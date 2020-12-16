Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Passionate about the Pacific Northwest

Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
This is my favorite part of the US. The beauty of the landscape is breath-taking. I love the greenness and the grooviness. There is something to offer for everyone (well, except maybe sun worshipers!).
Save Place

The Crumpet Shop

1503 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Have a fresh crumpet on a brisk morning—you'll learn that their reputation as 'dainty' fare is completely unjustified. In Seattle, "The Crumpet Shop" has been a family-run institution in Pike Place Market for more than three decades. Get some tea...
More Details >
Save Place

Snoqualmie Falls

6501 Railroad Ave, Snoqualmie, WA 98065, USA
Just 25 miles east of Seattle, in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains, is Snoqualmie Falls. Winter and spring are the best times to see the thundering 268-ft waterfall; summer brings sun (believe it or not), but less rain and snowmelt. Although...
More Details >
Save Place

Pike Pub & Brewery

1415 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
You really can't ask for fresher beer than they serve at the Pike. This huge pub is actually built around the equipment that is brewing the next batch as you drink. It's the brainchild of Charles Finkel, whose passion is evident in this glorious...
More Details >
Save Place

Lunchbox Laboratory

1253 Thomas St, Seattle, WA 98109, USA
Locals may get a twinge of nostalgia remembering Lunchbox Laboratory's original, tiny shack in Ballard, where vintage lunchboxes covered the walls, and they closed when they ran out of meat. Fortunately, their new South Lake Union location is much...
More Details >
Save Place

Olympic Sculpture Park

2901 Western Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
Here's a bold claim: the Olympic Sculpture Park might just have something for everyone. Located on the waterfront, not far from Pike Place Market, it features great views of Puget Sound (well, on clear days) and the ferries going back and forth....
More Details >
Save Place

Bakery Nouveau

4737 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116, USA
Sure, there's a lot of hubbub about Crumble + Flake right now, but for my money, it's hard to beat Bakery Nouveau in West Seattle (and now in Capitol Hill, at 15th and E. John). This immensely popular place always has lines snaking through the...
More Details >
Save Place

Mashiko

4725 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116, USA
West Seattle is a bit off the beaten path for visitors, but the short drive is worth it. After admiring the sunset at Alki Beach, head to the Alaska Junction, the main shopping/eating area on California Avenue. There you'll find Mashiko, one of my...
More Details >
Save Place

Post Alley Gum Wall

1428 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Taking just the 'right' wrong turn on a visit to Pike Place Market can land you in Post Alley, where spearmint, wild cherry, and tropical punch bubble gum drizzles down the window panes and grape, peppermint, and lemon ice gum-cicles form from...
More Details >
Save Place

Diablo Lake

Diablo Lake, Washington 98283, USA
In the summer, take at least a couple of days to drive the North Cascades Loop — four hundred miles of alpine splendor just to the northeast of Seattle, just south of the Canadian border. At Diablo Lake, pull off the highway and check out the...
More Details >
Save Place

Mt Rainier

Mount Rainier, Washington 98304, USA
Skyline Trail at Mt. Rainier National Park in August — wildflowers, beautiful scenery, moderate hiking conditions
More Details >
Save Place

The Willows Inn

2579 W Shore Dr, Lummi Island, WA 98262, USA
On a small island called Lummi, between Seattle and Vancouver, Blaine Wetzel is cooking at the Willows Inn. The menu changes daily, and this is definitely one of the most exciting new places to eat in the western U.S. 2579 West Shore Dr., (360)...
More Details >
Save Place

Le Puy A Wine Valley Inn

I'm not one for posting food photos, but I had to make an exception for this one. I was seated at a table at the Le Puy bed and breakfast in Newberg, OR. As this wonderful dish was placed in front of me, the innkeeper informed me that the eggs...
More Details >
Save Place

Portland Farmers Market

240 N Broadway #129, Portland, OR 97227, USA
When traveling, I love to spend Saturday morning at the farmers market. There's no better way to meet the locals and get to know the town culture. What produce do they love? What coffee do they sip? What's the overall mood? One of the best...
More Details >
Save Place

San Juan Island

San Juan Island, Washington 98250, USA
The San Juan Islands Museum of Art and Sculpture on San Juan Island is a huge outdoor sculpture garden that you can spend hours walking through. There are sculptures are along the grounds that take you around a small pond, into a forest and along...
More Details >
Save Place

Lummi Island

Lummi Island, Washington, USA
Every one of the individual islands that make up the San Juan Islands in Washington have their own unique personalities. On Lummi Island the homes, fences and mailboxes are all adorned with buoys. There is a large fishing community and the buoys...
More Details >
Save Place

Lopez Island

Lopez Island, Washington 98261, USA
Every one of the individual islands that make up the San Juan Islands in Washington have their own unique personalities. On Lopez Island they are known for their waves. Everyone waves at everyone. While driving on the island you need to keep you...
More Details >
Save Place

