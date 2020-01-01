PDX - SEA
Collected by emily hollingsworth
List View
Map View
Save Place
1005 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
An iconic name in Portland retail—as well as among readers who have never been to the city—Powell’s has multiple locations on both sides of the Willamette. The downtown store remains the one best suited for visitors to explore,...
Save Place
4231-4237 SW Corbett Ave, Portland, OR 97239, USA
Peruvian-inspired Paiche was named the best restaurant in Portland by Willamette Week, 2017. Paiche has delighting diners in its warm, wood accented digs on Corbett Ave and now has the recognition it so deserves. Lima born, Chef Jose Luis de...
Save Place
1155 SW Morrison St #102, Portland, OR 97205, USA
Doughnuts are to Portland what coffee is to David Lynch, both essential fuel and calling card. While there are many pretenders to the title of the city’s best doughnuts—Voodoo Doughnuts certainly sells the most Instagrammable food...
Save Place
1889 SW 4th Ave, Portland, OR 97201, USA
Portland's food cart scene is obscene. There are so many "pods"—small to large groups of carts at a single location—it's impossible to keep track of what's located where. That's the kind of obscenity any community would love to have out in the...
Save Place
2529 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211, USA
There is no shortage of good Italian food in Portland. Crossing the line into "great" territory tends to involve innovation and localization, sometimes to the detriment of the cuisine. Chef Enzo Lanzadoro is a Southern Italy native who has...
Save Place
1022 SW Stark St, Portland, OR 97205, USA
The second Ace Hotel and the first step in the oh-so-cool brand’s expansion, the Ace Hotel Portland can arguably claim to have launched the current boutique hotel craze. Though it sounds like a cliché in this age of thoughtfully designed hotels,...
Save Place
400 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205, USA
Constructed in 1909, the building housing the Hotel Lucia may be old by Portland standards, but it has been a place of innovation since the beginning. Originally built by a successful German immigrant as an expansion of his popular Imperial Hotel,...
Save Place
515 SW Clay St, Portland, OR 97201, USA
When was the last time you stayed at a Days Inn? Stay at the Hotel Modera and it won’t have been quite as long ago as you imagine. Yep, this hip, downtown Portland boutique hotel was built in the 1960s as a classic Days Inn, but its retro...
Save Place
506 SW Washington St, Portland, OR 97204, USA
“Put a bird on it.” The design team at this downtown Portland hotel took that directive from a satirical Portlandia sketch very literally. The whimsically decorated and charmingly stylish boutique hotel pays homage to Oregon’s...
Save Place
422 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205, USA
Sure, the Hotel Vintage is classic (it was built in 1894 as the Hotel Imperial, one of Portland’s most iconic grande dames, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places), but its name references another kind of vintage: the many...
Save Place
614 Southwest 11th Avenue, Portland, OR 97205, USA
It’s not hard to take a dilapidated, old grande dame and revitalize it, to bring it into the 21st century. Slap an impressive-sounding, forward-looking name on it and do a paint-by-numbers renovation to turn it into yet another vaguely...
Save Place
800 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214, USA
When you visit a too-cool-for-school city like Portland—you know, one full of hipster artists and musicians who spend their days sipping artisan espresso, brewing craft beer, and going for long bike rides through postcard-worthy terrain—the...
Save Place
923 SW Oak St, Portland, OR 97205, USA
Right around the corner from Powell's Bookstore and Sizzle Pie, the vibe here is fantastic. The walls are kind of spartan, there’s a record player in the corner, and you can roam on free Internet to your heart’s content. These guys definitely know...
Save Place
400 SW Kingston Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
This is where everyone stops to smell the roses in the Rose City. Celebrating its centennial in 2017, the International Rose Test Garden is the nation’s oldest continually operating rose test garden (where varieties are evaluated for...
Save Place
621 SE Morrison St, Portland, OR 97214, USA
For several years, I've been reading about Bunk Sandwiches in Portland, Oregon. There are now two locations of the casual breakfast- and lunch-only spot (one close to the Pearl District; the original on the SE side of town). My dining companions...
Save Place
1314 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
While I've never been to Peru, I do find it convenient having a restaurant importing the flavors of that country so seamlessly into the competitive PDX culinary market. Andina has withstood the test of time with its sustainable menu and creative...
Save Place
701 SW 6th Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
We all love a free tour and this introduction to Portland was a perfect one. What’s the tour, you ask? Well, it’s the Secrets of Portlandia tour of course! The walk covers all of the weird facts, sites, and signs that make Portland the crazy fun...
