People of the World
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
Eyes are the windows to our souls and you can read a lifetime's worth of stories in the faces of people all over the world.
Beijing, China
The Great Wall of China runs more than 21,000 kilometers (over 13,000 miles), not as one continuous wall but rather as fortified wall sections. Some of the sections date back more than 2,500 years, though only 8.2 percent of the existing wall is...
Calle Céspedes, 21A, 41004 Sevilla, Spain
La Carboneria is a special place. Unlike the tourist spots for flamenco, this feels alive. There is a buzz of energy, a sense of place as friends call out to each other before the show starts, the stone floored room smells of woodsmoke,and the...
Nyaungshwe, Myanmar (Burma)
There's something calming about the mere presence of monks. When one comes floating towards you in a hollowed out canoe, sporting killer sunglasses ... well, that's a moment for sure. It's classic Burma. If you head to the country, don't miss Inle...
10% of the world's tea comes from Sri Lanka - a big number for such a tiny place. Nuwara Eliya is at the center of Sri Lanka's tea economy, but this former English hill station is also known for stunning landscapes, Pidurutalagala, the country's...
La Rambla, 65, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Amble down La Rambla, stopping to admire fresh flowers, original artwork, and Barcelona souvenirs at your leisure. Watch living statues come to life when you drop a euro in their cups—most will pose with passersby, for a price, of course....
27 Ounheun Rd, Luang Prabang, Laos
Bugger off, Dos Equis. This here is the most interesting man in the world. This is the groundskeeper at utterly unpronounceable Wat Siphoutthabath in central Luang Prabang - in and of itself one of the most impressive temples in a city known for,...
In Dubrovnik, you have to walk the walls. It's a must. Not only for stellar views over one of what is arguably one of the most beautiful old cities in the world, but also for the friendly faces you might find. Like this one. My friend Katie...
4-5 ban Phonepheng, ເມືອງຫຼວງພະບາງ, Laos
This cheerful flower seller in Phosy Market was preparing beautiful marigold tower temple offerings for sale. The market, south west of central Luang Prabang, is where locals go for fresh produce, meat, spices, baguettes, rice and sundries. Some...
Carrer de la Diputació, 269, 08007 Barcelona, Spain
Eating deep fried rabbit ribs. Simply an amazing dish at an amazing tapas place called Tapas 24.
Uttarakhand, India
There are things that cannot be put in words. For example one cannot define beauty even with the best vocabulary in mind. One cannot define what one sees with his/her eyes. So is the case with Bhakti Bhava. I cannot define my love for God and...
Milagiriya, Colombo, Sri Lanka
Artist Barbara Sansoni launched the brand Barefoot 40 years ago to showcase the island's master textile weavers. Stop by the Galle Road store (it's also a gallery and café) to browse colorful sarongs, scarves, table linens, and shoes. 706 Galle...
Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
The best time to visit Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India is just after sunrise, when parrots and pigeons fly overhead, the streets are still relatively quiet, and the sky casts a golden haze over the waterfront in Apollo Bunder. Built to honor King...
Historic District, Luang Prabang, Laos
Every fall all of Luang Parabang gathers along the banks of the river to witness the boat races that commemorate the holiday of Boun Song Hua. People get really rowdy and eventually parade through the town drunk all night after the races are...
13, Luang Prabang, Laos
I remember my conversation with this nun, because she wasn't one of those empty propagandists for religion, trying to make it seem easy and effortless to live a life apart. She was curious about the world, and about what she had gained and lost by...
17/1 Kotchasarn Rd, Chang Khlan Sub-district, Amphoe Mueang Chiang Mai, Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50100, Thailand
The great thing about visiting Chiang Mai during the Loi Krathong Festival is that there are things going on all over the city at all hours of the day - activities are not just confined to the lantern release near the river. Plenty of activity...
Kamphaeng Phet 3 Rd, Khwaeng Lat Yao, Khet Chatuchak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10900, Thailand
Ollantaytambo, Peru
Ollantaytambo’s namesake archaeological site is one of the best examples of Incan architecture in the region. It’s easy to spend a half day exploring the temples and other structures there, especially if you factor in time to hike...
Trg Sv. Stjepana 42, 21450, Hvar, Croatia
If Dubrovnik is the Pearl of the Adriatic then Hvar Town is Mini Pearl. It has everything to offer that Dubrovnik has but on a far smaller scale. Hvar Town is a picturesque little town located on the southwestern coast of Hvar Island. The heart of...
1 Tiantan E Rd, Dongcheng Qu, China, 100061
This complex of Taoist religious buildings was constructed in the early 15th century under the Yongle Emperor, who also commissioned the Forbidden City, just to the north. The temple's central building is the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests, a...
Shkodër, Albania
While in the Balkans recently, the final stop on my journey was Shkodra, a town bordering Montenegro. With a castle above and lake below it prides itself as being a little more Balkan-esque than the rest of Albania. Certainly, it has its fair...
Auckland, New Zealand
Every year in Western Springs, the Pacifika community comes together to celebrate its cultures, food, dancing, and singing at a multi-national festival. Auckland hosts the world's biggest Polynesian community, so from Niue to Tuvalu to Fiji to the...
There is most certainly a story, or many stories, behind the markings on this woman's face. I met her near Inchope, Mozambique while I was traveling there in May of 2013. Despite the fact that I speak Portuguese, the official language of...