The Westin Seattle

1900 5th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Some of the best ways to see Seattle are from up high! Whether it's the Space Needle, the Columbia Tower (which boasts a 360 degree view of the city and environs from the observation deck on the 73rd floor), or a downtown hotel, you will get a...
More Details >
Save Place

Lake Union

Lake Union, Seattle, WA, USA
There are several neighborhoods with beautiful (and expensive) house boats in the Seattle area. If you take a boat tour while visiting Seattle you will get a peek to at some unique and highly designed spots on the water.
More Details >
Save Place

Discovery Park

3801 Discovery Park Blvd, Seattle, WA 98199, USA
Seattle's largest public park sits on a sea bluff that's high enough to pierce the city's infamous fog, revealing gorgeous views of the Cascade and Olympic mountain ranges. Wander its 11 miles (18 km) of paths through forest groves, meadows...
More Details >
Save Place

West Seattle, Seattle, WA

West Seattle, Seattle, WA, USA
When I was a child, the stories of Jonah and Pinocchio occasionally got blended together in my mind--the part about being swallowed by a whale. The wooden boy and Geppetto? The fleeing prophet? I would wonder what I would have done, floating...
More Details >
Save Place

1526 Pike Pl

It might sound like an unlikely combination, but go with it. Envision: a big yeasty roll, slightly sweet, browned just to perfection, soft and filled with Chinese barbeque pork -- that's hum bao. Get some at Mee Sum Pastry in Seattle's Pike Place...
More Details >
Save Place

McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park

24898 CA-89 Scenic, Burney, CA 96013, USA
A visit to Burney Falls is always a delight. The Falls are beautiful as are the Cascade Mountains. Nestled between Mt Lassen and Mt Shasta the Falls are part of an area rich in natural beauty. Burney Falls is great for a small hike around the...
More Details >
Save Place

Unicorn

1118 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Unicorn is one of my favorite places to take visitors because there's just so much to look at: the lurid circus-painted walls, the costumed and accessorized taxidermy, the lavishly painted bar that seems to have been pulled off a carousel. During...
More Details >
Save Place

Pelindaba Lavender Farm

45 Hawthorne Ln, Friday Harbor, WA 98250, USA
If you are visiting Friday Harbor in the San Juan Islands, the Pelindaba Lavender Farm is a really fun place to visit. You can learn about lavender and then go out and pick some of your own. If you aren't into DIY you can buy already picked...
More Details >
Save Place

Naramata Heritage Inn & Spa

3625 1 St, Naramata, BC V0H 1N0, Canada
Just a short hour drive away from Kelowna, and only a 5-10 minute drive from Penticton, Naramata sits hidden with acres of green vineyards cascading off of clay cliffs into Lake Okanagan. In the heart Naramara is the historic Naramata Heritage Inn...
More Details >
Save Place

Kelowna Farmers' and Crafters' Market

1992 Dilworth Dr, Kelowna, BC V1Y 9N4, Canada
Every Saturday in the summer, especially when it is spinning into autumn, the Farmers' Market is packed with those looking to stock their fridges, pantries and countertops with local ingredients and produce. In recent years cultural diversity has...
More Details >
Save Place

Hurricane Ridge

Hurricane Ridge, Washington 98362, USA
Hurricane Ridge is a short drive out of Port Angeles, Washington and is one of the easiest mountains to visit in the Olympic National Park. There is hiking in the summer and during the winter months, you can go skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing or...
More Details >
Save Place

Sequim

Sequim, WA 98382, USA
If you love lavender, you will really enjoy the annual lavender festival in Sequim, pronounced- 'squim'. During the month of July, the lavender farms in the state of Washington are in full bloom. Dozens of lavenders farms participate in the...
More Details >
Save Place

Spencer Spit State Park

521 Bakerview Rd, Lopez Island, WA 98261, USA
I've never camped anywhere quite like the beach sites at Spencer Spit State Park on Lopez Island, Washington. Of course the scenery was beautiful, but something about camping amidst the San Juan Islands and watching the ferries passing by made it...
More Details >
Save Place

Blackbird Bakery

210 Winslow Way E, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110, USA
Serving up coffee, pastries, soups and bread since 1999, Blackbird Bakery is a charming place to stop and relax when you need a break from exploring Bainbridge. The small cafe is light and bright, and features local art on the walls. Everything's...
More Details >
Save Place

Le Zinc Restaurant and Bar

1449 E Pine St, Seattle, WA 98122, USA
Opened in 2013, this gastropub is a new and welcome addition to Capitol Hill, incorporating traditional French dishes with local Northwest ingredients. The decor is simple and elegant, perfect for a romantic dinner date, as long as you don't mind...
More Details >
Save Place

Thai Tom

4543 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105, USA
If you're one of those people who's reassured by seeing a long line of customers out the door, then Thai Tom won't let you down: this beloved Thai hole-in-the-wall is always packed. That doesn't stop devoted fans from lining up, taking a carved...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without