Save Place
955 N Russell St, Portland, OR 97227, USA
The traditional gasthaus in Germany is an inn or pub with a bar, restaurant, party space, and rooms for rent. The Widmer Brothers Gasthaus Pub lives up to all but the last feature and stays true to the love of beer and food. Widmer beers are a...
Save Place
1219 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR 97205, USA
The Portland Art Museum has been a fixture of the Rose City for longer than you’d expect—it’s the oldest art museum on the West Coast, opened in 1892. The current location, on the South Park Blocks, debuted in 1932 with a design...
Save Place
3303 S Bond Ave, Portland, OR 97239, USA
The tram gives Portland visitors stunning views of the city, river, and mountains beyond. Grab the streetcar from downtown out to the waterfront. You're delivered to the lower terminal for the three-minute ride carrying you 3,300 feet at 20 MPH to...
Save Place
133 SW 2nd Ave, Portland, OR 97204, USA
Portland by bike is Portland done right. Pedal Bike Tours has the gear, guides, and itineraries to give you a two-wheeled taste of this platinum-rated cycling city. PBT prides itself in offering a nicely maintained, easy-to-ride bike that's...
Save Place
2225 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97212, USA
What was I thinking, accepting an invitation to dine with carnivore friends at Ox? OK, I'm more a vegetarian with a perchance for bacon and anything that swims. All my dining pals would judge the meat portions. Verdict? This Argentinean/PDX fusion...
Save Place
1012 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
We are creatures of habit. Shackled to our past transgressions without apology. Silk is where we tend to end up when we're not quite done for the evening and still a bit hungry or thirsty. Depending on the hour, we'll cozy up in the uncluttered...
Save Place
1323 NW Irving St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
This is a cool clothing store in the Pearl featuring gear and fashion from a variety of mainstream and boutique brands. The Lizard collections coalesce into a catalog of functional apparel with style and sustainability at the heart of their...
Save Place
3229 NW Pittock Dr, Portland, OR 97210, USA
The mansion and grounds around this Portland icon are impeccably kept and constantly visited. It was even featured recently on CBS's Amazing Race. The views are stunning and if you're into hiking, there is access to the Wildwood Trail which...
Save Place
2 SW Naito Pkwy, Portland, OR 97204, USA
The #1 thing recommended to me to see in Portland was the Saturday Market. It lived up to its hype! I spent a few hours Saturday morning wandering around the market and was floored at the talent of the vendors. I was also shocked at how reasonably...
Save Place
2423 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
Ace Hotels—whose growing brand epitomizes a cool, unfussy, überhip hotel stay—debuted at this site in 1999, and it has become a kind of template for the company’s trademark style. While offering the essentials (including serious coffee by...
Save Place
99 Union St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
The west-facing bay views are reason enough to stay at the Four Seasons Hotel in the center of downtown Seattle. That, and the unbeatable location: across the street from the Seattle Art Museum, and right next door to Pike Place Market. Tasteful...
Save Place
2505 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
El Gaucho, with outposts throughout the Pacific Northwest, established its roots in Seattle back in 1953 when its first restaurant opened downtown. The 1990s brought El Gaucho back to popularity, and in 2005, the restaurateur expanded by opening...
Save Place
86 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
As indicated by its name, the Inn at the Market offers the quintessential Seattle setting, being that it's the only hotel situated right at Pike Place Market. Rooms with water views look out over the iconic market neon sign, the Great Wheel, Puget...
Save Place
Hotel Andra, 2000 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
The 1926 brick building that houses Hotel Ändra has an interesting history: Originally built as efficiency apartments, it served as a transfer station for the Women’s Army Corp from 1945 to 1947. Although this downtown site has operated as a small...
Save Place
2200 5th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
A Staypineapple property, Hotel Five has all the creature comforts of home and then some, with funky décor and a nightly rate that’s lighter on the wallet than many nearby downtown spots. Situated in Belltown, opposite the monorail, Hotel Five...
Save Place
1007 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Only a block from the waterfront, the Alexis Hotel is actually a complex of three buildings, all with a place on the National Registry of Historic Places. The oldest part of the hotel was built in 1901, the newest in 1908. Beautifully renovated...
Save Place
1300 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Guarded by the Hammering Man sculpture outside, thissuperb museum collection romps from native tribal art to African masks to carvings from Oceania. Highlights include the 16th-century wood-paneled Italian Room and The Studio, a portrait of the ...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever