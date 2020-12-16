Patagonia - adventures at World's end
Collected by Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert
Patagonia region is on among the places I want to see most in the world. It's wild, beautiful and adventurous. Until I visit I will look at this list and keep dreaming.
Magallanes and Chilean Antarctica, Chile
Hiking the French Valley is part of the W-trek through Patagonia's Torres del Paine National Park. It's about 16 mi round-trip from Refugio Paine Grande to the French Valley Mirador, to see the French Glacier and the Paine Massif as close as you...
Patagonia
The sun sinks behind the foothills of the Andes as I gallop on horseback toward the riverbank. My horse splashes into the rushing water, and I cling to the reins with frozen fingers. In the distance, smoke curls up through the evening sky. It’s a...
El Chaltén, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina
The small town of El Chalten in southern Patagonia has been called the trekking capital of the world due to its proximity to Mt. Fitz Roy and Cerro Torre, two of South America’s most rugged peaks. It’s also the jumping-off point to reach Aguas...
Magallanes y la Antártica Chilena Region, Chile
Consisting of 25 domes, EcoCamp was inspired by the round houses of ancient tribes that formerly inhabited the area now known as Torres del Paine National Park. There are three categories of domes, all made from green plastic with sheer...
Viedma Lake, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. When looking for glaciers in Argentine Patagonia, most folks head for Perito Moreno, as it's close to the airport town of El Calafate. El Chalten trekkers, however, can choose from three different glaciers...
The gauchos of Patagonia are in the shadows of the towering mountains, but they are a rich fabric of this landscape. Occasionally – among the flat golden grasses you’d see one, on his horse, with his signature gaucho beret hat. He'd have an eye on...
Patagonia
The best known site in the Los Glaciares National Park in Argentina (Patagonia) is worth seeing up close. But how do you get close to a huge advancing glacier that is more than 3 miles wide at its front and over 20 stories high? Luckily the park...
Lagoon de los Tres, Santa Cruz, Argentina
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. A full day hike from El Chalten and back will lead you to one of the most beautiful vistas in Los Glaciares National Park - Laguna de Los Tres in front of Mount Fitz Roy. This is a pleasant hike through...
Punta Arenas, Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena, Chile
Chile is a unique country, in that most places are beautifully situated right in between the ocean and the mountains. The city of Punta Arenas is bordered on one side by the Strait of Magellan, and the other by the Andes. Located in the heart of...
Fitz Roy
Patagonia is a climbers and hikers dream. Our first real trek was to see the fabled Cerro Fitz Roy, a mountain that the native Tehuelche thought was an active volcano due to the cloud constantly around it. Located in Argentina’s Parque...
Agua Fresca, Punta Arenas, Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena, Chile
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. Pull up to the stables at Agua Fresca in Punta Arenas, and feel like you've stepped into a time past. The horses are healthy and strong, donning thick coats that keep them warm through Patagonia's cold...
San Pedro 311, Puerto Varas, Región de los Lagos, Chile
Get ready for a rush of adrenaline as you splash through the class III and IV rapids of the Petrohue River with Ko'Kayak, located in the Vicente Perez Rosales National Park. The water is crystal clear, and you'll be suited up with a full wetsuit...
