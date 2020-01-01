Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

PDX-Van BC Roadtrip

Collected by Jessica Rozmus
List View
Map View
Save Place

Multnomah Falls

53000 East, Historic Columbia River Hwy, Bridal Veil, OR 97010, USA
Multnomah Falls is a gorgeous sight located about 45 minutes by car outside of Portland, Oregon, on the Columbia River Gorge. Several hikes of differing degrees of difficulty offer vantage points to view the falls. The sound of the rushing water...
More Details >
Save Place

Powell's City of Books

1005 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
An iconic name in Portland retail—as well as among readers who have never been to the city—Powell’s has multiple locations on both sides of the Willamette. The downtown store remains the one best suited for visitors to explore,...
More Details >
Save Place

Courier Coffee

923 SW Oak St, Portland, OR 97205, USA
Right around the corner from Powell's Bookstore and Sizzle Pie, the vibe here is fantastic. The walls are kind of spartan, there’s a record player in the corner, and you can roam on free Internet to your heart’s content. These guys definitely know...
More Details >
Save Place

Luc Lac Vietnamese Kitchen

835 SW 2nd Ave, Portland, OR 97204, USA
This tucked away bistro, hardly one of PDX's best kept secrets, is a no-frills, saddle-up-to-the-bar-to-order kind of place. Mains range from traditional Pho to the inventive Luc Lac stir fry. Cocktails with names like Summer in Saigon, Pretty...
More Details >
Save Place

Blue Star Donuts

1155 SW Morrison St #102, Portland, OR 97205, USA
Doughnuts are to Portland what coffee is to David Lynch, both essential fuel and calling card. While there are many pretenders to the title of the city’s best doughnuts—Voodoo Doughnuts certainly sells the most Instagrammable food...
More Details >
Save Place

Salt & Straw

2035 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211, USA
I was on a cruise in Italy when I heard about this place. I'd mentioned that I was heading to Portland, and a fellow cruiser, a native of the town, had told me that if they had one recommendation it would be the ice cream at Salt and Straw. What...
More Details >
Save Place

Pioneer Courthouse Square

701 SW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
We all love a free tour and this introduction to Portland was a perfect one. What’s the tour, you ask? Well, it’s the Secrets of Portlandia tour of course! The walk covers all of the weird facts, sites, and signs that make Portland the crazy fun...
More Details >
Save Place

Oregon Wines on Broadway

515 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205, USA
With 30 or more Oregon pinot noirs open for tasting at any given time (plus other wines to boot) you can really sink your teeth into the local speciality. The bartenders are experts on everything they've got, and once they get a sense of what you...
More Details >
Save Place

Lan Su Chinese Garden

239 NW Everett St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
The Lan Su Chinese Gardens is a lovely place to regain some inner peace and admire the gorgeous gardens. The name of the garden comes from the relationship between sister cities Portland and Suzhou. Sounds from both Portland and Suzhou are...
More Details >
Save Place

Portland Aerial Tram

3303 S Bond Ave, Portland, OR 97239, USA
The tram gives Portland visitors stunning views of the city, river, and mountains beyond. Grab the streetcar from downtown out to the waterfront. You're delivered to the lower terminal for the three-minute ride carrying you 3,300 feet at 20 MPH to...
More Details >
Save Place

Bunk Sandwiches

621 SE Morrison St, Portland, OR 97214, USA
For several years, I've been reading about Bunk Sandwiches in Portland, Oregon. There are now two locations of the casual breakfast- and lunch-only spot (one close to the Pearl District; the original on the SE side of town). My dining companions...
More Details >
Save Place

Kenny & Zuke's Delicatessen

1038 SW Harvey Milk St, Portland, OR 97205, USA
OK, we didn't exactly go far for dinner. We were staying in the Ace Hotel, just two doors down, but we were jet-lagged and hungry. We had seen many people hunched over enormous sandwiches through the window of this traditional-style deli at...
More Details >
Save Place

Via Tribunali

36 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR 97204, USA
Right beside Voodoo Doughnuts, this modern, sleek restaurant has some really kick-ass pizza. We had the Margharita. It was simple but so right. The crust was perfect—thin but not too thin (this is also how I like my men). The cheese was gooey and,...
More Details >
Save Place

Tasty N Sons

Tasty N Sons is on the Top 5 list of best brunches I’ve ever had. Here I was introduced to Shakshuka, an Israeli dish made of red pepper & tomato stew, with baked eggs and merguez sausage. It’s served in an orange potted bowl, and you want to...
More Details >
Save Place

St Honore Bakery

2335 NW Thurman St, Portland, OR 97210, USA
Finding fine French bakery goods beyond the borders of France would seem unlikely in this NW corner of the United States. St. Honoré has transformed a little shop in NW Portland into a cultural escapade you'd normally have to get on a plane to...
More Details >
Save Place

