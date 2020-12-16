Perfect Polynesia
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
French Polynesia is a magical place. I have been lucky enough to have visited several times, luckier still if I go again!
Vaitape, French Polynesia
Nature lovers and history buffs alike will enjoy piling into a Land Rover or other four-wheel-drive vehicle for an off-road excursion to see Bora-Bora’s flora and fauna. During the trip, your Polynesian guide will cover a slew of topics,...
Bora Bora, French Polynesia
While circumnavigating Bora Bora, we visited the tiny town of Vaitape, where locals gather to shop or catch a ferry to Tahiti. Came upon this casual vendor of island bounty. I hope and pray that heaven is just like Bora Bora.
The perfect place to shop for anything and everything from all the islands is the 155-year-old public market called Le Marché. Located two blocks from the waterfront in the heart of Papeete, the market covers two stories. The lower level is...
French Polynesia
Set against a backdrop of lush jungle, this secluded luxury resort offers a mix of accommodations, from gorgeous villas with their own private plunge pools located right on the resort's powdery white sands to overwater bungalows with traditional...
Ave du Prince Hīnoi, Pape'ete 98713, French Polynesia
There is nothing quite like a Tahitian sunset. Captured here is the outlined grandeur of the Island of Moorea as viewed from Papeete, Tahiti. A part of the Society Islands, Moorea, isn't a big island. About 10 miles across from east to west, it...
Hiva Oa, French Polynesia
There may not be much to this tiny island in the French Polynesia but it's big on history if you have any interest in Paul Gauguin and Jacques Brel. If you are looking for a secluded spot with little amenities, this is a perfect spot in paradise....
Taking a plunge from our overwater bungalow was the start to yet another perfect day. We had a great time staying at the Intercontinental Moorea with our kids. The water is spectacular for swimming, snorkeling and all kinds of watersports. We all...
French Polynesia
After you’ve canoed, sailed, scuba dived, and visited the resort’s sanctuary for the critically endangered hawksbill turtle, you’ll be ready to recline on your patio for a view of the extinct 2,300-foot Mount Otemanu volcano....
Vallee de Papenoo, Hitiaa O Te Ra, French Polynesia
Also known as the Papenoo Valley, the Maroto Valley is a magical place once inhabited by ancient Polynesians. If you go with a guide -- I recommend Marama Tours -- you'll be able to learn about the history of the area as well as learn to forage...
Uturoa, French Polynesia
Tahaa is where more than 80 percent of French Polynesia's famous vanilla comes from, so visiting a plantation is a worthwhile experience. Vallee de la Vanille is an organic vanilla plantation (one of the few) on Tahaa that offers free tours so...
Tumaraa, French Polynesia
The Raiatea Lodge Hotel located on the island of Raiatea is one of French Polynesia's only 3-star hotels (most are budget pensions or luxury resorts). Guests can enjoy comfortable and stylish accommodations in an intimate boutique hotel that...
Patio, Tahaa 98733, French Polynesia
While pensions in French Polynesia are often touted as overpriced accommodations with no amenities, Fare Pea Iti proves this is not always true. In fact, this family home pension is downright luxurious, with an in-ground pool, well-manicured...
Motu Tuvahine Hipu, 98733, French Polynesia
Technically part of Tahaa in French Polynesia, Vahine Private Island Resort is an escape from reality. The hotel features three beach bungalows, three self-contained beach suites and three overwater bungalows, all with beach views and designed...
Poste restante, Fakarava 98763, French Polynesia
Fakarava's lagoon is majestic, with translucent blue waters filled with vibrant coral and tropical fish. In fact, Fakara is touted as the "mecca of diving" thanks to its waters rich with flora and big fauna. Enjoy a walk along its perimeter...
Fakarava is full of family-run pensions (there's only one hotel on the island), one of which is the Pension Tokerau Village. When you arrive they'll greet you by putting a flower necklace over your head and kissing you once on each cheek. The...
Samoa Point, Port Havannah, Vanuatu
The Havannah, Vanuatu, has one of the romantic settings for dinner and drinks I have come across. Overlooking a South Pacific lagoon (or course), this table is all yours with a little advance booking. The food is par excellence - a mix of French...
Tiahura, Moorea, 98729, French Polynesia
For a truly relaxing, get away from the world vacation, visit the beautiful island of Moorea, and stay in an overwater bungalow. Spend a day in awe at the beauty that lays in front of you. Sitting on your private balcony over the rich ocean colors...
Avarua District, Cook Islands
The secret of the Pacific. Breathe in the fresh pure air. Wade into the cool, calm, blue lagoons. Let the untouched charm of these beautiful Cook Islands capture your spirit and hold your heart. The 15 islands of the Cooks lie halfway between New...
French Polynesia
Although the name "Tahiti" is commonly used to describe the entire destination, it is actually one of the many islands in French Polynesia. Often referred to as "Tahiti and her Islands", French Polynesia is a collection of 118 islands and atolls...
