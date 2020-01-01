Patagonia
Collected by Angela Green
Magallanes and Chilean Antarctica, Chile
Hiking the French Valley is part of the W-trek through Patagonia's Torres del Paine National Park. It's about 16 mi round-trip from Refugio Paine Grande to the French Valley Mirador, to see the French Glacier and the Paine Massif as close as you...
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. One of the most stunning places in Torres del Paine National Park is Lago Grey, where you can view pieces of the giant Grey Glacier that have broken off and populated the lake. On sunny days, you can hear...
Puerto Natales, Natales, Magallanes y la Antártica Chilena Region, Chile
Puerto Natales is a rambling town of 20,000 residents, founded in 1911 by Scottish and German immigrants who came to export lamb’s meat and wool to Europe. Today, thousands of international travelers come through the town’s tidy streets en route...
Km 5, 5 Norte S/N, Natales, Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena, Chile
If there were ever a hotel with history, it’s the Singular Patagonia. Opened as a hotel in November 2011, the original building once served as a post-Victorian cold-storage factory built by the British in 1915 for the purpose of processing sheep’s...
The Cape Horn monument—so much history here it's spectacular to be in the same waters that so many explorers sailed before. The waters around the Cape are particularly hazardous, owing to strong winds, large waves, strong currents, and icebergs;...
Sierra Baguales, Santa Cruz, Argentina
Far from the trodden path near Torres del Paines park, there are no trails at Sierra Baguales, tucked away at the end of the road past the Estancia Cerro Guido. An arid part of Patagonia with a vast pampas and its own mountain range, here the...
Carlos Bories 430, Puerto Natales, Natales, Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena, Chile
Natales first microbrewery was started by California native Chad Horton and two friends who shared two loves: rock climbing and craft beer. They came to climb in the park and fell in love. With the pure water, he saw the opportunity to make a high...
Plaza Francisco Sampaio 678, Punta Arenas, Magallanes y la Antártica Chilena, Chile
La Marmita is one of the places to go if you're down in Punta Arenas. The food was fantastic, the atmosphere was warm, vibrant, and inviting, and they served my locally produced favorite beer, Calafate Ale. :) We ordered the sample platter with...
Agua Fresca, Punta Arenas, Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena, Chile
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. Pull up to the stables at Agua Fresca in Punta Arenas, and feel like you've stepped into a time past. The horses are healthy and strong, donning thick coats that keep them warm through Patagonia's cold...
Croacia 961, Punta Arenas, Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena, Chile
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. Drive 60 km south of Punta Arenas, the southernmost continental city of the Americas, to the remote and seemingly untouched spot where the kayaks will be put in to the Strait of Magellan. With Kayak Agua...
Pedro Sarmiento de Gamboa 01855, Punta Arenas, Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena, Chile
Located in the very southern part of Chile, before the country becomes an archipelago that has been cut over millions of years by shifting glaciers, you'll find Punta Arenas, a vibrant city of color and culture. The town sits right on the Strait...
