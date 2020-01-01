People You Meet Along The Way
Collected by Michela Baxter , AFAR Local Expert
Stone Town, Zanzibar, Tanzania
As easy as it would be to spend an entire trip to Zanzibar lazing around on soft-sand beaches, it’s well worth skipping an hour or two of sunbathing to see Stone Town, the ancient district of Zanzibar. With its narrow cobblestoned streets,...
One of the most important celebrations in Bali is Galungan. Beginning in or around late March, the festival symbolizes the victory of virtue (dharma) over evil (adharma). Hear the mysterious clangs of gamelan music; see women and girls in...
Lake Titicaca
Legend has it that the first Incas, children of the sun, set down on earth at Lake Titicaca, making this a sacred place, the cradle of life itself.Travelerswithmore than a week to spend in Peru should plan to visit the beautiful and enormous...
tt. Sa Pa, Sa Pa, Lào Cai, Vietnam
We had spent more than three weeks in Vietnam by the time we arrived in the mountains of Sapa. We started in the southern tip in the Mekong Delta and made our way north. Vietnam is full of great travel experiences but my favorite place was Sapa...
Pisac, Peru
One of the best things to do while in Cuzco is to visit the Sunday farmer's market in the nearby Andean town of Pisac, taking either a taxi or a more economical bus to get there. The villagers surrounding Pisac come from miles around to sell their...
Want to learn how to make tasty dumplings? Or hand-pulled noodles? Or the cuisine of Hunan, Yunnan and Sichuan? The Hutong is a cozy retreat where you can gather with a small group and—all tools provided—learn how to make a dish or two. The Hutong...
Amatitlán, Guatemala
On our first trip to Guatemala, (pre-digital era), my wife spoke rudimentary Spanish and I was far from fluent. In return for our fledgling language skills, this girl gave us a warm smile...and perfectly smoky tortillas as well. A few years later,...
Luang Prabang, Laos
Early morning in Luang Prabang has a haunting beauty about it as clouds and mist enshroud the mountains.
In Dubrovnik, you have to walk the walls. It's a must. Not only for stellar views over one of what is arguably one of the most beautiful old cities in the world, but also for the friendly faces you might find. Like this one. My friend Katie...
101 Playa Asuncion, Belize
Belize’s top two tourism hot spots, Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker, are its two most populous islands, some 21 miles off the coast of Belize City. In San Pedro, Ambergris Caye’s main town, tourists spend their days diving,...
38 Ngõ Cầu Mây, TT. Sa Pa, Sa Pa, Lào Cai, Vietnam
The Hmong women of Sapa are a strange breed of delightful entrepreneurs, possessed of ridiculous amounts of guile, persistence and charm when it comes to flogging you the many trinkets they carry around with them. This diminutive hardy beauty let...