Warrior Rock Lighthouse

Warrior Rock Lighthouse, St Helens, OR 97051, USA
Minutes from downtown Portland, there's a hike on the northern tip of Sauvie Island that takes you through bird-sanctuary beauty and wilderness isolation. The walk out to explore Oregon's smallest lighthouse can be a comfortable sunny stroll...
More Details >
Save Place

Block & Tackle

3113 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202, USA
Pescatarians Unite! The fish mongers at B&T have created a casual seafood scene built on NW fresh. Catches are sustainable and expertly prepared in the former Wafu izakaya site. The big board is graced with the day's specials while the menu favors...
More Details >
Save Place

Rachel's Ginger Beer

1530 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Rachel’s Ginger Beer is a local favorite, brewing up slightly spicy, not-too-sweet (nonalcoholic) ginger beer, in their original recipe as well as seasonal varietals such as strawberry rhubarb, Asian pear, carrot beet, and raspberry. RGB is...
More Details >
Save Place

Molly Moon's Homemade Ice Cream

1622.5 N 45th St, Seattle, WA 98103, USA
Another food-truck-made-good in a permanent location, Molly Moon’s now has five locations around town, but still sends out its iconic baby-blue truck for special events — just follow your nose to the heavenly scent of their freshly made waffle...
More Details >
Save Place

Victrola Coffee

411 15th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112, USA
Open since 2000, Victrola is a fixture on the 15th Ave strip, and its mismatched outdoor seats are always full of patrons sipping coffee drinks and enjoying the people-watching. The cafe features art openings and local art on its walls, and the...
More Details >
Save Place

Myrtle Edwards Park

3130 Alaskan Way, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
The sun sets over the snow-capped mountains of the Olympics and the Puget Sound from the Seattle waterfront.
More Details >
Save Place

Carkeek Park

950 NW Carkeek Park Rd, Seattle, WA 98177, USA
Carkeek Park is a 220-acre space that includes forest, meadows, wetlands, creeks, and beach. From its beach, you can see the southern tip of Whidbey Island, the Kitsap Peninsula, and the Olympic Mountains. There's a large picnic area with...
More Details >
Save Place

Snoqualmie Falls

6501 Railroad Ave, Snoqualmie, WA 98065, USA
Just 25 miles east of Seattle, in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains, is Snoqualmie Falls. Winter and spring are the best times to see the thundering 268-ft waterfall; summer brings sun (believe it or not), but less rain and snowmelt. Although...
More Details >
Save Place

Post Alley Gum Wall

1428 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Taking just the 'right' wrong turn on a visit to Pike Place Market can land you in Post Alley, where spearmint, wild cherry, and tropical punch bubble gum drizzles down the window panes and grape, peppermint, and lemon ice gum-cicles form from...
More Details >
Save Place

Duff's Garage Bar & Grill

Portland makes no apologies for the rain or the alcohol. More breweries and distilleries per square inch than anywhere, period. It leaves locals and visitors with an abundance of choice when it comes to having a drink. Duff’s Garage is a great...
More Details >
Save Place

Anantara Bazaruto Island Resort & Spa

Bazaruto, Inhambane, Mozambique
Bazaruto is an island of contrasts. Look one direction and you see the Turquoise Indian Ocean and white sand beach. Look the other and it’s as if you were gazing out to Egypt, taking in views of 300-foot red sand dunes and palm-dotted lakes....
More Details >
Save Place

Stanley Park

Vancouver, BC V6G 1Z4, Canada
Vancouver’s most famous urban space, the thousand-acre Stanley Park, epitomizes everything that locals here love about the outdoors, and visitors have many ways to explore the expansive grounds. Hiking trails weave around totem poles and hemlock...
More Details >
Save Place

Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden

578 Carrall St, Vancouver, BC V6B 5K2, Canada
Amid the bustle of Chinatown stands this lovely 15th-century-style garden, named for the father of modern China. Even though it was built in 1986, artisans from Suzhou constructed the entire property without nails, screws, or power tools. The...
More Details >
Save Place

Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

3735 Capilano Rd, North Vancouver, BC V7R 4J1, Canada
This 27-acre attraction in North Vancouver gets the heart racing with a suspension bridge that bounces 230 feet above a forested river gorge. Even more spectacular, however, is the Cliffwalk, a labyrinth of walkways along the granite flank of the...
More Details >
Save Place

Seawall

Vancouver, BC V6G 3E2, Canada
The Vancouver Seawall is the most popular recreation location in the entire city, if not in all of Canada, and it's for good reason. This stunning 22-km long trail leads from downtown along the shoreline of Stanley Park and offers some of the most...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  2. 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  3. 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World