Password? Speakeasy...

It's a dream of mine to visit a real Speakeasy. That said, I'm not you'll find any true Speakeasy's on this list because a true Speakeasy would never be on a list but to delve into the deep underbelly of bathtub gin we've got to start somewhere. Drink up, Buttercup!
112 S 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
The Franklin Bar, a sort of modern speakeasy, peddles period-accurate cocktails (with a few inventive twists) served up by modish, bow-tied bartenders. Best to make a reservation to snag a spot.
12-16 Artillery Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 7LS, UK
While it's not the clandestine experience it claims to be (we didn't have to ask for the mayor like the website says), The Mayor of Scaredy Cat Town is a fun time beneath the Breakfast Club restaurant in Spitalfields. To enter, you walk through an...
1439 Griswold St, Detroit, MI 48226, USA
"Have you heard about d'Mongo's? It is Ryan Gosling's favorite place to visit when he comes to town!" Although I never saw Ryan Gosling, bartender Red knew immediately that I was new in Detroit and that I'd never been in before. She recommended I...
777 G St, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Noble Experiment is one hip place to have a drink in the Gaslamp neighborhood of San Diego. This under-the-radar bar is located inside the Neighborhood restaurant and the well hidden door is in the back, near the bathrooms. They've taken a stack...
Via Gino Capponi, 45, 00179 Roma RM, Italy
Walking into Blind Pig feels somewhat like stepping into a 1920s American speakeasy, albeit with an alternative rock soundtrack and a television. The Prohibition era theme offers a laidback atmosphere where tables are made from old liquor crates...
3971 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97212, USA
Box Social is about as close as you'll ever get to a classic speakeasy—small, nondescript, curtains drawn, and upon arrival you'll wonder if you need a secret password to enter. Deemed Portland's premiere drinking parlor, the Box is all about...
7111 E 5th Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
A contemporary take on a traditional pub, Citizen Public House is known for its craft beers, classic and modern cocktails, and interesting pub grub. Snacks include bacon-fat popcorn and a beer fondue made with the local Kilt Lifter brew. Main...
728 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
Alexandria has been around since before the founding of our country and has always been home to a number of taverns. However, during Prohibition, Alexandria was also home to something else: a speakeasy. In the decades since alcohol started flowing...
Thames 878, C1414DCR CABA, Argentina
Maybe you've heard of Buenos Aires' restaurantes a las puertas cerradas (closed-door restaurants) - but a closed-door bar? That's how 878 started out: an unmarked door on a quiet residential street in the Villa Crespo neighborhood, a...
1701 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO 80202, USA
Known for hosting readingsby big stars in theliteraryfirmament,Tattered Cover Book Store originallyopened in 1971 in a mere950 square feet of space in the Cherry Creek North area. The enterprise has grown to include six additional outposts around...
315 Somerset St W, Ottawa, ON K2P 0J8, Canada
There's a lot of soul in the bourbon-heavy cocktail menu at Union 613. Skip the restaurant bar upstairs in favor of the downstairs speakeasy where you can enjoy your choice of a classic cocktail, seasonal creation, or house specialty in a more...
52 Windward Ave, Venice, CA 90291, USA
Townhouse dates back to 1915 and their basement live music venue and bar was once a secret speakeasy. Time has not withered the energy level as revelers continue dance the night away down below. The main floor can get crowded and chaotic as well...
1520 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60622, USA
The first rule of the speakeasy is that it can’t be easy to find. The Violet Hour’s door is directly across the street from Big Star. Look for the handle on the wall and the light above it, because the door mural changes frequently and...
1029 Race St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
There is much mystery surrounding Hop Sing Laundromat, an intimate take on the secret speakeasy. No sign marks the entrance, on Race Street in Philly's Chinatown, only a locked gate and a doorbell. This craft cocktail lounge is brimming with dark...
