you have a hankering for southern food, the buck stops here. With a to-die-for biscuit served with to-die-for gravy and to-die-for fried chicken (add an egg too!), you will be in Southern heaven! This spot only has five tables, so come early or...
Save Place
603 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205, USA
While in Portland I encourage you to make a point to try out a few of the local coffee shops. One shop of note was Public Domain. They roast what they brew, in town. It only took one sip and it to became crystal clear that crafters knew what they...
Save Place
240 N Broadway #129, Portland, OR 97227, USA
When traveling, I love to spend Saturday morning at the farmers market. There's no better way to meet the locals and get to know the town culture. What produce do they love? What coffee do they sip? What's the overall mood? One of the best...
Save Place
2310 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97217, USA
It was a crisp, sunny June day in Portland when I discovered this cozy, open-air waffle haven. A quintessential Portland dig, Flavour Spot is an outdoor cafe set upon playground-like gravel with picnic tables, good jams, and bikes lined up against...
Save Place
923 SW Oak St, Portland, OR 97205, USA
Right around the corner from Powell's Bookstore and Sizzle Pie, the vibe here is fantastic. The walls are kind of spartan, there’s a record player in the corner, and you can roam on free Internet to your heart’s content. These guys definitely know...
Save Place
414 SW 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
Portland loves its flights; at Cacao you can get a tasting portion of three different sipping chocolates (dark, spiced, and milk). The staff are wonderful and gave me many insider tips on where to go in the city too. Located close to the Pearl...
Save Place
Tasty N Sons is on the Top 5 list of best brunches I’ve ever had. Here I was introduced to Shakshuka, an Israeli dish made of red pepper & tomato stew, with baked eggs and merguez sausage. It’s served in an orange potted bowl, and you want to...
Save Place
185 Middle St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
This is what a coffee shop should be. Well crafted drinks that are swift, but not rushed. Plenty of seating for locals to chat, read, and caffeinate for the day. Because they offer soups it can get crowded at the lunch hour!
Save Place
210 NW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97209, USA
When it comes to pub crawling in Portland, Deschutes Brewing is a classy stop to regroup and recharge in the Pearl. With more than a dozen taps pouring the usual suspects along with a collection of seasonal and experimental brews made specifically...
Save Place
1733 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211, USA
Alberta Street was fondly referred to as "the knife and gun club" back in the day. Now it's all about Last Thursday street parties, cool watering holes, and eateries like Aviary. The kitchen is willing to go way out on limb when exploring the...
Save Place
1100 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
This was my second-favorite food cart dish, and you'll know why by the lineup. Like Nong's it's just one dish. Their site says its a medley of brown rice, red and black beans, fresh avocado, salsa, black olives, sour cream, Tillamook cheddar,...
Save Place
180 Commercial St, Portland, ME 04101, USA
Save Place
525 SW Morrison St, Portland, OR 97204, USA
Portland isn’t exactly the kind of city that’s known for being “fancy,” which was why it was so bold for the Starwood Luxury Collection to add a sleek 15th floor to the top of the iconic Meier & Frank department store...
Save Place
2828 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97232, USA
Finding great beer is rarely about the destination and more about the journey. There are no shortage of trails to take you on beer expeditions in Portland, with Migration taking its place among the best. Locally sourced, owned, operated and...
Save Place
3971 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97212, USA
Box Social is about as close as you'll ever get to a classic speakeasy—small, nondescript, curtains drawn, and upon arrival you'll wonder if you need a secret password to enter. Deemed Portland's premiere drinking parlor, the Box is all about...
Save Place
2335 NW Thurman St, Portland, OR 97210, USA
Finding fine French bakery goods beyond the borders of France would seem unlikely in this NW corner of the United States. St. Honoré has transformed a little shop in NW Portland into a cultural escapade you'd normally have to get on a plane to...
Save Place
113 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214, USA
Located in the Alder Carts area of Portland, Grilled Cheese Grill rocks a really good grilled cheese sandwich! It pulls deep from your childhood with clever names like Kindergartner and Preschooler that appeal to your sense of nostalgia. Then they...
Save Place
Portland, OR, USA
When you order the house specialty, khachapuri—Georgian cheese bread from the Kargi Gogo cart at the Alder Street carts—it is made that minute. You can watch as it's rolled out, with cheese and fries added to a golden melty goodness. All the...
Save Place
1889 SW 4th Ave, Portland, OR 97201, USA
Portland's food cart scene is obscene. There are so many "pods"—small to large groups of carts at a single location—it's impossible to keep track of what's located where. That's the kind of obscenity any community would love to have out in the...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever