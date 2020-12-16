Passionate about the Pacific Northwest
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
This is my favorite part of the US. The beauty of the landscape is breath-taking. I love the greenness and the grooviness. There is something to offer for everyone (well, except maybe sun worshipers!).
1503 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Have a fresh crumpet on a brisk morning—you'll learn that their reputation as 'dainty' fare is completely unjustified. In Seattle, "The Crumpet Shop" has been a family-run institution in Pike Place Market for more than three decades. Get some tea...
6501 Railroad Ave, Snoqualmie, WA 98065, USA
Just 25 miles east of Seattle, in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains, is Snoqualmie Falls. Winter and spring are the best times to see the thundering 268-ft waterfall; summer brings sun (believe it or not), but less rain and snowmelt. Although...
1415 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
You really can't ask for fresher beer than they serve at the Pike. This huge pub is actually built around the equipment that is brewing the next batch as you drink. It's the brainchild of Charles Finkel, whose passion is evident in this glorious...
1253 Thomas St, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
Locals may get a twinge of nostalgia remembering Lunchbox Laboratory's original, tiny shack in Ballard, where vintage lunchboxes covered the walls, and they closed when they ran out of meat. Fortunately, their new South Lake Union location is much...
2901 Western Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
Here's a bold claim: the Olympic Sculpture Park might just have something for everyone. Located on the waterfront, not far from Pike Place Market, it features great views of Puget Sound (well, on clear days) and the ferries going back and forth....
4737 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116, USA
Sure, there's a lot of hubbub about Crumble + Flake right now, but for my money, it's hard to beat Bakery Nouveau in West Seattle (and now in Capitol Hill, at 15th and E. John). This immensely popular place always has lines snaking through the...
4725 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116, USA
West Seattle is a bit off the beaten path for visitors, but the short drive is worth it. After admiring the sunset at Alki Beach, head to the Alaska Junction, the main shopping/eating area on California Avenue. There you'll find Mashiko, one of my...
1428 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Taking just the 'right' wrong turn on a visit to Pike Place Market can land you in Post Alley, where spearmint, wild cherry, and tropical punch bubble gum drizzles down the window panes and grape, peppermint, and lemon ice gum-cicles form from...
Diablo Lake, Washington 98283, USA
In the summer, take at least a couple of days to drive the North Cascades Loop — four hundred miles of alpine splendor just to the northeast of Seattle, just south of the Canadian border. At Diablo Lake, pull off the highway and check out the...
Mount Rainier, Washington 98304, USA
Skyline Trail at Mt. Rainier National Park in August — wildflowers, beautiful scenery, moderate hiking conditions
2579 W Shore Dr, Lummi Island, WA 98262, USA
I'm not one for posting food photos, but I had to make an exception for this one. I was seated at a table at the Le Puy bed and breakfast in Newberg, OR. As this wonderful dish was placed in front of me, the innkeeper informed me that the eggs...
240 N Broadway #129, Portland, OR 97227, USA
When traveling, I love to spend Saturday morning at the farmers market. There's no better way to meet the locals and get to know the town culture. What produce do they love? What coffee do they sip? What's the overall mood? One of the best...
San Juan Island, Washington 98250, USA
The San Juan Islands Museum of Art and Sculpture on San Juan Island is a huge outdoor sculpture garden that you can spend hours walking through. There are sculptures are along the grounds that take you around a small pond, into a forest and along...
Lummi Island, Washington, USA
Every one of the individual islands that make up the San Juan Islands in Washington have their own unique personalities. On Lummi Island the homes, fences and mailboxes are all adorned with buoys. There is a large fishing community and the buoys...
Lopez Island, Washington 98261, USA
Every one of the individual islands that make up the San Juan Islands in Washington have their own unique personalities. On Lopez Island they are known for their waves. Everyone waves at everyone. While driving on the island you need to keep you...
1900 5th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Some of the best ways to see Seattle are from up high! Whether it's the Space Needle, the Columbia Tower (which boasts a 360 degree view of the city and environs from the observation deck on the 73rd floor), or a downtown hotel, you will get a...
Lake Union, Seattle, WA, USA
3801 Discovery Park Blvd, Seattle, WA 98199, USA
Seattle's largest public park sits on a sea bluff that's high enough to pierce the city's infamous fog, revealing gorgeous views of the Cascade and Olympic mountain ranges. Wander its 11 miles (18 km) of paths through forest groves, meadows...
West Seattle, Seattle, WA, USA
When I was a child, the stories of Jonah and Pinocchio occasionally got blended together in my mind--the part about being swallowed by a whale. The wooden boy and Geppetto? The fleeing prophet? I would wonder what I would have done, floating...
It might sound like an unlikely combination, but go with it. Envision: a big yeasty roll, slightly sweet, browned just to perfection, soft and filled with Chinese barbeque pork -- that's hum bao. Get some at Mee Sum Pastry in Seattle's Pike Place...
24898 CA-89 Scenic, Burney, CA 96013, USA
A visit to Burney Falls is always a delight. The Falls are beautiful as are the Cascade Mountains. Nestled between Mt Lassen and Mt Shasta the Falls are part of an area rich in natural beauty. Burney Falls is great for a small hike around the...
1118 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Unicorn is one of my favorite places to take visitors because there's just so much to look at: the lurid circus-painted walls, the costumed and accessorized taxidermy, the lavishly painted bar that seems to have been pulled off a carousel. During...
45 Hawthorne Ln, Friday Harbor, WA 98250, USA
If you are visiting Friday Harbor in the San Juan Islands, the Pelindaba Lavender Farm is a really fun place to visit. You can learn about lavender and then go out and pick some of your own. If you aren't into DIY you can buy already picked...
3625 1 St, Naramata, BC V0H 1N0, Canada
Just a short hour drive away from Kelowna, and only a 5-10 minute drive from Penticton, Naramata sits hidden with acres of green vineyards cascading off of clay cliffs into Lake Okanagan. In the heart Naramara is the historic Naramata Heritage Inn...
1992 Dilworth Dr, Kelowna, BC V1Y 9N4, Canada
Every Saturday in the summer, especially when it is spinning into autumn, the Farmers' Market is packed with those looking to stock their fridges, pantries and countertops with local ingredients and produce. In recent years cultural diversity has...
Hurricane Ridge, Washington 98362, USA
Hurricane Ridge is a short drive out of Port Angeles, Washington and is one of the easiest mountains to visit in the Olympic National Park. There is hiking in the summer and during the winter months, you can go skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing or...
Sequim, WA 98382, USA
If you love lavender, you will really enjoy the annual lavender festival in Sequim, pronounced- 'squim'. During the month of July, the lavender farms in the state of Washington are in full bloom. Dozens of lavenders farms participate in the...
521 Bakerview Rd, Lopez Island, WA 98261, USA
I've never camped anywhere quite like the beach sites at Spencer Spit State Park on Lopez Island, Washington. Of course the scenery was beautiful, but something about camping amidst the San Juan Islands and watching the ferries passing by made it...
210 Winslow Way E, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110, USA
Serving up coffee, pastries, soups and bread since 1999, Blackbird Bakery is a charming place to stop and relax when you need a break from exploring Bainbridge. The small cafe is light and bright, and features local art on the walls. Everything's...
1449 E Pine St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Opened in 2013, this gastropub is a new and welcome addition to Capitol Hill, incorporating traditional French dishes with local Northwest ingredients. The decor is simple and elegant, perfect for a romantic dinner date, as long as you don't mind...
4543 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105, USA
If you're one of those people who's reassured by seeing a long line of customers out the door, then Thai Tom won't let you down: this beloved Thai hole-in-the-wall is always packed. That doesn't stop devoted fans from lining up, taking a carved...
