Pedal Power
Collected by Bryan Kinkade , AFAR Staff
If you truly want to 'experience' travel you need to step off the bus and get on pace with the destination. No better way to do that then by adapting to local transport - and for 27% of the worlds population the daily transport is pedal power. Bring a great lock, obey local traffic rules (or lack of) and get beneath the surface the next time you come across a bike for hire.
2959 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60657, USA
Heritage Bicycles General Store is so many things: a coffee shop, a general store, and a place to buy a few key items for your hip closet. Most importantly though, it's a place to grab a cup of joe and watch art being created that you can ride...
341 Cao Đạt, Phường 1, Quận 5, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam
Whenever I get the urge to complain about my lack of space in the US, I remember the efficiently packed tight way that almost everyone else in the world lives. For instance, SE Asians are the masters of balancing their wares on bicycles. They also...
Verbier, 1936 Bagnes, Switzerland
The charming Swiss village of Verbier is a breeding ground for fearless, thrill-seeking mountain bikers. Be warned, though: Even a rockstar mountain biker from Colorado or Utah will feel like he needs training wheels when he tackles these...
Paraty - State of Rio de Janeiro, 23970-000, Brazil
Parati was an unexpected gem on my last minute trip to Brasil. The history authenticity, combined with a number activities in the area, made it both culturally engaging and easy to spend time in. Cars are not allowed in the historical downtown...
Shang Hai Lao Jie, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
After getting your bearings from atop the world's highest observation deck at Shanghai World Financial Center, visit the other side of The Bund. Meander through the side streets and alleys of Old Shanghai, where you can find city life as it's been...
75003 Paris, France
Manicured hedges in a hidden garden off of Rue Francs-Bourgeois in the Marais district
Golden Gate Bridge, California, USA
There is perhaps no landmark of San Francisco, and perhaps even the entire state of California, more iconic than the Golden Gate Bridge. This much-photographed bridge spans the Golden Gate, the strait separating San Francisco (to the south) and...
Sokcho-si, Gangwon-do, South Korea
All I had was my iPhone to catch this dad-and-daughter scene. I was going for an early evening walk along the seawall in Sokcho (along the east coast of South Korea) when I noticed a guy, looking like an office worker still in his dress-shirt and...
214 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Pry, 62400 Béthune, France
I get to see Le Tour most years and last year (I mistakenly put 201 on the photo) was no exception. This time the peloton came close to home, about 10 minutes away! While waiting for the riders to come by, we heard that there was an accident about...
Lisse, Netherlands
If you have the time and the weather is nice (warm and no rain), not to mention that it should be spring time (Apr-May), then there is no better way to enjoy Holland than on a bike. At this time of the year the tulip fields are in full color -...
MacGregor Terrace, Brisbane QLD, Australia
I love this cute old bike shop in Bardon, Brisbane.
Via del Boschetto, 1, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
Early fall is the ideal time to visit Rome. Locals return and reclaim the city, bringing a more authentic flavor and energy with them. It encourages a more symbiotic relationship between Romans and travelers.
9610 Old Cutler Road, Coral Gables, FL 33156, USA
Matheson Hammock Park is a park on Old Cutler Road, just south of Coral Gables. The park surrounds the north and western ends of Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden.
Herengracht 427, 1017 BR Amsterdam, Netherlands
Exploring Amsterdam aboard a canal boat is an iconic way to see the sights, with myriad tours and cruises plying the 65 miles of waterways that lattice the city. From many spots you can join simple, hour-long cruises with narrators describing...
Heidelberg, Germany
With its half-ruined castled dominating the heights above the university-town on the banks of the Neckar river, Heidelberg is a pedestrian's dream. "Picturesque" may have become a cliché, but this German city exemplifies the meaning. I'd been here...
St. Lawrence's Parish, Macao
People flock to Macau to gamble. There's nothing wrong with that, but it's a shame when time at the roulette wheel takes away from exploring what is otherwise a brilliant little colonial-era treasure. Macau's old cobbled streets are brimming with...
161 2nd House Rd, Montauk, NY 11954, USA
It’s a hot August day, and I’m in the hip fishing village of Montauk, New York, at the tip of Long Island. Three friends and I just arrived at Ruschmeyer’s, a Neverland for summer-loving grown-ups who want to relive their childhood camp memories....
Hàng Đào, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội 100000, Vietnam
Intricately stacking and securing goods onto the back of a bike was a fairly common, but always fascinating, sight in Vietnam. Next time I visit, I'll find a place to sit with a better background (probably on the side of the main road which is...
The beautiful 400-year-old network of canals that rings Amsterdam’s city center, known as the Grachtengordel, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with some 80 bridges crisscrossing the historic waterways. One of the best ways to explore this...
White Mesa, New Mexico 87053, USA
I love mountain biking! I am basically obsessed with the activity, have been racing for half my life, and spend the majority of my disposable income on bike related activities. I would do it every single day if I could and at times I do. There are...
24 Zhonglouwan Hutong, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China
Explore the back streets near Andingmen Station for a glimpse of everyday life in the hutongs of Beijing. While in the area, stop for a drink at the unexpectedly hip Siif Cafe. As the sign out front says, they have good coffee, along with...
958, Taiwan, Taitung County, Chishang Township, 新興村新興107號
There are few places in the world where you can so quickly and completely be enfolded in the tender embrace of nature than in Taiwan. From rock climbing to jungle treks, there are active pursuits for everyone, but one of the most scenic is a rice...
